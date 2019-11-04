Sysco Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results 0 11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields HOUSTON, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) today announced financial results for its 13-week first fiscal quarter ended September 28, 2019. First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights Sales increased 0.6% to $15.3 billion

Gross profit increased 1.4% to $2.9 billion; gross margin increased 15 basis points

Operating income increased 6.4% to $668.3 million; adjusted¹ operating income increased 7.3% to $741.9 million

EPS increased $0.06 to $0.87; adjusted¹ EPS increased $0.08 to $0.98 “We saw improved financial results in the first quarter with adjusted operating income growth that was in line with our expectations, as we remain focused on accelerating local case growth and maintaining our strong track record of expense management,” said Tom Bené, Sysco’s chairman, president and chief executive officer. “As we look forward to celebrating our 50th anniversary this fiscal year, we remain committed to meeting the changing needs of our customers and supporting their continued growth.” First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results U.S. Foodservice Operations Sales for the first quarter were $10.7 billion, an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Broadline operations grew 1.5% for the first quarter, of which 1.4% was organic, while total case volume within U.S. Broadline operations grew 0.5%, of which 0.4% was organic. ¹Earnings Per Share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis unless otherwise specified. Adjusted financial results exclude certain items, which primarily include restructuring costs, acquisition-related costs, and transformational project costs. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP measures are included in this release. Gross profit increased 2.6% to $2.1 billion, and gross margin increased 2 basis points to 20.1%, compared to the same period last year. Food cost inflation was 2.9% in U.S. Broadline, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the meat, produce, dairy and poultry categories. Operating expenses increased $9.0 million, or 0.7%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $4.9 million, or only 0.4%. Operating income was $861.4 million, an increase of $45.6 million, or 5.6%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $865.5 million, an increase of $49.8 million, or 6.1%, compared to the same period last year. International Foodservice Operations Sales for the first quarter were $2.9 billion, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, sales for the first quarter were $3.0 billion, an increase of 3.0% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates negatively affected International Foodservice Operations sales by 3.3% and total Sysco sales by 0.6% during the quarter. Gross profit decreased 1.7% to $605.2 million, and gross margin decreased 29 basis points to 20.8%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, gross profit increased 2.1% to $628.2 million. Foreign exchange rates negatively affected International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 3.7% and total Sysco gross profit by 0.8% during the quarter. Operating expenses increased $1.7 million, or 0.3%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses decreased $13.9 million, or 2.7%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, adjusted operating expenses increased $6.8 million, or 1.3%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates positively affected International Foodservice Operations operating expense by 4.0% and total Sysco operating expense by 0.9% during the quarter. Operating income was $54.8 million, a decrease of $12.0 million, or 17.9%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $99.0 million, an increase of $3.6 million, or 3.8%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, adjusted operating income was $101.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 6.2%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates negatively affected International Foodservice Operations operating income by 2.4% and total Sysco operating income by 0.3% during the quarter. Capital Spending and Cash Flow Cash flow from operations was $171.6 million for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2020, which was $99.6 million lower compared to the prior year period. Free cash flow¹ for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2020 was $0.8 million, which was $169.9 million lower compared to the prior year period. The decrease in free cash flow was driven by a combination of an increase in working capital and higher capital spending during the first quarter. However, the company continues to expect strong cash flow for the full fiscal year 2020. Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, totaled $170.8 million for the first 13 weeks of fiscal 2020, which was $70.3 million higher compared to the prior year period. Conference Call & Webcast Sysco will host a conference call to review the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com. ¹Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP measures are included in this release. Key Highlights: 13-Week Period Ended Financial Comparison: September 28, 2019 September 29, 2018 Change Sales $15.3 billion $15.2 billion 0.6% Gross profit $2.9 billion $2.9 billion 1.4% Gross Margin 19.23% 19.08% 15 bps GAAP: Operating expenses $2.3 billion $2.3 billion —% Certain Items $73.6 million $63.5 million 15.9% Operating Income $668.3 million $628.1 million 6.4% Operating Margin 4.37% 4.13% 24 bps Net Earnings $453.8 million $431.0 million 5.3% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.87 $0.81 7.4% Non-GAAP (1): Operating Expenses $2.2 billion $2.2 billion -0.5% Operating Income $741.9 million $691.7 million 7.3% Operating Margin 4.85% 4.55% 30 bps Net Earnings $510.3 million $479.2 million 6.5% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $0.98 $0.91 8.6% Case Growth: U.S. Broadline 0.5% 5.7% Local 1.5% 5.2% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 38.76% 38.40% 36 bps Local 47.67% 47.46% 20 bps Note: (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in this release. (2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding. About Sysco Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at csr2018report.sysco.com. For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information. Forward-Looking Statements Statements made in this press release or in our earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 