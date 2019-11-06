Sysmex : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (PDF：374KB)

Log in
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

0
11/06/2019 | 01:05am EST

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [ IFRS ]

for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

November 6, 2019

Listed company name

:

Sysmex Corporation

Code

:

6869

Listed stock exchanges

:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL

:

https://www.sysmex.co.jp/en/index.html

Company representative

: Hisashi Ietsugu, Chairman and CEO

Contact

: Tomoo Aramaki, Executive Vice President

Corporate Business Administration

Phone

:

078(265)-0500

Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report

:

November 13, 2019

Scheduled date for dividend payment

:

December 2, 2019

Preparation of supplementary material for

:

Yes

quarterly earnings

Holding of earnings announcement

:

Yes

(Unit: Millions of Yen)

1. Results for the First Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

(1) Operating results

(% changes as compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Six months ended

142,990

5.0%

27,803

(2.5)%

25,075

(5.1)%

17,458

(10.0)%

Sep. 30, 2019

Six months ended

136,194

3.9%

28,503

1.8%

26,411

(4.1)%

19,389

1.8%

Sep. 30, 2018

Profit

Total

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

attributable to

comprehensive

owners of the

per share (Yen)

per share (Yen)

income

parent

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2019

17,593

(9.7)%

10,241

(50.1)%

84.29

84.20

Six months ended Sep. 30, 2018

19,473

1.5%

20,512

(18.8)%

93.36

93.19

(2) Financial condition

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of the

to owners of the

parent

parent to total assets

As of Sep. 30, 2019

364,028

268,057

267,459

73.5%

As of Mar. 31, 2019

346,775

265,182

264,448

76.3%

2. Dividend

Dividend per share

First quarter

Second quarter Third quarter

Year-end

Annual

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

(Yen)

Year ended Mar. 31, 2019

34.00

36.00

70.00

Year ending Mar. 31, 2020

36.00

Year ending Mar. 31, 2020

36.00

72.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revision of dividends forecast for this period: No

3. Financial Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2020

(% changes as compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year)

Net Sales

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of the parent

per share (Yen)

Year ending

310,000

5.6%

60,000

(2.1)%

55,000

(5.1)%

38,500

(6.6)%

184.44

Mar. 31, 2020

Note: Revision of business forecast for this period: Yes

4. Other Information

  1. Changes in significant consolidated subsidiaries (which resulted in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: Yes
    2. Other changes in accounting policies: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
  4. Number of outstanding stock (common stock)
    1. Number of outstanding stock at the end of each fiscal period (including treasury stock): 209,193,432 shares as of Sep. 30, 2019; 209,154,432 shares as of Mar. 31, 2019
    2. Number of treasury stock at the end of each fiscal period:

446,444 shares as of Sep. 30, 2019; 446,168 shares as of Mar. 31, 2019

  1. Average number of outstanding stock for each period (cumulative): 208,731,410 shares for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2019 208,580,388 shares for the three months ended Sep. 30, 2018

Note: Quarterly summaries of financial results are excluded from quarterly reviews.

  • Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecast and other information
    1. The forecasts and future projections contained herein have been prepared on the basis of rational decisions given the information available as of the date of announcement of this document. These forecasts do not represent a commitment by the Company, and actual performance may differ substantially from forecasts for a variety of reasons. Please refer to "3) Consolidated financial forecast" within "1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results" on page 4 of the attachment to this document for cautionary statements concerning the conditions and performance forecasts that serve as the basis for these forecasts.
    2. Supplementary financial materials (in Japanese and English) will be posted on the Sysmex website on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Content of Supplementary Materials

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results

2

1)

Operating performance analysis

2

2)

Financial conditions analysis

4

3)

Consolidated financial forecast

4

2. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and notes

5

1)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position

5

2)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of income

7

3)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

8

4)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity

9

5)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows

10

6)

Notes to the condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements

11

1. Notes related to the going concern assumption

11

2. Changes in accounting policies

11

3. Segment information

11

－ 1 －

1. Qualitative information on quarterly financial results

  1. Operating performance analysis

Future-related information contained in the text below is based on the judgement as of the end of the fiscal period under review.

During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Japanese economy was affected in the manufacturing sector by worsening earnings due to trade friction and other uncertainties in the international situation, and yen appreciation, as well as a downturn in business confidence. However, the employment and income environments continued their modest recovery, and corporate investment remained firm as companies upgraded obsolete equipment and made streamlining and labor-saving investments against the backdrop of a labor shortage. Overseas, the economic outlook was characterized by a growing sense of caution, due to prolonged US-China trade friction, the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union and rising geopolitical tension in the Middle East.

On the healthcare front, in Japan the medical and healthcare field faces growing demand due to an aging society and increasingly diverse health and medical needs. The Japanese government is including the medical and healthcare industry in its growth strategies, which is expected to continue invigorating healthcare-related industries going forward. Looking overseas, the populations of developed countries are aging, while economic growth in emerging markets is causing healthcare demand to increase and prompting higher levels of healthcare quality and service enhancements. These trends are promoting efficient healthcare, with structural changes brought about by artificial intelligence, information and communications technology, and other breaking technologies.

