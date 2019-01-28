SZ Dongshan Precision Manufacturing : DSBJ Unveils New Branding to Mark Twentieth Anniversary

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (“DSBJ”) (SZSE:002384),
a leading technology provider of critical components including
interconnects, LED, telecom equipment and metal precision, today
unveiled a new corporate brand and logo to mark the company’s 20th
anniversary. Although its roots can be traced to a small stamping and
sheet metal factory founded in 1980, DSBJ was officially established in
1998. This year, to coincide with its 20th Anniversary, DSBJ is
launching an updated brand identity to celebrate a new beginning for the
company and serve as a springboard to the next chapter in DSBJ’s history:
New DSBJ, New Look
-
D-Diversity: DSBJ is open-minded, inclusive, and thrives off of new
ideas while offering new solutions
-
S-Simplicity: Practicing “Intelligent Manufacturing,” DSBJ embraces
simplicity and pragmatism
-
B-Breakthrough: Innovative and intelligent, DSBJ leads with strength,
vision, and determination
-
J-Journey: Moving with sure-footed focus, DSBJ is leading the way
toward a better-connected world
In addition to the above four values which give meaning to DSBJ’s new
brand, the new logo also holds significance through its use of color and
font. The warm colors of red and orange represent a passionate,
energetic industry leader. The blue colors exemplify the stability of a
successful, high-technology company. The vibrant color combination
highlights DSBJ’s inclusive, enthusiastic, and open-minded nature. The
striking font also signifies a bold aspiration to explore unknown
territories, and a desire to advance through innovation.
Complementing this effort, DSBJ is also launching a brand-new website (www.dsbj.com),
which delivers exciting new interactive experiences for existing and
prospective customers.
An Innovative, High-Tech Leader with Roots in the
Sheet Metal Business
In 1980, at the heart of Dongshan, Suzhou, a small but resilient
stamping and sheet metal factory took their first bold step towards a
global technological breakthrough. With a determined drive and focused
vision, the company grew strong and in 1998 DSBJ was established. Thus,
from a little-known factory to a multinational enterprise with annual
revenues exceeding US$2.2 billion, DSBJ sees every step in its journey
as a challenge to break a prior record best.
In 2016 and 2018, DSBJ acquired MFLEX and Multek, respectively, which
reinforced its competitiveness and influence on the world stage. Today,
DSBJ is a leading printed circuit manufacturer, renowned supplier of
base station equipment, and market share leader across a range of
small-pitch LED sectors. DSBJ’s Yancheng Industrial Park, located in
China’s Jiangsu province, boasts world-class production lines and its
Interconnect Technology Center in Zhuhai, China, develops some of the
most advanced and reliable printed circuit technology globally.
These accomplishments have made DSBJ a trusted technology partner for a
multitude of established companies worldwide, with particular strengths
in consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and medical. Guided by a
comprehensive strategy spanning technology, operations, and customer
service, DSBJ has expanded its production bases and offices to multiple
locations across China, Asia, Europe and the Americas, meeting the
ever-evolving needs of its global clientele.
About DSBJ
DSBJ, founded in 1980 in Suzhou, was successfully listed on the Shenzhen
Stock Exchange (stock code: 002384) in 2010. DSBJ aims to be a leading
technology provider of critical components in the intelligent world of
IoT, with one-stop R&D, manufacturing, sales and service for FPC, PCB,
Rigid-Flex, LED packaging, Display Modules, and Telecom equipment, which
are widely applied in the consumer electronics, telecommunications, and
automotive industries. DSBJ achieved annual revenue of USD 2.2 billion
in 2017.