that look forward in time or that express management’s beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These statements include: our expectations that our investments in technology and our business will allow for future growth and exceptional customer service; our expectations regarding our recruiting, onboarding and retention initiatives; our expectations regarding initiatives that will drive cost improvement and enhance customer service, including (i) the Finance Transformation Roadmap and our expectation that we will receive financial benefits from this initiative during fiscal 2020 and beyond, (ii) Smart Spending and our expectation that we will receive financial benefits from this initiative during fiscal 2020 and beyond, (iii) Canadian Regionalization and our expectation that this initiative will contribute to increased cost savings and that we will receive financial benefits from this initiative during fiscal 2020 and beyond, and (iv) Administrative Expenses and our expectation that this initiative, which includes our new streamlined organizational and business unit structure, will drive costs out of the business and that we will receive financial benefits from this initiative during fiscal 2020 and beyond; our expectations regarding our ability to increase profitability for SYGMA; our expectations regarding our ability to leverage operating expense growth to gross profit growth; our expectations regarding our investments across Europe, including, but not limited to, the integration of Brakes France and Davigel to Sysco France, including our ability to continue to succeed in the French marketplace and our expectations regarding the ability of our overall integration and supply chain transformation to deliver the anticipated long-term benefits under our three-year plan; our ability to deliver against our strategic priorities, which we believe will provide excellent customer service and improve our overall performance; statements regarding economic trends in the United States and abroad; our expectations regarding our ability to create a more focused and agile organization to better meet the changing needs of our customers; our expectations regarding our overall effective tax rate in 2020; our expectations regarding the amount of our capital expenditures in fiscal 2020; and our expectations with respect to achieving our three-year financial targets through fiscal 2020. The success of our plans and expectations regarding our operating performance, including expectations regarding our three-year financial objectives, are subject to the general risks associated with our business, including the risks of interruption of supplies due to lack of long-term contracts, severe weather, crop conditions, work stoppages, intense competition, technology disruptions, dependence on large, long-term regional and national customers, inflation risks, the impact of fuel prices, adverse publicity, labor issues, political or financial instability, trade restrictions, tariffs, currency exchange rates, transport capacity and costs and other factors relating to foreign trade, any or all of which could delay our receipt of product or increase our input costs. Risks and uncertainties also include risks impacting the economy generally, including the risks that the current general economic conditions will deteriorate, or consumer confidence in the economy or consumer spending, particularly on food-away-from-home, may decline. Market conditions may not improve. Competition and the impact of GPOs may reduce our margins and make it difficult for us to maintain our market share, growth rate and profitability. We may not be able to fully compensate for increases in fuel costs, and fuel hedging arrangements intended to contain fuel costs could result in above market fuel costs. Our ability to meet our long-term strategic objectives depends on our ability to grow gross profit, leverage our supply chain costs and reduce administrative costs. This will depend largely on the success of our various business initiatives, including efforts related to revenue management, expense management, our digital e-commerce strategy and any efforts related to restructuring or the reduction of administrative costs. There are various risks related to these efforts, including the risk that if sales from our locally managed customers do not grow at the same rate as sales from regional and national customers, or if we are unable to continue to accelerate local case growth, our gross margins may decline; the risk that we are unlikely to be able to predict inflation over the long term, and lower inflation is likely to produce lower gross profit; the risk that our efforts to modify truck routing, including our small truck initiative, in order to reduce outbound transportation costs may not be effective; the risk that our efforts to mitigate increases in warehouse costs may be unsuccessful; the risk that we may not be able to accelerate and/or identify additional administrative cost savings in order to compensate for any gross profit or supply chain cost leverage challenges; the risk that these efforts may not provide the expected benefits in our anticipated time frame, if at all, and may prove costlier than expected; the risk that the actual costs of any initiatives may be greater or less than currently expected; and the risk of adverse effects to our business, results of operations and liquidity if past and future undertakings, and the associated changes to our business, do not prove to be cost effective or do not result in the cost savings and other benefits at the levels that we anticipate. Our plans related to and the timing of any initiatives are subject to change at any time based on management’s subjective evaluation of our overall business needs. If we are unable to realize the anticipated benefits from our efforts, we could become cost disadvantaged in the marketplace, and our competitiveness and our profitability could decrease. Adverse publicity about us or lack of confidence in our products could negatively impact our reputation and reduce earnings. Capital expenditures may vary based on changes in business plans and other factors, including risks related to the implementation of various initiatives, the timing and successful completion of acquisitions, construction schedules and the possibility that other cash requirements could result in delays or cancellations of capital spending. Periods of significant or prolonged inflation or deflation, either overall or in certain product categories, can have a negative impact on us and our customers, as high food costs can reduce consumer spending in the food-away-from-home market, and may negatively impact our sales, gross