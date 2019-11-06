Sysmex : Announcement Regarding Differences between Actual and Forecast Figures for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019, and Revision of Full-Year Financial Forecasts (PDF：228KB)
November 6, 2019
Sysmex Corporation
Announcement Regarding Differences between Actual and Forecast
Figures for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019, and
Revision of Full-Year Financial Forecasts
Sysmex Corporation announces that actual financial results during the six months ended September 30, 2019, differed in some respects from the forecast announced on May 8, 2019. In addition, Sysmex has revised its financial forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. These differences are described below.
1. Differences between Actual and Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Net sales
Operating
Profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
profit
before tax
owners of the parent
per share (yen)
Previous forecast (A)
147,000
30,000
28,500
20,000
95.83
Actual results (B)
142,990
27,803
25,075
17,593
84.29
Difference (B-A)
(4,010)
(2,197)
(3,425)
(2,407)
－
Rate of change (%)
(2.7)
(7.3)
(12.0)
(12.0)
－
(Reference) Results for the six
136,194
28,503
26,411
19,473
93.36
months ended September 30, 2018
2. Revised Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Net sales
Operating
Profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
profit
before tax
owners of the parent
per share (yen)
Previous forecast (A)
320,000
64,000
60,000
42,000
201.24
Revised forecast (B)
310,000
60,000
55,000
38,500
184.44
Difference (B-A)
(10,000)
(4,000)
(5,000)
(3,500)
－
Rate of change (%)
(3.1)
(6.3)
(8.3)
(8.3)
－
(Reference) Results for the fiscal
293,506
61,282
57,955
41,224
197.60
year ended March 31, 2019
3. Reasons for the Differences and Revision
Although sales were robust, both in Japan and overseas, consolidated net sales for the first six
months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, were lower than previously forecast, mainly due to the impact of higher-than-anticipated yen appreciation. On the profit front, we worked to curtail selling,
general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, but were unable to compensate for the lower-than- expected sales. For this reason, plus the posting of a foreign exchange loss, operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent were lower than previously forecast.
We will continue working to improve profitability and curtail SG&A expenses, but with yen appreciation higher than initially forecast, we have revised downward our forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, as we now expect net sales, operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent to be below our previously forecast figures.
We have revised the foreign exchange assumptions used for calculating financial forecasts from the third quarter onward from USD1.00 = JPY110, EUR1.00 = JPY125 and CNY1.00 = JPY16.5 to USD1.00 = JPY108, EUR1.00 = JPY120 and CNY1.00 = JPY15.3.
Note: The forecasts above were made based on information available on the day of this release. Actual results may therefore differ materially from those described above due to various unforeseen factors and possible events in the future.
