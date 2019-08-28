Log in
SYSTEMAIR AB

(SYSR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 08/27 11:29:36 am
120 SEK   -0.83%
Systemair receives major order for Cruise Ships
GL
08/27Systemair Capital Market Day 2019
GL
08/22Systemair's Interim Report for the first quarter will be presented on August 29
GL
Systemair receives major order for Cruise Ships

08/28/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Press Release, August 28, 2019

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) company in the Netherlands has received an order of air handling units, of a value of approx. EUR 3.3 million, from MAC Hamburg for three new ships.

The new cruise ships will be built at Meyer Yard in Papenburg Germany. Systemair will deliver 150 air handling units per ship in phases from 2020 till 2022. The units will be placed both in public and technical areas of the ship.

 "We are proud to be selected to deliver the units for these prestigious ships. Our factory in the Netherlands has more than 20 years’ experience in the development and production of air handling units for marine and off shore applications. This new order confirms that our customers have confidence in our quality and reliability.", says Wim Kampen, Sales Director Export at Systemair Netherlands.

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

 

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,000 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. During the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

 

 

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 9 021 M
EBIT 2020 662 M
Net income 2020 446 M
Debt 2020 1 766 M
Yield 2020 1,93%
P/E ratio 2020 14,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,82x
Capitalization 6 240 M
Chart SYSTEMAIR AB
Duration : Period :
Systemair AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMAIR AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 145,00  SEK
Last Close Price 120,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Kasper President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald Engström Chairman
Anders Ulff Chief Financial Officer
Svein Nilsen Independent Director
Åke Henningsson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSTEMAIR AB25.00%646
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.17.33%36 433
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL40.27%33 093
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC1.13%9 847
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.15.01%9 679
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB33.14%6 313
