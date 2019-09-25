DGAP-News: SYZYGY AG / Key word(s): Personnel

SYZYGY AG: Lars Lehne, CEO of SYZYGY AG, will leave SYZYGY by mutual agreement after the expiration of his contract in March 2020



25.09.2019 / 10:11

Lars Lehne, CEO of SYZYGY AG, will leave the company by mutual agreement in March 2020. Lehne has been CEO of SYZYGY AG since 2016 and has successfully integrated the companies of the group, made strategically important acquisitions and aligned the group for the future. Until his departure, the Executive Board, consisting of Lars Lehne, Frank Ladner and Erwin Greiner, will continue to manage the business together with the local management. The Supervisory Board will use this time to find a successor for the CEO position.

"We would like to thank Lars Lehne for his outstanding work. The deeper integration of the group companies and the acquisitions of the past years have setup the group for a successful future. We wish Lars Lehne all the best for his future career. "says Wilfried Beeck, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SYZYGY AG.

"It was a fantastic time to serve SYZYGY. I owe lots of gratitude to the Supervisory Board, my Executive Board colleagues and the entire management team for their trust and great cooperation. No other group in the German market is as holistic and strongly positioned as SYZYGY AG, we are proud of that! I wish this outstanding team continued success and great customers" says Lars Lehne, Chairman of the Board of SYZYGY AG.



About the SYZYGY Group



SYZYGY is one of the leading consulting and implementation partners for transformation in marketing and sales. SYZYGY creates, orchestrates and builds digital experiences and products for brands, companies and people. Strategy, products and activation are the core services of the group. Technology is the connecting and scaling element.

The SYZYGY Group, founded in 1995, employs around 600 people in 4 countries. It has branches in Bad Homburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, London, New York and Warsaw.

In addition to the main brand SYZYGY and the strategy consultancy diffferent, the group includes the Polish design studio Ars Thanea and the USEEDS consulting specializing in customer experience. Its customers include renowned brands such as Lufthansa, AVIS, BMW, comdirekt bank, Commerzbank, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Kyocera, Mazda, Miles & More, o2, Paypal, Porsche, health insurer Techniker Krankenkasse and Volkswagen.

