Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sysco Corporation    SYY

SYSCO CORPORATION

(SYY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Company will webcast its presentation from the BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Technology Conference 2020 in New York, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

For purposes of public disclosure, including this and future similar events, Sysco uses the investor relations portion of its website as the primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, including Sysco’s 2019 CSR Report, can be found at csr2019report.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.  

For more information contact: 
  
Shannon MutschlerRachel Lee
Media ContactInvestor Relations Contact
mutschler.shannon@corp.sysco.comlee.rachel@corp.sysco.com 
T 281-584-4059T 281-436-7815

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYSCO CORPORATION
08:01aSysco to Webcast Presentation From the BofA Securities Consumer & Retail Tech..
GL
02/20Sysco Announces Exclusive New Product Offerings From Cutting Edge Solutions
GL
02/18Sysco's SYGMA Completes Renovation of New Facility; Grand-Opening Ceremony an..
GL
02/13SYSCO : Issues First Sustainable Bond, Raises $500 Million
DJ
02/13SYSCO CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
02/13Sysco Announces Inaugural Sustainability Bond Issuance
GL
02/11LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
02/10Sysco Kicks-Off Fourth Annual Associate Volunteer Initiative “Sysco Giv..
GL
02/07SYSCO : Announces Sustainability Bond Framework to Advance Its 2025 CSR Goals
AQ
02/05SYSCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 380 M
EBIT 2020 2 860 M
Net income 2020 1 806 M
Debt 2020 7 367 M
Yield 2020 2,34%
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,73x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 37 655 M
Chart SYSCO CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sysco Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 80,77  $
Last Close Price 74,05  $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Hourican President & Chief Executive Officer
Edward D. Shirley Executive Chairman
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mickey Foster Chief Information & Technology Officer
John M. Cassaday Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION-11.69%37 655
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED15.74%34 660
TESCO PLC-4.78%30 777
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.78%26 981
KROGER4.42%23 753
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%19 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group