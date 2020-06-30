Log in
SYZYGY AG: SYZYGY strengthens its consultancy and innovation services under the diffferent brand

06/30/2020 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP-News: SYZYGY AG / Key word(s): Merger
30.06.2020 / 10:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The SYZYGY Group is strengthening its range of consultancy and innovation services by combining USEEDS with strategy agency diffferent. Merging customer-centricity consultancy USEEDS into diffferent will create a company with 150 employees based in Berlin and Munich.

diffferent has been a thought leader and lateral thinker for ambitious brands since 1997. In its role as a strategy agency, it develops strong brand identities as well as product and service innovations. diffferent advises on transformation processes and provides companies with support around resilience and growth. USEEDS is adding its expertise in experience research, digital product design and customer-centric development of both digital and analogue product and service experiences to the joint portfolio.

The new diffferent builds an even stronger bridge between strategy and design, conceptual framework and research. The merger makes it possible to organically translate strategies and innovation processes into products, services and experiences.

The management team going forward will consist of diffferent managing directors Dirk Jehmlich, Alexander Kiock and Jan Pechmann and existing USEEDS managing director Dr Sascha Mahlke.

"We would like to thank the management and integration team for achieving this important strategic milestone on schedule, despite all the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis," said Erwin Greiner, CFO at SYZYGY AG.

 

About SYZYGY Group:

SYZYGY is a leading consultancy and implementation partner for transformation of marketing and sales. SYZYGY designs, creates and orchestrates digital experiences and products for brands, companies and people. The Group's core services are strategy, products and activation, with technology as the connecting and scaling element.

Founded in 1995, the SYZYGY Group employs some 600 people across four countries. It has offices in Bad Homburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, London, New York and Warsaw.

In addition to the main brand, SYZYGY, and strategy consultancy firm diffferent, the Group includes Polish design studio Ars Thanea. Its clients include prestigious brands such AVIS, BMW, comdirekt Bank, Commerzbank, Consorsbank, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Kyocera, Lufthansa, Mazda, Miles & More, mobile.de, o2, Paypal, Porsche, Techniker Krankenkasse und Volkswagen.


Contact:
Susan Wallenborn
Investor & Public Relations Manager
s.wallenborn@syzygy.de

30.06.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SYZYGY AG
Horexstraße 28
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Phone: 06172 9488100
E-mail: info@syzygy.de
Internet: www.syzygy.de
ISIN: DE0005104806
WKN: 510480
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1080019

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1080019  30.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1080019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
