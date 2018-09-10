Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  System1 Group PLC    SYS1   GB00B1GVQH21

SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC (SYS1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/07 05:35:17 pm
233 GBp   --.--%
08:17aSYSTEM1 : Ad Ratings and Trading Update
PU
08/17SYSTEM1 : Exercise of Options
PU
07/24SYSTEM1 : Board Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

System1 : Ad Ratings and Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2018 | 08:17am CEST

Press Release

10 September 2018

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1)

('System1', or 'the Company')

Ad Ratings and Trading Update

System1 announces that it is preparing to launch its new Ad Ratings subscription service later in the current financial year. This service will provide clients with access to a large database of adverts broadcast in the UK and the US which are rated using the Company's advertising effectiveness measures. It will enable clients to compare the effectiveness of their adverts with those of competitors and to correlate advertising effectiveness with media spend.

The Company is investing a significant amount in developing this service, which it views as having strategic importance both in supporting the current business and in broadening the use of its core intellectual property to create new scalable revenue streams. Over H1, the Company will have invested some £1.8m and further material investment is planned in H2.

This investment is being undertaken at a time when current business revenues are stabilising, albeit at a slower rate than anticipated. As a result of lower operating costs (excluding Ad Ratings) a return to growth in operating profits vs H1 prior year (again, excluding Ad Ratings) is anticipated. The Company believes that revenues from the Ad Ratings service will begin towards the end of H2.

The Company will be providing its usual trading update soon after its H1 period end (30 September 2018).

The Company can be found at www.system1group.com.

For further information, please contact:

System1 Group PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 7043 1000

John Kearon, Chief Executive Officer

James Geddes, Chief Financial Officer

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges / Emma Gabriel

Disclaimer

System1 Group plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 06:16:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
08:17aSYSTEM1 : Ad Ratings and Trading Update
PU
08/17SYSTEM1 : Exercise of Options
PU
07/24SYSTEM1 : Board Changes
PU
07/02SYSTEM1 : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
06/14SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/11SYSTEM1 : Board Change
PU
06/04SYSTEM1 : Dividend Declaration
PU
06/01SYSTEM1 : Financial results to 31 March 2018
PU
2017SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017SYSTEM1 : Interim Results
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28,9 M
EBIT 2019 3,35 M
Net income 2019 2,20 M
Finance 2019 7,20 M
Yield 2019 3,54%
P/E ratio 2019 13,55
P/E ratio 2020 10,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,76x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 29,3 M
Chart SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
System1 Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Victor Kearon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graham Leonard Blashill Chairman
Emma Cooper Managing Director-Group Operations
James Brodie Geddes CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Robert Brand Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC-36.60%38
WPP GROUP-13.12%18 990
OMNICOM GROUP-4.06%15 677
PUBLICIS GROUPE-8.81%14 039
DENTSU INC5.76%13 110
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-28.08%9 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.