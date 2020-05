By Colin Kellaher

Sysco Corp. on Friday said it named Marie Robinson executive vice president and chief supply-chain officer.

The Houston food distributor said Ms. Robinson was most recently senior vice president and chief operations and transformation officer for Capri Holding Ltd.

Scott Charlton, who had been executive vice president of supply chain, left Sysco last year.

