Systemax : 4

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Werner Klaus SYSTEMAX INC [ SYX ] _____ Director _____ 10% Owner (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) __X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) C/O SYSTEMAX INC., 11 HARBOR 2/24/2020 SVP & Chief Marketing Officer PARK DRIVE (Street) 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) PORT WASHINGTON, NY 11050 _X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed 3. Trans. Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 6. 7. Nature (Instr. 3) Execution (Instr. 8) or Disposed of (D) Following Reported Transaction(s) Ownership of Indirect Date, if any (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) (Instr. 3 and 4) Form: Beneficial Direct (D) Ownership or Indirect (Instr. 4) (A) or (I) (Instr. Code V Amount (D) Price 4) Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of Derivate 2. 3. Trans. 3A. Deemed 4. Trans. 5. Number of 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Security Conversion Date Execution Code Derivative Expiration Date Securities Underlying Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect (Instr. 3) or Exercise Date, if any (Instr. 8) Securities Acquired Derivative Security Security Securities Form of Beneficial Price of (A) or Disposed of (Instr. 3 and 4) (Instr. 5) Beneficially Derivative Ownership Derivative (D) Owned Security: (Instr. 4) Security (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) Following Direct (D) Reported or Indirect Date Expiration Amount or Title Transaction(s) (I) (Instr. Number of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Shares (Instr. 4) 4) Employee Stock (1) Common Option (right to $22.93 2/24/2020 A 7924 2/24/2030 7924.0 $0 7924 D Stock buy)

Explanation of Responses:

The Employee Stock Option (right to buy) granted on February 24, 2020 have a four year vesting schedule with 25% of the options vesting on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary dates of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Werner Klaus C/O SYSTEMAX INC. SVP & Chief Marketing Officer 11 HARBOR PARK DRIVE PORT WASHINGTON, NY 11050 Signatures /s/ Klaus Werner 2/26/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

