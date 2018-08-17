Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  System1 Group PLC    SYS1   GB00B1GVQH21

SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC (SYS1)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/16 05:35:10 pm
234 GBp   +1.74%
08:11aSYSTEM1 : Exercise of Options
PU
07/24SYSTEM1 : Board Changes
PU
07/02SYSTEM1 : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

System1 : Exercise of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:11am CEST

Press Release

17 August 2018

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1)

formerly BrainJuicer Group PLC

('System1', or 'the Company', or 'the Group')

Exercise of Options

The Company announces that, following the exercise of share options by an employee option holder, it yesterday transferred 40,613 ordinary shares of 1 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') which were previously held in treasury, to the option holder.

Following the above, the Company now holds 653,167 Ordinary Shares as treasury shares and its total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is now 12,573,606.

The Company can be found at www.system1group.com.

For further information, please contact:

System1 Group PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 7043 1000

John Kearon, Chief Executive Officer

James Geddes, Chief Financial Officer

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges / Emma Gabriel

Disclaimer

System1 Group plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
08:11aSYSTEM1 : Exercise of Options
PU
07/24SYSTEM1 : Board Changes
PU
07/02SYSTEM1 : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
06/14SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/11SYSTEM1 : Board Change
PU
06/04SYSTEM1 : Dividend Declaration
PU
06/01SYSTEM1 : Financial results to 31 March 2018
PU
2017SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2017SYSTEM1 : Interim Results
PU
2017SYSTEM1 : Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 28,9 M
EBIT 2019 3,35 M
Net income 2019 2,20 M
Finance 2019 7,20 M
Yield 2019 3,53%
P/E ratio 2019 13,60
P/E ratio 2020 10,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capitalization 28,9 M
Chart SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
System1 Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  GBP
Spread / Average Target 71%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Victor Kearon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graham Leonard Blashill Chairman
Emma Cooper Managing Director-Group Operations
James Brodie Geddes CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Robert Brand Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC-36.33%37
WPP GROUP-4.44%19 996
OMNICOM GROUP-4.81%15 284
PUBLICIS GROUPE-1.08%14 682
DENTSU INC7.23%13 212
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC-26.90%8 745
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.