SYSTEMAIR AB

SYSTEMAIR AB

(SYSR)
  Report  
09/26 08:01:26 am
124.5 SEK   -1.19%
08:01aSystemair Capital Market Day
GL
08/30Announcement from Systemair AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2019
GL
08/30SYSTEMAIR AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Systemair Capital Market Day

09/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

Press Release, September 26, 2019

Systemair (SYSR) is hosting a Capital Market Day in Skinnskatteberg today. The theme is "The strategy forward".

During the day, visitors get a chance to see the state-of-the-art production process of ventilation and heating products in Skinnskatteberg, the largest of the Group's 27 production facilities.

Extensive investments have been made in recent years, focusing on streamlining production and reducing waste. Furthermore, visitors get a tour of the new Technology Center, where extensive product development work takes place and products are tested and measured in the sound laboratory and the climate chamber.

Systemair's Technical Director, Mats Sandór, will present the importance of good ventilation and the driving forces in the industry. Marketing Director Olle Glassel will talk about Systemair's market position globally and in the European market, and the company's strategy for continued organic growth.

Systemair's CFO Anders Ulff presents updated financial targets.

  • Average annual sales growth of at least 10% (12%) over a business cycle
  • Average operating margin of at least 10% over a business cycle
  • The equity / assets ratio should exceed 30%
  • Dividend of approximately 40% (30%) of profit after tax

The day concludes with Roland Kasper summarizing the strategy in the coming years and the continued work to drive profitability improvements and continuous growth.

“In recent years, the focus has been on improving profitability. Several restructurings and investments have been carried out in order to achieve synergies with previous acquisitions and to continue growing. We are now ready to take the next step in our growth journey with an operating margin of over 10%. The profitability target will be achieved through continued efficiency measures in production facilities and product platforms as well as increased profitability focus”, says CEO Roland Kasper.

“Systemair has consistently worked with sustainability in products and production facilities. We are constantly developing new, more energy-efficient products that help reduce energy use in society. We are making a difference”, continues Roland Kasper.

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,000 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
