SYSTEMAIR AB
Systemair : Annual Report 2017/18 is now available online

08/09/2018

Press Release, 9 August 2018 

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) announced today that the company's Annual Report for 2017/18 is published, see the attached file. The Annual Report is also published on the company's website group.systemair.com, in both Swedish and English version.

Printed Annual Reports will be distributed shortly to those who have expressed an interest. A printed Annual Report can also be ordered on the website.

For further information, please contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 222-440 13, + 46 (0)73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 (0)222 440 09, + 46 (0)70 577 40 09
Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, + 46 222 44 001, + 46 70 519 00 01

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: This information is information that Systemair AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CEST on 9 August 2018.

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 7.3 billion in financial year 2017/18 and currently employs about 5,500 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 9 percent. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Systemair AB via Globenewswire
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 7 705 M
EBIT 2019 500 M
Net income 2019 343 M
Debt 2019 1 463 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 14,28
P/E ratio 2020 11,85
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Capitalization 4 945 M
