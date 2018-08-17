System1 : Exercise of Options

|
Press Release
|
17 August 2018
System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1)
formerly BrainJuicer Group PLC
('System1', or 'the Company', or 'the Group')
Exercise of Options
The Company announces that, following the exercise of share options by an employee option holder, it yesterday transferred 40,613 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') which were previously held in treasury, to the option holder.
Following the above, the Company now holds 653,167 Ordinary Shares as treasury shares and its total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is now 12,573,606.
The Company can be found at www.system1group.com.
For further information, please contact:
|
System1 Group PLC
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7043 1000
|
|
John Kearon, Chief Executive Officer
|
|
|
James Geddes, Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
Canaccord Genuity Limited
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000
|
Simon Bridges / Emma Gabriel
|
Disclaimer
System1 Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:10:05 UTC