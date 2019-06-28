System1 : Annual Report and Notice of AGM

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1)

('System1', or 'the Company', or 'the Group')

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

The Company announces that copies of the Annual Report and Accounts in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 have been sent to shareholders.

The Company also announces that Notice of the Annual General Meeting and the associated Proxy Form have been sent to the shareholders. The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 31 July 2019 at 11.00 a.m. at Russell Square House, 10-12 Russell Square, London, WC1B 5EH.

The above mentioned documents are available on the Company's website at www.system1group.com.

