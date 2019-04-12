Log in
T Clarke PLC    CTO   GB0002015021

T CLARKE PLC

(CTO)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/12 10:03:10 am
126.7 GBp   +1.77%
T Clarke : Notice of AGM

04/12/2019 | 11:18am EDT

TClarke plc (the 'Company')

Publication of Annual Report and Financial Statements 2018 and Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

TClarke plc, the Building Services Group, has today published the following documents on its website at www.tclarke.co.uk:

· Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2018; and

· Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting.

This follows the release of the Company's preliminary results for the year ended 31st December 2018 on 26th March 2019.

The Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.00am on Friday, 10th May 2019 at 200 Aldersgate, St Paul's, London EC1A 4HD.

This year, instead of receiving a paper form of proxy, we are requesting that shareholders vote electronically. Details of how to do so are included in the Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting, including how shareholders may request a paper form of proxy from our Registrar, if necessary.

Copies of these documents have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSMand will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

12th April 2019

Ends

For further information, contact:

TClarke plc

Mark Lawrence - Group Chief Executive

Trevor Mitchell - Finance Director

David Lanchester - Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7997 7400

www.tclarke.co.uk

N+1 Singer(Financial Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Fraser

Rachel Hayes

Tel: 020 7496 3000

www.nplus1singer.com

RMS Partners

Simon Courtenay

Tel: 020 3735 6551

Disclaimer

T.Clarke plc published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 15:17:07 UTC
