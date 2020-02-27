Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Systemax Inc.    SYX

SYSTEMAX INC.

(SYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Systemax : 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 03:28am EST

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Werner Klaus

SYSTEMAX INC [ SYX ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

C/O SYSTEMAX INC., 11 HARBOR

2/24/2020

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer

PARK DRIVE

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

PORT WASHINGTON, NY 11050

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Securities Acquired

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

(A) or Disposed of

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(D)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Following

Direct (D)

Reported

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Amount or

Title

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Number of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Employee Stock

(1)

Common

Option (right to

$22.93

2/24/2020

A

7924

2/24/2030

7924.0

$0

7924

D

Stock

buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The Employee Stock Option (right to buy) granted on February 24, 2020 have a four year vesting schedule with 25% of the options vesting on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary dates of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Werner Klaus

C/O SYSTEMAX INC.

SVP & Chief Marketing Officer

11 HARBOR PARK DRIVE

PORT WASHINGTON, NY 11050

Signatures

/s/ Klaus Werner

2/26/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Systemax Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:12:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYSTEMAX INC.
03:28aSYSTEMAX : 4
PU
02/25SYSTEMAX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25SYSTEMAX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
01/03SYSTEMAX : 2020 Sales Days by Month
PU
2019SYSTEMAX : Announces Launch of New Global Industrial Website
PU
2019SYSTEMAX INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019SYSTEMAX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
2019SYSTEMAX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fina..
AQ
2019SYSTEMAX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019SYSTEMAX : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 947 M
EBIT 2019 66,7 M
Net income 2019 47,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 17,7x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,86x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 816 M
Chart SYSTEMAX INC.
Duration : Period :
Systemax Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYSTEMAX INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 32,00  $
Last Close Price 21,75  $
Spread / Highest target 47,1%
Spread / Average Target 47,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry Litwin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Leeds Executive Chairman
David Kipe Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas Clark Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Manoj Shetty Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSTEMAX INC.-14.11%816
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION1.07%38 061
ITOCHU CORPORATION2.52%34 897
MITSUI & CO., LTD.0.92%29 232
SUMITOMO CORPORATION1.46%18 169
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-0.45%15 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group