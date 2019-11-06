Sysmex : Announcement Regarding Differences between Actual and Forecast Figures for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019, and Revision of Full-Year Financial Forecasts (PDF：228KB)

Log in
Sysmex : Announcement Regarding Differences between Actual and Forecast Figures for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019, and Revision of Full-Year Financial Forecasts

0
11/06/2019 | 01:05am EST

November 6, 2019

Sysmex Corporation

Announcement Regarding Differences between Actual and Forecast

Figures for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019, and

Revision of Full-Year Financial Forecasts

Sysmex Corporation announces that actual financial results during the six months ended September 30, 2019, differed in some respects from the forecast announced on May 8, 2019. In addition, Sysmex has revised its financial forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. These differences are described below.

1. Differences between Actual and Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Net sales

Operating

Profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

profit

before tax

owners of the parent

per share (yen)

Previous forecast (A)

147,000

30,000

28,500

20,000

95.83

Actual results (B)

142,990

27,803

25,075

17,593

84.29

Difference (B-A)

(4,010)

(2,197)

(3,425)

(2,407)

Rate of change (%)

(2.7)

(7.3)

(12.0)

(12.0)

(Reference) Results for the six

136,194

28,503

26,411

19,473

93.36

months ended September 30, 2018

2. Revised Consolidated Financial Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Net sales

Operating

Profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

profit

before tax

owners of the parent

per share (yen)

Previous forecast (A)

320,000

64,000

60,000

42,000

201.24

Revised forecast (B)

310,000

60,000

55,000

38,500

184.44

Difference (B-A)

(10,000)

(4,000)

(5,000)

(3,500)

Rate of change (%)

(3.1)

(6.3)

(8.3)

(8.3)

(Reference) Results for the fiscal

293,506

61,282

57,955

41,224

197.60

year ended March 31, 2019

3. Reasons for the Differences and Revision

Although sales were robust, both in Japan and overseas, consolidated net sales for the first six

months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, were lower than previously forecast, mainly due to the impact of higher-than-anticipated yen appreciation. On the profit front, we worked to curtail selling,

general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, but were unable to compensate for the lower-than- expected sales. For this reason, plus the posting of a foreign exchange loss, operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent were lower than previously forecast.

We will continue working to improve profitability and curtail SG&A expenses, but with yen appreciation higher than initially forecast, we have revised downward our forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, as we now expect net sales, operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of the parent to be below our previously forecast figures.

We have revised the foreign exchange assumptions used for calculating financial forecasts from the third quarter onward from USD1.00 = JPY110, EUR1.00 = JPY125 and CNY1.00 = JPY16.5 to USD1.00 = JPY108, EUR1.00 = JPY120 and CNY1.00 = JPY15.3.

Note: The forecasts above were made based on information available on the day of this release. Actual results may therefore differ materially from those described above due to various unforeseen factors and possible events in the future.

Disclaimer

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 06:04:05 UTC



