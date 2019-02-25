Sysco : Says Texas Solar Gardens Will Provide 10% of Co's US Electricity

By Stephen Nakrosis



Foodservice company Sysco on Monday said the company's three solar garden sites in the Houston and Dallas areas are now operational.

The three sites, collectively known as the "Sysco Power Patch," will support the majority of the electricity load for Sysco in the state of Texas, including the company's corporate headquarters.

The project is part of a 25 megawatt, ten-year renewable energy agreement with a subsidiary of NRG Energy, Sysco said. The sites support about 10% of Sysco's U.S. electricity usage, half of the company's 2025 Responsibility Goal of 20% renewable energy by 2025, Sysco said.

"We are extremely proud to have the Sysco Power Patch sites operational and generating renewable energy," said Tom Bené, Sysco's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "These sites will reduce our carbon footprint, in order to protect and preserve the environment for future generations."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com