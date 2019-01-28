Log in
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO (002384)
SZ Dongshan Precision Manufacturing : DSBJ Unveils New Branding to Mark Twentieth Anniversary

01/28/2019 | 07:04pm EST

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (“DSBJ”) (SZSE:002384), a leading technology provider of critical components including interconnects, LED, telecom equipment and metal precision, today unveiled a new corporate brand and logo to mark the company’s 20th anniversary. Although its roots can be traced to a small stamping and sheet metal factory founded in 1980, DSBJ was officially established in 1998. This year, to coincide with its 20th Anniversary, DSBJ is launching an updated brand identity to celebrate a new beginning for the company and serve as a springboard to the next chapter in DSBJ’s history:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005773/en/

New DSBJ, New Look

  • D-Diversity: DSBJ is open-minded, inclusive, and thrives off of new ideas while offering new solutions
  • S-Simplicity: Practicing “Intelligent Manufacturing,” DSBJ embraces simplicity and pragmatism
  • B-Breakthrough: Innovative and intelligent, DSBJ leads with strength, vision, and determination
  • J-Journey: Moving with sure-footed focus, DSBJ is leading the way toward a better-connected world

In addition to the above four values which give meaning to DSBJ’s new brand, the new logo also holds significance through its use of color and font. The warm colors of red and orange represent a passionate, energetic industry leader. The blue colors exemplify the stability of a successful, high-technology company. The vibrant color combination highlights DSBJ’s inclusive, enthusiastic, and open-minded nature. The striking font also signifies a bold aspiration to explore unknown territories, and a desire to advance through innovation.

Complementing this effort, DSBJ is also launching a brand-new website (www.dsbj.com), which delivers exciting new interactive experiences for existing and prospective customers.

An Innovative, High-Tech Leader with Roots in the Sheet Metal Business

In 1980, at the heart of Dongshan, Suzhou, a small but resilient stamping and sheet metal factory took their first bold step towards a global technological breakthrough. With a determined drive and focused vision, the company grew strong and in 1998 DSBJ was established. Thus, from a little-known factory to a multinational enterprise with annual revenues exceeding US$2.2 billion, DSBJ sees every step in its journey as a challenge to break a prior record best.

In 2016 and 2018, DSBJ acquired MFLEX and Multek, respectively, which reinforced its competitiveness and influence on the world stage. Today, DSBJ is a leading printed circuit manufacturer, renowned supplier of base station equipment, and market share leader across a range of small-pitch LED sectors. DSBJ’s Yancheng Industrial Park, located in China’s Jiangsu province, boasts world-class production lines and its Interconnect Technology Center in Zhuhai, China, develops some of the most advanced and reliable printed circuit technology globally.

These accomplishments have made DSBJ a trusted technology partner for a multitude of established companies worldwide, with particular strengths in consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and medical. Guided by a comprehensive strategy spanning technology, operations, and customer service, DSBJ has expanded its production bases and offices to multiple locations across China, Asia, Europe and the Americas, meeting the ever-evolving needs of its global clientele.

About DSBJ

DSBJ, founded in 1980 in Suzhou, was successfully listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002384) in 2010. DSBJ aims to be a leading technology provider of critical components in the intelligent world of IoT, with one-stop R&D, manufacturing, sales and service for FPC, PCB, Rigid-Flex, LED packaging, Display Modules, and Telecom equipment, which are widely applied in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, and automotive industries. DSBJ achieved annual revenue of USD 2.2 billion in 2017.


© Business Wire 2019
