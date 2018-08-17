System1 : Exercise of Options

Press Release 17 August 2018

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1)

formerly BrainJuicer Group PLC

('System1', or 'the Company', or 'the Group')

Exercise of Options

The Company announces that, following the exercise of share options by an employee option holder, it yesterday transferred 40,613 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') which were previously held in treasury, to the option holder.

Following the above, the Company now holds 653,167 Ordinary Shares as treasury shares and its total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is now 12,573,606.

The Company can be found at www.system1group.com.

