Sysmex : RIKEN GENESIS to Perform Sequencing Analysis for Todai OncoPanel

Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Hisashi Ietsugu) announced today that its subsidiary RIKEN GENESIS Co., Ltd. (HQ: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President & CEO: Naoto Kondo) will perform sequencing analysis for Advanced Medical Care* 'gene panel testing' (Todai OncoPanel), which will be conducted by using cancer gene panel testing developed independently by the University of Tokyo (Location: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President: Makoto Gonokami).

In addition to a confirmed diagnosis, cancer treatment requires numerous tests using genes and proteins for efficacy prediction, recurrence monitoring, and other aspects of treatment. Of these various tests, cancer gene panel testing, which makes it possible to conduct a comprehensive analysis of large numbers of genes with one test, has recently drawn significant attention, and related tests are being developed one after another.

On August 1, 2018, the cancer gene panel testing 'Todai OncoPanel' independently developed by the University of Tokyo received approval as Advanced Medical Care.

Sysmex subsidiary RIKEN GENESIS is in charge of operating the sequencing lab (a registered clinical laboratory), which was set up within the University of Tokyo Molecular & Life Innovation Building. All the samples for this testing will be collected at the sequencing lab and undergo sequencing analysis by RIKEN GENESIS.

Sysmex and RIKEN GENESIS will work toward the earliest possible development of new cancer diagnostic methods, with the aim of realizing medicine optimized for individual patients, thereby contributing to the advancement of healthcare.