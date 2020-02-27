Systemax : 4

The Employee Stock Option (right to buy) granted on February 24, 2020 have a four year vesting schedule with 25% of the options vesting on the first, second, third and fourth anniversary dates of the grant date.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Werner Klaus
C/O SYSTEMAX INC.
SVP & Chief Marketing Officer
11 HARBOR PARK DRIVE
PORT WASHINGTON, NY 11050
Signatures
/s/ Klaus Werner
2/26/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Systemax Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:12:04 UTC