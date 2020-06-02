Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Systemair AB (publ)    SYSR   SE0002133975

SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)

(SYSR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM - 06/01 11:29:33 am
152.2 SEK   +1.20%
02:00aSystemair's Interim Report for the fourth quarter will be presented on June 9
GL
05/20SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL) : The revival in interest should continue
04/01Update on corona virus impact
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Systemair's Interim Report for the fourth quarter will be presented on June 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 02:00am EDT

Press Release, 2 June 2020

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q4 for the financial year 2019/20 will be published at 08:00 CET on June 9, 2020.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET on June 9, 2020. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:
Call +46 8 566 426 51 alternative 0200 883 685 and enter code 95682375# minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com


Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,300 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair contributes to enhance the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 80 companies

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
02:00aSystemair's Interim Report for the fourth quarter will be presented on June 9
GL
04/01Update on corona virus impact
GL
03/11Systemair AB Interim Report Q3 2019/20
GL
03/06SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL) : quaterly earnings release
03/05Systemair's Interim Report for the third quarter will be presented on March 1..
GL
03/02Systemair acquires distributor in Denmark
GL
02/26Systemair Nomination Committee
GL
2019Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2019/20 - A strong quarter
GL
2019Systemair's Interim Report for the second quarter will be presented on Decemb..
GL
2019Systemair Capital Market Day
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9 068 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2020 450 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 782 M 190 M 190 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 7 914 M 843 M 844 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 6 250
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Systemair AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 166,17 SEK
Last Close Price 152,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Kasper President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerald Engström Chairman
Anders Ulff Chief Financial Officer
Svein Nilsen Independent Director
Åke Henningsson Director & Manager-Service & After Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSTEMAIR AB (PUBL)-15.68%843
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.3.24%43 059
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-21.96%23 365
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-31.97%21 579
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB28.69%11 177
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.98%8 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group