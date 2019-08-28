Systemair receives major order for Cruise Ships

Press Release, August 28, 2019

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) company in the Netherlands has received an order of air handling units, of a value of approx. EUR 3.3 million, from MAC Hamburg for three new ships.

The new cruise ships will be built at Meyer Yard in Papenburg Germany. Systemair will deliver 150 air handling units per ship in phases from 2020 till 2022. The units will be placed both in public and technical areas of the ship.

"We are proud to be selected to deliver the units for these prestigious ships. Our factory in the Netherlands has more than 20 years’ experience in the development and production of air handling units for marine and off shore applications. This new order confirms that our customers have confidence in our quality and reliability.", says Wim Kampen, Sales Director Export at Systemair Netherlands.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,000 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