Against this backdrop, Sysmex obtained Japanese manufacturing and marketing approval for the OncoBEAM™1 RAS CRC Kit, an RAS gene2 mutation testing kit. This product is the first in vitro diagnostic reagent in Japan to be used for RAS gene mutation testing for colorectal cancer using liquid biopsy. Minimally invasive and simpler than conventional physical biopsies of tumor tissue, the new testing method provides detection results on a par with the use of tumor tissue. As a result, this testing method reduces the physical and mental burden on patients, expands testing opportunities, and contributes to the early-stage determination of treatment methods.

In addition, Sysmex launched its PS-10 sample preparation system in the North American market in August 2019. This system is for the clinical flow cytometry (FCM) testing market, which uses flow cytometry to perform detailed analyses of leukemia and malignant lymphoma diagnoses. By automating complicated sample preparation work for clinical laboratories, the PS-10 results in providing workflows which are more efficient and aids in standardizing clinical flow cytometry testing. In preparation for a global rollout, we will obtain necessary regulatory approval for flow cytometers as analyzers in various countries around the world.

Since 2013, Sysmex and Tasuku Honjo, a general and distinguished professor at the Kyoto University Institute for Advanced Studies, have been conducting joint R&D on a fully automated measurement method for soluble immune checkpoint molecules (sPD-1,sPD-L1 and sCTLA-4) using the HI-1000, an automated, highly sensitive immunoassay system for research applications. In September 2019, Sysmex began providing assay services for research using this measurement method. The measurement method can be used in cancer immunotherapy and as a new method for diagnosing autoimmune diseases, and has the potential to help realize personalized medicine. Going forward, we will promote R&D with a view toward commercialization, contributing to advances in healthcare.

  1. OncoBEAM™:
    The name of Sysmex's technology to detect minute gene mutations circulating in the blood with a high degree of sensitivity using BEAMing technology, which was developed at Johns Hopkins University.
  2. RAS gene:
    As the likelihood is high that patients with RAS gene (KRAS/NRAS gene) mutations will not benefit (prolongation of life, tumor reduction) from the administration of anti-EGFR drugs, companion diagnostics may be performed to treat the gene mutation first.

－ 2 －

Net sales by destination

Six months ended

Six months ended

YoY

Sep 30, 2018

Sep 30, 2019

(Previous

Amount

Percentage of

Amount

Percentage of

period = 100)

(Millions of yen)

total (%)

(Millions of yen)

total (%)

Japan

20,937

15.4

22,691

15.9

108.4

Americas

31,413

23.1

32,788

22.9

104.4

EMEA

36,004

26.4

37,580

26.3

104.4

China

36,230

26.6

37,413

26.2

103.3

Asia Pacific

11,608

8.5

12,516

8.7

107.8

Overseas subtotal

115,257

84.6

120,298

84.1

104.4

Total

136,194

100.0

142,990

100.0

105.0

In Japan, instrument sales increased, mainly in the hematology and life science fields. As a result, sales in Japan rose 8.4% year on year, to ¥22,691 million.

In overseas markets, reagent sales were down, chiefly in the hemostasis field, but reagent sales rose, centered on the hematology, urinalysis and immunochemistry fields. Consequently, overseas sales for the Sysmex Group rose 4.4% year on year, to ¥120,298 million. The overseas sales ratio fell 0.5 percentage point, to 84.1%.

As a result, during the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, the Group recorded consolidated net sales of ¥142,990 million, up 5.0% year on year. Operating profit fell 2.5%, to ¥27,803 million; profit before tax decreased 5.1%, to ¥25,075 million; and profit attributable to owners of the parent fell 9.7%, to ¥17,593 million.

Performance by segment

(1) Japan

In Japan, sales increased 11.3% year on year, to ¥24,800 million, benefiting from such factors as higher instrument sales, principally in the hematology field.

On the profit front, higher sales pushed up gross profit, but segment profit (operating profit) rose 2.1%, to ¥17,907 million, owing to higher SG&A and R&D expenses.

(2) Americas

Instrument sales were down, mainly in the hemostasis field, but sales of reagents and maintenance services grew in the hematology field, pushing up sales 3.5% year on year, to ¥30,264 million.

On the profit front, increased sales boosted gross profit. Nevertheless, segment profit (operating profit) declined 37.6% year on year, to ¥951 million, as a result of rising SG&A expenses.

(3) EMEA

Sales in the EMEA region expanded 3.1% year on year, to ¥38,146 million, helped by higher reagent sales, mainly in the hematology and urinalysis fields.

On the profit front, higher sales and a decrease in SG&A expenses led to higher gross profit and pushed segment profit (operating profit) up 21.7% year on year, to ¥3,812 million.

(4) China

In China, reagent sales decreased, mainly in the hemostasis field, and instrument sales fell in the hematology field. However, instrument sales in the hemostasis field grew, as did reagent sales in the hematology field. As a result, sales increased 3.3% year on year, to ¥37,370 million.

On the profit front, SG&A expenses decreased, but a worsening cost of sales ratio caused gross profit to decline. Consequently, segment profit (operating profit) dropped 25.2%, to ¥4,146 million.

－ 3 －

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 06:04:05 UTC
