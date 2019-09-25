Log in
SYZYGY AG    SYZ   DE0005104806

SYZYGY AG

(SYZ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SYZYGY AG: Lars Lehne, CEO of SYZYGY AG, will leave SYZYGY by mutual agreement after the expiration of his contract in March 2020

09/25/2019 | 04:15am EDT

DGAP-News: SYZYGY AG / Key word(s): Personnel
SYZYGY AG: Lars Lehne, CEO of SYZYGY AG, will leave SYZYGY by mutual agreement after the expiration of his contract in March 2020

25.09.2019 / 10:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lars Lehne, CEO of SYZYGY AG, will leave the company by mutual agreement in March 2020. Lehne has been CEO of SYZYGY AG since 2016 and has successfully integrated the companies of the group, made strategically important acquisitions and aligned the group for the future. Until his departure, the Executive Board, consisting of Lars Lehne, Frank Ladner and Erwin Greiner, will continue to manage the business together with the local management. The Supervisory Board will use this time to find a successor for the CEO position.

"We would like to thank Lars Lehne for his outstanding work. The deeper integration of the group companies and the acquisitions of the past years have setup the group for a successful future. We wish Lars Lehne all the best for his future career. "says Wilfried Beeck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SYZYGY AG.

"It was a fantastic time to serve SYZYGY. I owe lots of gratitude to the Supervisory Board, my Executive Board colleagues and the entire management team for their trust and great cooperation. No other group in the German market is as holistic and strongly positioned as SYZYGY AG, we are proud of that! I wish this outstanding team continued success and great customers" says Lars Lehne, Chairman of the Board of SYZYGY AG.


About the SYZYGY Group

SYZYGY is one of the leading consulting and implementation partners for transformation in marketing and sales. SYZYGY creates, orchestrates and builds digital experiences and products for brands, companies and people. Strategy, products and activation are the core services of the group. Technology is the connecting and scaling element.

The SYZYGY Group, founded in 1995, employs around 600 people in 4 countries. It has branches in Bad Homburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, London, New York and Warsaw.

In addition to the main brand SYZYGY and the strategy consultancy diffferent, the group includes the Polish design studio Ars Thanea and the USEEDS consulting specializing in customer experience. Its customers include renowned brands such as Lufthansa, AVIS, BMW, comdirekt bank, Commerzbank, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Kyocera, Mazda, Miles & More, o2, Paypal, Porsche, health insurer Techniker Krankenkasse and Volkswagen.


Contact:
Susan Wallenborn
Investor & Public Relations Manager
susan.wallenborn@syzygy.de

25.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYZYGY AG
Horexstraße 28
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Phone: 06172 9488100
E-mail: info@syzygy.de
Internet: www.syzygy.net
ISIN: DE0005104806
WKN: 510480
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 879489

 
End of News DGAP News Service

879489  25.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=879489&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 65,7 M
EBIT 2019 5,71 M
Net income 2019 3,83 M
Finance 2019 21,6 M
Yield 2019 3,78%
P/E ratio 2019 31,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 121 M
Chart SYZYGY AG
Duration : Period :
Syzygy AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYZYGY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,10  €
Last Close Price 8,94  €
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Lehne Chief Executive Officer
Wilfried Beeck Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Greiner Chief Financial Officer
Frank Ladner Chief Technical Officer
Andrew Robertson Payne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYZYGY AG11.94%133
FISERV INC.41.19%70 524
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.55.71%48 182
CINTAS CORPORATION50.09%26 431
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.54.92%24 751
WIRECARD AG12.42%20 297
