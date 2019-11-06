Sysmex : Announcement Regarding Differences between Actual and Forecast Figures for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019, and Revision of Full-Year Financial Forecasts (PDF：228KB)

November 6, 2019

Sysmex Corporation

Announcement Regarding Differences between Actual and Forecast

Figures for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019, and

Revision of Full-Year Financial Forecasts

Sysmex Corporation announces that actual financial results during the six months ended September 30, 2019, differed in some respects from the forecast announced on May 8, 2019. In addition, Sysmex has revised its financial forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. These differences are described below.

1. Differences between Actual and Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Net sales Operating Profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings profit before tax owners of the parent per share (yen)

Previous forecast (A) 147,000 30,000 28,500 20,000 95.83 Actual results (B) 142,990 27,803 25,075 17,593 84.29 Difference (B-A) (4,010) (2,197) (3,425) (2,407) － Rate of change (%) (2.7) (7.3) (12.0) (12.0) － (Reference) Results for the six 136,194 28,503 26,411 19,473 93.36 months ended September 30, 2018

2. Revised Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Net sales Operating Profit Profit attributable to Basic earnings profit before tax owners of the parent per share (yen)

Previous forecast (A) 320,000 64,000 60,000 42,000 201.24 Revised forecast (B) 310,000 60,000 55,000 38,500 184.44 Difference (B-A) (10,000) (4,000) (5,000) (3,500) － Rate of change (%) (3.1) (6.3) (8.3) (8.3) － (Reference) Results for the fiscal 293,506 61,282 57,955 41,224 197.60 year ended March 31, 2019

3. Reasons for the Differences and Revision

Although sales were robust, both in Japan and overseas, consolidated net sales for the first six

months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, were lower than previously forecast, mainly due to the impact of higher-than-anticipated yen appreciation. On the profit front, we worked to curtail selling,