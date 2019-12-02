Sysmex : Presents Academic Report with a View to Creating a Simple Method of Diagnosing Alzheimer's Disease Using Blood -Presenting the Most Recent Data at the 12th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

In February 2016, Sysmex and Eisai signed a comprehensive non-exclusive comprehensive agreement aimed at the creation of new diagnostics in the field of dementia. By leveraging each other's technologies and knowledge, we aim to discover next-generation diagnostic drugs that will enable early diagnosis, selection of the treatment options and the regular monitoring of the effects of treatment for dementia.

Sysmex and Eisai are pursuing joint development aimed at creating a simple method of diagnosing Alzheimer's disease using blood. At CTAD, Sysmex will announce the most recent data produced by an automated protein assay system using its protein measurement platform, the HISCL™ series fully automated immunoassay system.