profit, operating income and earnings, and periods of deflation can be difficult to manage effectively. Fluctuations in inflation and deflation, as well as fluctuations in the value of foreign currencies, are beyond our control and subject to broader market forces. Expanding into international markets presents unique challenges and risks, including compliance with local laws, regulations and customs and the impact of local political and economic conditions, including the impact of Brexit and the “yellow vest” protests in France against a fuel tax increase and the French government, and such expansion efforts may not be successful. Any business that we acquire may not perform as expected, and we may not realize the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions. Expectations regarding the financial statement impact of any acquisitions may change based on management’s subjective evaluation. A divestiture of one or more of our businesses may not provide the anticipated effects on our operations. Meeting our dividend target objectives depends on our level of earnings, available cash and the success of our various strategic initiatives. Changes in applicable tax laws or regulations and the resolution of tax disputes could negatively affect our financial results. We rely on technology in our business and any cybersecurity incident, other technology disruption or delay in implementing new technology could negatively affect our business and our relationships with customers. For a discussion of additional factors impacting Sysco’s business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 29, 2019, as filed with the SEC, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week Period Ended Sep. 28, 2019 Sep. 29, 2018 Sales $ 15,303,005 $ 15,215,279 Cost of sales 12,359,635 12,311,494 Gross profit 2,943,370 2,903,785 Operating expenses 2,275,052 2,275,645 Operating income 668,318 628,140 Interest expense 83,335 89,016 Other (income) expense, net 3,112 1,132 Earnings before income taxes 581,871 537,992 Income taxes 128,090 106,950 Net earnings $ 453,781 $ 431,042 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 0.88 $ 0.83 Diluted earnings per share 0.87 0.81 Average shares outstanding 513,496,296 520,856,599 Diluted shares outstanding 518,761,456 529,034,470 Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data) Sep. 28, 2019 Jun. 29, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 455,482 $ 513,460 Accounts and notes receivable, less allowances of $49,443 and $28,176 4,397,005 4,181,696 Inventories 3,386,808 3,216,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 235,014 210,582 Income tax receivable 9,855 19,733 Total current assets 8,484,164 8,141,505 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,493,016 4,501,705 Other long-term assets Goodwill 3,871,722 3,896,226 Intangibles, less amortization 825,287 857,301 Deferred income taxes 98,118 80,760 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 626,580 — Other assets 557,688 489,025 Total other long-term assets 5,979,395 5,323,312 Total assets $ 18,956,575 $ 17,966,522 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Notes payable $ 3,433 $ 3,957 Accounts payable 4,247,276 4,314,620 Accrued expenses 1,596,925 1,729,941 Accrued income taxes 96,932 17,343 Current operating lease liabilities 102,544 — Current maturities of long-term debt 54,361 37,322 Total current liabilities 6,101,471 6,103,183 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 8,637,706 8,122,058 Deferred income taxes 178,719 172,232 Long-term operating lease liabilities 545,566 — Other long-term liabilities 1,005,337 1,031,020 Total long-term liabilities 10,367,328 9,325,310 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 33,028 35,426 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none — — Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,490,661 1,457,419 Retained earnings 11,486,833 11,229,679 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,675,430 ) (1,599,729 ) Treasury stock at cost, 254,310,626 and 252,297,926 shares (9,612,491 ) (9,349,941 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,454,748 2,502,603 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 18,956,575 $ 17,966,522 Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(In Thousands) 13-Week Period Ended Sep. 28, 2019 Sep. 29, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 453,781 $ 431,042 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 21,386 29,193 Depreciation and amortization 187,405 187,627 Operating lease asset amortization 26,925 — Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 4,920 6,170 Deferred income taxes (25,494 ) (20,249 ) Provision for losses on receivables 18,712 10,464 Other non-cash items 2,295 (3,695 ) Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: (Increase) in receivables (236,136 ) (182,233 ) (Increase) in inventories (186,331 ) (229,100 ) (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (30,133 ) (23,540 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (38,894 ) 78,112 (Decrease) in accrued expenses (92,661 ) (111,309 ) (Decrease) in operating lease liabilities (30,597 ) — Increase in accrued income taxes 89,467 100,868 Decrease (increase) in other assets 3,141 (4,261 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 3,793 2,056 Net cash provided by operating activities 171,579 271,145 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (175,728 ) (104,322 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 4,902 3,839 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (74,814 ) — Purchase of marketable securities (4,002 ) — Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 3,018 — Other investing activities — 912 Net cash used for investing activities (246,624 ) (99,571 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Bank and commercial paper borrowings (repayments), net 533,400 — Other debt borrowings 31,789 386,142 Other debt repayments (16,139 ) (8,078 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 85,317 84,393 Treasury stock purchases (349,314 ) (204,640 ) Dividends paid (200,037 ) (187,229 ) Other financing activities (1) (22,311 ) (2,200 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 62,705 68,388 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,485 ) (2,435 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2) (17,825 ) 237,527 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 532,245 715,844 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 514,420 $ 953,371 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 84,407 $ 81,392 Income taxes 70,013 70,675 (1) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, debt issuance costs and other financing activities.

