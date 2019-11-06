Sysmex : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (PDF：374KB)

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results

Operating performance analysis

Future-related information contained in the text below is based on the judgement as of the end of the fiscal period under review.

During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy was affected in the manufacturing sector by worsening earnings due to trade friction and other uncertainties in the international situation, and yen appreciation, as well as a downturn in business confidence. However, the employment and income environments continued their modest recovery, and corporate investment remained firm as companies upgraded obsolete equipment and made streamlining and labor-saving investments against the backdrop of a labor shortage. Overseas, the economic outlook was characterized by a growing sense of caution, due to prolonged US-China trade friction, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

On the healthcare front, in Japan the medical and healthcare field faces growing demand due to an aging society and increasingly diverse health and medical needs. The Japanese government is including the medical and healthcare industry in its growth strategies, which is expected to continue invigorating healthcare-related industries going forward. Looking overseas, the populations of developed countries are aging, while economic growth in emerging markets is causing healthcare demand to increase and prompting higher levels of healthcare quality and service enhancements. These trends are promoting efficient healthcare, with structural changes brought about by artificial intelligence, information and communications technology, and other breaking technologies.

Against this backdrop, Sysmex obtained Japanese manufacturing and marketing approval for the OncoBEAM™1 RAS CRC Kit, an RAS gene2 mutation testing kit. This product is the first in vitro diagnostic reagent in Japan to be used for RAS gene mutation testing for colorectal cancer using liquid biopsy. Minimally invasive and simpler than conventional physical biopsies of tumor tissue, the new testing method provides detection results on a par with the use of tumor tissue. As a result, this testing method reduces the physical and mental burden on patients, expands testing opportunities, and contributes to the early-stage determination of treatment methods.

In addition, Sysmex launched its PS-10 sample preparation system in the North American market in August 2019. This system is for the clinical flow cytometry (FCM) testing market, which uses flow cytometry to perform detailed analyses of leukemia and malignant lymphoma diagnoses. By automating complicated sample preparation work for clinical laboratories, the PS-10 results in providing workflows which are more efficient and aids in standardizing clinical flow cytometry testing. In preparation for a global rollout, we will obtain necessary regulatory approval for flow cytometers as analyzers in various countries around the world.

Since 2013, Sysmex and Tasuku Honjo, a general and distinguished professor at the Kyoto University Institute for Advanced Studies, have been conducting joint R&D on a fully automated measurement method for soluble immune checkpoint molecules (sPD-1,sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4) using the HI-1000, an automated, highly sensitive immunoassay system for research applications. In September 2019, Sysmex began providing assay services for research using this measurement method. The measurement method can be used in cancer immunotherapy and as a new method for diagnosing autoimmune diseases, and has the potential to help realize personalized medicine. Going forward, we will promote R&D with a view toward commercialization, contributing to advances in healthcare.