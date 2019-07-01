T Clarke : Notice of Results

TCLARKE PLC
NOTICE OF RESULTS
TClarke plc, the building services group, announces that it will be reporting its half year results for the six months ended 30th June 2019 on Thursday, 1st August 2019. This is earlier than the date previously advised on our website and in our 2018 Annual Report.
-ends-
1st July 2019
For further information contact:
TClarke plc
Mark Lawrence - Group Chief Executive
Trevor Mitchell - Finance Director
David Lanchester - Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7997 7400
www.tclarke.co.uk
N+1 Singer (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Sandy Fraser
Rachel Hayes
Tel: 020 7496 3000
www.nplus1singer.com
RMS Partners
Simon Courtenay
Tel: 020 3735 6551