(2) Change includes restricted cash included within other assets in the Consolidated Balance Sheet.



Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items Our discussion below and elsewhere herein of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures and exclude the impact from restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (1) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives; (2) severance and facility closure charges; and (3) restructuring charges. Our results of operations for fiscal 2020 and 2019 were also impacted by the following acquisition-related items consisting of intangible amortization expense. In addition, fiscal 2019 acquisition-related items included integration costs. Sysco’s results of operations for fiscal 2020 were also impacted by changes in foreign tax rates. The fiscal 2020 and 2019 items described above and excluded from our non-GAAP measures are collectively referred to as "Certain Items." All acquisition-related costs in fiscal 2020 and 2019 that have been designated as Certain Items relate to the fiscal 2017 acquisition of Cucina Lux Investments Limited (the Brakes Acquisition). Our results of our foreign operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our International Foodservice Operations results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period. Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company's underlying operations, facilitating comparisons on a year-over-year basis and (2) removes those items that are difficult to predict and are often unanticipated and that, as a result, are difficult to include in analysts' financial models and our investors' expectations with any degree of specificity. Although Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions, the Brakes Group was significantly larger than the companies historically acquired by Sysco, with a proportionately greater impact on Sysco’s consolidated financial statements. Accordingly, Sysco is excluding from its non-GAAP financial measures for the relevant period solely those acquisition costs specific to the Brakes Acquisition. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019. The company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results, as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These financial measures should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures in assessing the company’s results of operations for periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. As a result, in the table below, each period presented is adjusted for the impact described above. In the table below, individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.



Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week

Period Ended

Sep. 28, 2019 13-Week

Period Ended

Sep. 29, 2018 Period Change

in Dollars Period %

Change Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,275,052 $ 2,275,645 $ (593 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (56,722 ) (40,903 ) (15,819 ) 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (16,909 ) (22,636 ) 5,727 -25.3 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,201,421 $ 2,212,106 $ (10,685 ) -0.5 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 668,318 $ 628,140 $ 40,178 6.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 56,722 40,903 15,819 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 16,909 22,636 (5,727 ) -25.3 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 741,949 $ 691,679 $ 50,270 7.3 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 453,781 $ 431,042 $ 22,739 5.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 56,722 40,903 15,819 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 16,909 22,636 (5,727 ) -25.3 Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (13,921 ) (10,674 ) (3,247 ) 30.4 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (4,149 ) (4,691 ) 542 -11.6 Impact of French tax rate change 924 — 924 NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 510,266 $ 479,216 $ 31,050 6.5 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.87 $ 0.81 $ 0.06 7.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 0.11 0.08 0.03 37.5 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 0.03 0.04 (0.01 ) -25.0 Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 50.0 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) — NM Impact of French tax rate change — — — NM Diluted EPS adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 0.98 $ 0.91 $ 0.08 8.6 % Diluted shares outstanding 518,761,456 529,034,470 (1) Fiscal 2020 includes $30 million related to restructuring, facility closure and severance charges and $27 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $26 million related to various transformation initiative costs and $15 million related to severance, restructuring and facility closure charges. (2) Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 include $17 million and $21 million, respectively, related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes. Fiscal 2019 includes $1 million in integration costs. (3) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (4) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.



Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 13-Week

Period Ended

Sep. 28, 2019 13-Week

Period Ended

Sep. 29, 2018 Change in

Dollars Period

%/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales $ 10,658,633 $ 10,399,411 $ 259,222 2.5 % Gross Profit 2,144,886 2,090,227 54,659 2.6 % Gross Margin 20.12 % 20.10 % 2 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,283,480 $ 1,274,469 $ 9,011 0.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (4,126 ) — (4,126 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,279,354 $ 1,274,469 $ 4,885 0.4 % Operating income (GAAP) 861,406 815,758 45,648 5.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 4,126 — 4,126 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 865,532 $ 815,758 $ 49,774 6.1 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 2,912,388 $ 2,920,950 $ (8,562 ) -0.3 % Unfavorable impact of currency fluctuations (2) 97,149 — 97,149 3.3 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,009,537 $ 2,920,950 $ 88,587 3.0 % Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 605,185 $ 615,505 $ (10,320 ) -1.7 % Unfavorable impact of currency fluctuations (2) 23,017 — 23,017 3.7 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 628,202 $ 615,505 $ 12,697 2.1 % Gross Margin (GAAP) 20.78 % 21.07 % -29 bps Unfavorable impact of currency fluctuations (2) 0.09 — 9 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 20.87 % 21.07 % -20 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 550,385 $ 548,733 $ 1,652 0.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (27,272 ) (6,727 ) (20,545 ) NM Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (16,909 ) (21,899 ) 4,990 -22.8 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 506,204 $ 520,107 $ (13,903 ) -2.7 % Favorable impact of currency fluctuations (2) 20,687 — 20,687 4.0 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 526,891 $ 520,107 $ 6,784 1.3 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 54,800 $ 66,772 $ (11,972 ) -17.9 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 27,272 6,727 20,545 NM Impact of acquisition related costs (4) 16,909 21,899 (4,990 ) -22.8 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 98,981 $ 95,398 $ 3,583 3.8 % Unfavorable impact of currency fluctuations (2) 2,330 — 2,330 2.4 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 101,311 $ 95,398 $ 5,913 6.2 % SYGMA Sales $ 1,446,994 $ 1,621,457 $ (174,463 ) -10.8 % Gross Profit 125,918 129,326 (3,408 ) -2.6 % Gross Margin 8.70 % 7.98 % 73 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 118,348 $ 126,895 $ (8,547 ) -6.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (5) (2,585 ) — (2,585 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 115,763 $ 126,895 $ (11,132 ) -8.8 % Operating income $ 7,570 $ 2,431 $ 5,139 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (5) 2,585 — 2,585 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 10,155 $ 2,431 $ 7,724 NM OTHER * Sales $ 284,990 $ 273,461 $ 11,529 4.2 % Gross Profit 71,744 71,535 209 0.3 % Gross Margin 25.17 % 26.16 % -98 bps Operating expenses $ 61,607 $ 61,200 $ 407 0.7 % Operating income 10,137 10,335 (198 ) -1.9 % CORPORATE Gross Profit $ (4,363 ) $ (2,808 ) $ (1,555 ) 55.4 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 261,232 $ 264,348 $ (3,116 ) -1.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (22,739 ) (34,176 ) 11,437 -33.5 Impact of acquisition-related costs (7) — (737 ) 737 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 238,493 $ 229,435 $ 9,058 3.9 % Operating income (GAAP) $ (265,595 ) $ (267,156 ) $ 1,561 -0.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) 22,739 34,176 (11,437 ) -33.5 Impact of acquisition-related costs (7) — 737 (737 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (242,856 ) $ (232,243 ) $ (10,613 ) 4.6 % TOTAL SYSCO Sales $ 15,303,005 $ 15,215,279 $ 87,726 0.6 % Gross Profit 2,943,370 2,903,785 39,585 1.4 % Gross Margin 19.23 % 19.08 % 15 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,275,052 $ 2,275,645 $ (593 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (3) (5) (6) (56,722 ) (40,903 ) (15,819 ) 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (7) (16,909 ) (22,636 ) 5,727 -25.3 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,201,421 $ 2,212,106 $ (10,685 ) -0.5 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 668,318 $ 628,140 $ 40,178 6.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (3) (5) (6) 56,722 40,903 15,819 38.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (7) 16,909 22,636 (5,727 ) -25.3 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 741,949 $ 691,679 $ 50,270 7.3 % * Segment has no applicable Certain items (1) Includes charges related to business transformation projects. (2) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (3) Includes restructuring, facility closure and severance costs primarily in Europe and Canada. (4) Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 include $17 million and $21 million, respectively, related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition. (5) Includes charges related to facility closures and other restructuring charges. (6) Fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 include various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and severance charges related to restructuring. (7) Fiscal 2019 included $1 million in integration costs from the Brakes Acquisition. NM represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.



Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands) Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP measure in assessing the company’s liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities. 13-Week

Period Ended

Sep. 28, 2019 13-Week

Period Ended

Sep. 29, 2018 13-Week

Period Change

in Dollars Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 171,579 $ 271,145 $ (99,566 ) Additions to plant and equipment (175,728 ) (104,322 ) (71,406 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 4,902 3,839 1,063 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 753 $ 170,662 $ (169,909 ) For more information contact: Sysco Corporation

1390 Enclave Parkway

Houston, TX 77077 Jerry Hereden

Media Contact

Hereden.jerry@corp.sysco.com

T 281-584-5980 Rachel Lee

Investor Contact

Lee.rachel@corp.sysco.com

T 281-436-7815

© GlobeNewswire 2019 0 Latest news on SYSCO CORPORATION 08:12a SYSCO CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K) AQ 08:10a SYSCO : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 08:00a Sysco Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results GL 10/30 SYSCO CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release 10/22 SYSCO : LABS partners with University of Peradeniya for 9th consecutive ACES hac.. AQ 10/21 Sysco to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on November.. GL 10/04 Sysco's Cutting Edge Solutions Announces Additional Product Offerings GL 10/03 SYSCO CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for FA 09/12 Sysco to Present and Webcast From the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Consumer Co.. GL 09/05 SYSCO : Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts AQ