System1 Group PLC    SYS1   GB00B1GVQH21

SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC

(SYS1)
06/28 03:00:00 am
233 GBp   --.--%
System1 : Annual Report and Notice of AGM

06/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1)

('System1', or 'the Company', or 'the Group')

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

The Company announces that copies of the Annual Report and Accounts in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 have been sent to shareholders.

The Company also announces that Notice of the Annual General Meeting and the associated Proxy Form have been sent to the shareholders. The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 31 July 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Russell Square House, 10-12 Russell Square, London, WC1B 5EH.

The above mentioned documents are available on the Company's website at www.system1group.com.

The Company can be found at www.system1group.com.

For further information, please contact:

System1 Group PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 7043 1000

John Kearon, Chief Executive Officer

James Geddes, Chief Financial Officer

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges / Emma Gabriel

Disclaimer

System1 Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 14:00:05 UTC
