Sysco to Acquire Waugh Foods, Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Waugh Foods, Inc., a leading Illinois broadline distributor with approximately $40 million in annual sales.



Waugh Foods Inc., headquartered in East Peoria, Ill. has been in business for 70 years. Joseph A. Waugh, Sr. founded Waugh Frozen Food Company in 1948, and in 1966, after additions to the company’s product lines, the name was changed to Waugh Foods, Inc. Today, the company provides a wide variety of products to customers throughout Central Illinois.

“Waugh Foods has a long, rich history in the Central Illinois area, which includes strong relationships with local independent operators,” said Greg Bertrand, executive vice president, U.S. foodservice operations. “We are excited to welcome Waugh into the Sysco family and believe this acquisition is a perfect complement to our existing local and regional presence.”

Waugh Foods executives will continue to manage the business, including Waugh President, Rick Look, Tim Waugh and Joe Waugh, Jr.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/ , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market . In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

