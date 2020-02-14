T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

MCEV [Preliminary], Cash Dividends

(Billions of yen)

Group MCEV Cash Dividends Annual dividends per share Total payout ratio 2,779.9 (Forecast) 35.4% 42.1% 2,605.1 (Forecast) 30.2% ¥42.0 ¥44.0 ¥37.5

2019/03 2019/12 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019

(Billions of yen) T&D Insurance Group (Group MCEV) Taiyo Life Daido Life T&D Financial Life 2019/12 Change 2019/12 Change 2019/12 Change 2019/12 Change MCEV 2,779.9 +174.7 974.5 +77.4 1,708.2 +100.1 96.9 (4.8)

Notes: 1. Embedded Value ("EV") is one of the indices for evaluating the corporate value of life insurance companies, which is the sum of the "net asset value of net assets on the balance sheet, internal reserves such as reserve for price fluctuation and contingency reserve," and unrealized gains (losses) etc., of assets not marked to market," and the "present value of future expected profits derived from currently held insurance policies".

2. Group MCEV is the sum of "MCEV of life insurance business: ¥2,750.3 billion" and "net asset value of business other than life insurance business: ¥29.5 billion."

