June 3, 2019

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

T&D Insurance Group Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2019-FY2021)

T&D Holdings, Inc. (the "Company", President: Hirohisa Uehara) of the T&D Insurance Group (the "Group") hereby announces that the Company formulated "T&D Insurance Group Medium-Term Management Plan" for fiscal years 2019-2021.

For more details, please refer to the attached material.

1. Points

The Group aims to be an insurance group that grows along with society through the contribution to the resolution of ever-changing issues faced by people and society.

In the new medium-term plan "Try & Discover 2021 - Creation of Shared Value -" which started in April 2019, the Group strongly works on the practices of this corporate philosophy.

Moreover, the Group will make its business platform stronger to resolve the social issues such as "extension of health span" and "business continuity of SMEs" in the markets where group companies specialize by deepening the relationships with customers, and local community and society through the businesses development in anticipation of the customer needs and the changes of the times.

In addition, looking ahead to the possible social structure changes from a very long-term perspective, the Group will steadily evolve the "diversification of the business portfolio" through the strategic investments focused on the synergy with life insurance business.

As a business platform to support these growth strategies, the Company ensures the financial soundness and promotes effective use of shareholders' equity while strategically utilizing ERM. Furthermore, the Group will demonstrate true value to become the indispensable insurance group for society by promoting the integrated management of the Group.

< Overview of the Medium-Term Management Plan >