Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  System1 Group PLC    SYS1   GB00B1GVQH21

SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC

(SYS1)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/04 11:35:07 am
219 GBp   --.--%
02:22aSYSTEM1 : Grant of Options
PU
07/04SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/28SYSTEM1 : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

System1 : Grant of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 02:22am EDT

Press Release

5 September 2019

System1 Group PLC (AIM: SYS1)

('System1', or 'the Company')

Grant of Options

Following approval by shareholders at the 2019 annual general meeting to amend certain of the terms of the System1 Group PLC Long Term Incentive Plan (the 'LTIP'), the Company announces that it has granted awards under the LTIP. Full details of the amendments to the LTIP can be found in the 2019 Notice of AGM.

The share options are nil cost and will vest subject to achieving stretching performance conditions, as follows:

a) Maximum vesting requires gross profit in any financial year ending 31 March prior to 12 August 2024 of at least £77.1m, and minimum vesting requires gross profit of at least £39.5m; and

b) In addition, there are profit after tax and share price underpins

The awards comprise nil cost options and conditional shares over 1,058,135 shares, of which options over 198,400 shares were granted to each of John Kearon and James Geddes. In the case of James Geddes, the option award replaces options awarded to him in March 2017 under the LTIP (John Kearon did not previously participate in the LTIP).

The maximum potential dilution arising from options awarded under the LTIP remains below the upper limit under the rules of the plan (8.5% of the Company's issued share capital as at 1 January 2017 - 13,226,775 shares).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

John Kearon

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

System1 Group PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800TDLR42C3Q9ZB74

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Granting of LTIP Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil cost

198,400 Options

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

- Aggregated total

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

4 September 2019 (UK)

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

James Geddes

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

System1 Group PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800TDLR42C3Q9ZB74

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Options over ordinary shares

b)

Nature of the transaction

Granting of LTIP Awards

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil cost

198,400 Options

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

- Aggregated total

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

4 September 2019 (UK)

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

The Company can be found at www.system1group.com.

For further information, please contact:

System1 Group PLC

Tel: +44 (0)20 7043 1000

John Kearon, Chief Executive Officer

James Geddes, Chief Financial Officer

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: +44 (0)20 7523 8000

Simon Bridges

Disclaimer

System1 Group plc published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 06:21:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
02:22aSYSTEM1 : Grant of Options
PU
07/04SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/28SYSTEM1 : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
06/06SYSTEM1 : Financial results to 31 March 2019
PU
04/15SYSTEM1 : Trading Update
PU
2018SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018SYSTEM1 : Launches New Ad Ratings Analytics Service for Advertisers
PU
2018SYSTEM1 : PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018SYSTEM1 : Interim Results
PU
2018SYSTEM1 : Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 29,0 M
EBIT 2020 4,65 M
Net income 2020 1,23 M
Finance 2020 4,69 M
Yield 2020 3,49%
P/E ratio 2020 22,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
EV / Sales2021 0,70x
Capitalization 27,5 M
Chart SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
System1 Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 400,00  GBp
Last Close Price 219,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Victor Kearon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Graham Leonard Blashill Chairman
Emma Cooper Managing Director-Group Operations
James Brodie Geddes CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Robert Brand Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSTEM1 GROUP PLC1.86%34
OMNICOM GROUP4.63%16 380
WPP GROUP14.06%14 778
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%11 409
PUBLICIS GROUPE-12.96%11 286
DENTSU INC-22.15%9 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group