Systemair : AB Interim Report Q3 2018/19 - Growth still strong

Press Release, March 13, 2019

Third quarter November 2018 - January 2019

Net sales increased by 13.8 percent to SEK 2,018 million (1,773).

Organic growth was 6.2 percent (4.0).

Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 80 million (68).

The operating margin was 4.0 percent (3.8).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 45 million (42).

Earnings per share totalled SEK 0.86 (0.80).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 189 million (67).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:

"During the third quarter, growth was recorded at 13.8 percent, of which 6.2 percent was organic. Most regions reported good growth, notably Eastern Europe, North America and several parts of Asia. Operating profit improved to SEK 80 million, as against SEK 68 million in the same quarter last year."

For further information contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 (CET) on March 13, 2019.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia and South Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 7.3 billion in the 2017/18 financial year and currently around 5,800 employees. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 9 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

