T CLARKE PLC

(CTO)
T Clarke : Notice of Results

07/01/2019 | 04:38am EDT

TCLARKE PLC

NOTICE OF RESULTS

TClarke plc, the building services group, announces that it will be reporting its half year results for the six months ended 30th June 2019 on Thursday, 1st August 2019. This is earlier than the date previously advised on our website and in our 2018 Annual Report.

-ends-

1st July 2019

For further information contact:

TClarke plc

Mark Lawrence - Group Chief Executive

Trevor Mitchell - Finance Director

David Lanchester - Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7997 7400

www.tclarke.co.uk

N+1 Singer (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Sandy Fraser

Rachel Hayes

Tel: 020 7496 3000

www.nplus1singer.com

RMS Partners

Simon Courtenay

Tel: 020 3735 6551

Disclaimer

T.Clarke plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:37:02 UTC
