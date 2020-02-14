T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
[Reference]
Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
February 14, 2020
Status of New Policy
(Billions of yen)
Value of New Business*
[Preliminary]
[106.6] [115.7]
91.6
(Billions of yen)
Annualized premiums of new policies (Individual Insurance and Annuity)
Third Sector* annualized
117.8
premiums of new policies
89.3
79.6
43.0
26.3
23.1
3Q2017
3Q2018
3Q2019
3Q2017
3Q2018
3Q2019
3Q2017
3Q2018
3Q2019
* The figure for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, is
*Medical benefits, living benefits, and others.
calculated applying ultimate forward rate (UFR).
The figures in square bracket are calculated not applying UFR.
(Billions of yen)
T&D Insurance Group
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
(Sum of Three Companies)
3Q2019
3Q2019
3Q2019
3Q2019
Value of new business
91.6
37.1
58.1
(3.7)
Note: Value of New Business
states the value of new policies
(including conversion policies) sold during the appropriate fiscal year.
(Billions of yen)
Sum of Three Companies
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
Annualized premiums of new
79.6
(38.1)
24.1
(5.4)
35.3
(44.1)
20.1
+11.4
policies
(32.4%)
(18.4%)
(55.5%)
+130.2%
Third Sector products
23.1
(19.8)
11.6
(1.2)
11.2
(18.7)
0.2
+0.1
(46.1%)
(9.4%)
(62.4%)
+86.4%
Note: "Change" is presented in
comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Status of Policy in Force
(Billions of yen)
Annualized premiums of total policies(Individual Insurance and Annuity)
Third Sector* annualized premiums of
total policies
1,506.0 1,549.5 1,542.6
251.0 257.0
211.9
2018/03
2019/03
2019/12
2018/03
2019/03
2019/12
*Medical benefits, living benefits, and others.
(Billions of yen)
Sum of Three Companies
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
Annualized premiums of total
1,542.6
(6.8)
603.4
(10.4)
810.8
(9.5)
128.3
+13.1
policies
(0.4%)
(1.7%)
(1.2%)
+11.4%
Third Sector products
257.0
+5.9
113.2
+2.4
141.0
+3.3
2.7
+0.1
+2.4%
+2.3%
+2.4%
+5.1%
Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
MCEV [Preliminary], Cash Dividends
(Billions of yen)
Group MCEV
Cash Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total payout ratio
2,779.9
(Forecast)
35.4%
42.1%
2,605.1
(Forecast)
30.2%
¥42.0
¥44.0
¥37.5
2019/03
2019/12
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
(Billions of yen)
T&D Insurance Group (Group MCEV)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
MCEV
2,779.9
+174.7
974.5
+77.4
1,708.2
+100.1
96.9
(4.8)
Notes: 1. Embedded Value ("EV") is one of the indices for evaluating the corporate value of life insurance companies, which is the sum of the "net asset value of net assets on the balance sheet, internal reserves such as reserve for price fluctuation and contingency reserve," and unrealized gains (losses) etc., of assets not marked to market," and the "present value of future expected profits derived from currently held insurance policies".
2. Group MCEV is the sum of "MCEV of life insurance business: ¥2,750.3 billion" and "net asset value of business other than life insurance business: ¥29.5 billion."
Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020
T&D Holdings (Consolidated)
There has been no change from the announcement on May 15, 2019.
(Billions of yen)
Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Results)
Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Forecasts)
Ordinary revenues
2,140.1
Approx. 2,110
Ordinary profit
146.9
Approx. 122
Profit attributable to owners of parent
72.8
Approx. 64
(Yen)
Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Results)
Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast)
Annual dividends per share
42.0 (including interim dividends: 20.0)
44.0 (including interim dividends: 22.0)
Earnings forecasts of the three life insurance companies (non-consolidated), which are the premise of
the above, are as follows:
(Billions of yen)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
Ordinary revenues
Approx. 840
Approx. 1,010
Approx. 230
Ordinary profit
Approx. 37
Approx. 84
Approx. 0
Net income
Approx. 15
Approx. 49
Approx. (1)
Note: Differences between the consolidated figures and the sum of the figures of the three life insurance companies are mainly due to
the intercompany reconciliation among the consolidated companies including the three life insurance companies.
* Actual results may differ significantly from the earnings forecasts stated above due to various factors going forward.
