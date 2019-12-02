Sysmex : Presents Academic Report with a View to Creating a Simple Method of Diagnosing Alzheimer's Disease Using Blood -Presenting the Most Recent Data at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

Dec. 02, 2019
Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Hisashi Ietsugu) will present two posters showing the most recent data on using blood as a method of diagnosing Alzheimer's disease at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, which is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 7, 2019 in San Diego, California, United States. Sysmex is conducting this development in collaboration with Eisai Co., Ltd. (HQ: Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Haruo Naito).
In February 2016, Sysmex and Eisai signed a comprehensive non-exclusive comprehensive agreement aimed at the creation of new diagnostics in the field of dementia. By leveraging each other's technologies and knowledge, we aim to discover next-generation diagnostic drugs that will enable early diagnosis, selection of the treatment options and the regular monitoring of the effects of treatment for dementia.
Sysmex and Eisai are pursuing joint development aimed at creating a simple method of diagnosing Alzheimer's disease using blood. At CTAD, Sysmex will announce the most recent data produced by an automated protein assay system using its protein measurement platform, the HISCL™ series fully automated immunoassay system.
|
|
Subject
|
Presenter
(Affiliation)
|
Blood diagnosis
P75
P75
|
Prediction of amyloid pathology by the plasma Aβ(1-42)/Aβ(1-40) ratio measured with fully automated immunoassay system (HISCL™ series)
Poster presentation: December 4 (Wed.) to December 5 (Thu.)
Poster presentation: December 4 (Wed.) to December 5 (Thu.)
|
Kazuto Yamashita
(Sysmex)
|
Blood diagnosis
P81
P81
|
Clinical utility of plasma amyloid beta measurements by immunoaffinity enrichment and LC-MS/MS
Poster presentation: December 4 (Wed.) to December 5 (Thu.)
|
Shunsuke Watanabe
(Sysmex)
Sysmex is working to create new diagnostic technologies for the prevention and treatment of dementia. As a result, we aim to contribute to the advancement of healthcare and improve the quality of life for patients and their families.
