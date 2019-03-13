Log in
SYSTEMAIR AB

SYSTEMAIR AB

(SYSR)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 03/12 12:29:31 pm
106.8 SEK   +0.95%
03:01aSYSTEMAIR : AB Interim Report Q3 2018/19 - Growth still strong
GL
03/08SYSTEMAIR AB : quaterly earnings release
03/07SYSTEMAIR : Interim Report for the third quarter will be presented on March 13
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Systemair : AB Interim Report Q3 2018/19 - Growth still strong

0
03/13/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Press Release, March 13, 2019

Third quarter November 2018 - January 2019

  • Net sales increased by 13.8 percent to SEK 2,018 million (1,773).
  • Organic growth was 6.2 percent (4.0).
  • Operating profit (EBIT) totalled SEK 80 million (68).
  • The operating margin was 4.0 percent (3.8).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 45 million (42).
  • Earnings per share totalled SEK 0.86 (0.80).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 189 million (67).

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments:
"During the third quarter, growth was recorded at 13.8 percent, of which 6.2 percent was organic. Most regions reported good growth, notably Eastern Europe, North America and several parts of Asia. Operating profit improved to SEK 80 million, as against SEK 68 million in the same quarter last year."

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 (CET) on March 13, 2019.

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, Asia and South Africa.  The Company had sales of SEK 7.3 billion in the 2017/18 financial year and currently around 5,800 employees. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded.  During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 9 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands.  Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Systemair AB via Globenewswire
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 8 181 M
EBIT 2019 550 M
Net income 2019 349 M
Debt 2019 1 816 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 15,98
P/E ratio 2020 12,65
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
Capitalization 5 554 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 120  SEK
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Kasper President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald Engström Chairman
Anders Ulff Chief Financial Officer
Svein Nilsen Independent Director
Åke Henningsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSTEMAIR AB10.33%593
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL21.72%32 970
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.10.14%32 870
MELROSE INDUSTRIES8.03%22 519
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.13.06%9 803
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB27.47%5 509