Reference Data (Profit and Loss)
T&D Holdings (Consolidated)
3Q2019
Change
Ordinary revenues
1,643.3
+45.4
+2.8%
Income from insurance premiums
1,320.7
+69.8
and other
+5.6%
Investment income
264.9
(29.0)
(9.9%)
Interest, dividends and income
223.9
+3.0
from real estate for rent
+1.4%
Other ordinary income
57.5
+4.6
+8.8%
Ordinary expenses
1,551.8
+72.0
+4.9%
Insurance claims and other
891.8
+21.8
payments
+2.5%
Provision for policy and other
366.6
+42.3
reserves
+13.1%
Investment expenses
82.2
(2.3)
(2.7%)
Other ordinary expenses
50.4
+0.4
+0.8%
Ordinary profit
91.5
(26.5)
(22.5%)
Extraordinary gains
3.4
+3.2
-
Extraordinary losses
6.6
(6.0)
(47.3%)
Provision for reserve for
18.4
(1.3)
policyholder dividends
(7.1%)
Income before income taxes
69.8
(15.8)
(18.5%)
Total income taxes
19.0
(5.3)
(21.9%)
Profit attributable to owners of
50.8
(10.5)
parent
(17.2%)
(Billions of yen)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
598.6
(99.5)
748.7
(17.5)
275.8
+163.3
(14.3%)
(2.3%)
+145.3%
458.7
(81.0)
601.8
(6.6)
255.8
+157.1
(15.0%)
(1.1%)
+159.2%
132.2
(20.1)
120.4
(15.0)
14.8
+5.7
(13.2%)
(11.1%)
+63.4%
110.7
+4.0
108.0
(1.1)
6.3
+0.0
+3.8%
(1.0%)
+1.4%
7.6
+1.6
26.4
+4.1
5.1
+0.4
+28.1%
+18.8%
+10.6%
572.1
(73.3)
683.7
(20.7)
276.4
+166.8
(11.4%)
(3.0%)
+152.2%
420.9
+15.5
388.2
+5.6
80.2
+0.2
+3.8%
+1.5%
+0.3%
32.0
(92.0)
157.8
(26.2)
177.7
+161.6
(74.2%)
(14.3%)
-
41.9
+5.1
40.3
(5.6)
1.4
(2.1)
+13.9%
(12.2%)
(59.7%)
20.8
(0.5)
15.5
+0.7
2.5
+1.2
(2.5%)
+4.8%
+105.9%
26.4
(26.1)
64.9
+3.2
(0.6)
(3.4)
(49.7%)
+5.3%
-
3.3
+3.2
0.0
+0.0
-
-
-
+555.6%
-
3.3
(0.2)
2.7
(5.9)
0.5
+0.1
(7.6%)
(68.1%)
+32.3%
9.7
(0.8)
8.6
(0.4)
(0.0)
+0.0
(8.4%)
(5.4%)
-
16.7
(21.7)
53.5
+9.6
(1.1)
(3.5)
(56.4%)
+22.0%
-
4.1
(6.7)
14.6
+2.3
(0.3)
(1.0)
(61.5%)
+19.5%
-
12.5
(15.0)
38.9
+7.2
(0.8)
(2.5)
(54.4%)
+23.0%
-
Notes: 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of
the previous fiscal year.
2.
T&D Holdings' consolidated figures do not always correspond to the sum of the three life insurance companies' figures.
3.
Simple sum of three companies' income from insurance premiums was ¥ 1,316.4 billion (up 5.6% year on year).
4.
Extraordinary losses of ¥6.6 billion include provision for reserve for price fluctuations of ¥5.9 billion (Taiyo Life: ¥2.7 billion, Daido Life: ¥2.6 billion,
5.
T&D Financial Life: ¥0.5 billion).
The amount of net income is stated in the column of profit attributable to owners of parent for the three life insurance companies.
Reference Data (Other Indices, etc.)
Core Profit
(Billions of yen)
Sum of Three Companies
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
3Q2019
Change
Core Profit
125.2
+10.5
40.2
+2.3
88.3
+10.3
(3.3)
(2.1)
+9.2%
+6.2%
+13.3%
-
Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Securities (General Account)
(Billions of yen)
Sum of Three Companies
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
Unrealized gains (losses) on securities
1,396.9
+132.4
610.4
+35.1
627.9
+83.0
158.5
+14.2
Domestic bonds
840.0
(7.9)
397.5
(5.4)
370.5
(1.2)
72.0
(1.2)
Domestic stocks
268.8
+33.6
107.2
+12.8
161.5
+20.7
-
-
Foreign securities
163.6
+77.9
83.6
+27.0
75.8
+49.7
4.1
+1.1
Unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc.
118.1
+0.4
56.9
(1.4)
61.2
+1.8
-
-
Notes: 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
Figures of net unrealized gains (losses) on securities are those of securities with fair value.
Net unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc., are basically calculated based on the appraisal price. Less important properties are calculated based on the posted price.
Solvency Margin Ratio and Adjusted Net Assets
T&D Holdings (Consolidated)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
Solvency margin ratio
1,071.1%
(22.0 points)
840.0%
(9.7 points)
1,271.1%
(0.8 points)
1,017.4%
(84.3 points)
(Billions of yen)
T&D Holdings (Consolidated)
Taiyo Life
Daido Life
T&D Financial Life
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
2019/12
Change
Adjusted net assets
3,045.9
+149.5
1,145.0
+33.5
1,632.8
+99.5
246.3
+13.3
Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.
