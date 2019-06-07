T Clarke : ESOT Share Purchase

TClarke plc
('the Company')
Market purchase of Company shares by the Company's Employee Share Ownership Trust
The Company announces that Link Trustees (Jersey) Limited, acting as Trustee of the TClarke Employee Share Ownership Trust ('the ESOT') has today purchased 250,000 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company at 120p per share.
Immediately following the above transaction, the ESOT held 841,608 Ordinary shares of 10p each, representing 1.96% of the Company's issued share capital with voting rights. All shares held by the ESOT will ultimately be used to satisfy share awards and options granted under the Company's various share incentive schemes. The Executive Directors and PDMR's of the Company, together with other employees, are included in the potential beneficiaries of the ESOT and are therefore treated as having an interest in some of these shares and the dealings thereof.
7th June 2019
