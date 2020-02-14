Log in
T&D HOLDINGS, INC.

(8795)
T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

02/14/2020

[Reference]

Non-Consolidated Financial Data of the Three Life Insurance Companies for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

February 14, 2020

Status of New Policy

(Billions of yen)

Value of New Business*

[Preliminary]

[106.6] [115.7]

91.6

(Billions of yen)

Annualized premiums of new policies (Individual Insurance and Annuity)

Third Sector* annualized

117.8

premiums of new policies

89.3

79.6

43.0

26.3

23.1

3Q2017

3Q2018

3Q2019

3Q2017

3Q2018

3Q2019

3Q2017

3Q2018

3Q2019

* The figure for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, is

*Medical benefits, living benefits, and others.

calculated applying ultimate forward rate (UFR).

The figures in square bracket are calculated not applying UFR.

(Billions of yen)

T&D Insurance Group

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

(Sum of Three Companies)

3Q2019

3Q2019

3Q2019

3Q2019

Value of new business

91.6

37.1

58.1

(3.7)

Note: Value of New Business

states the value of new policies

(including conversion policies) sold during the appropriate fiscal year.

(Billions of yen)

Sum of Three Companies

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

Annualized premiums of new

79.6

(38.1)

24.1

(5.4)

35.3

(44.1)

20.1

+11.4

policies

(32.4%)

(18.4%)

(55.5%)

+130.2%

Third Sector products

23.1

(19.8)

11.6

(1.2)

11.2

(18.7)

0.2

+0.1

(46.1%)

(9.4%)

(62.4%)

+86.4%

Note: "Change" is presented in

1

comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Status of Policy in Force

(Billions of yen)

Annualized premiums of total policies(Individual Insurance and Annuity)

Third Sector* annualized premiums of

total policies

1,506.0 1,549.5 1,542.6

251.0 257.0

211.9

2018/03

2019/03

2019/12

2018/03

2019/03

2019/12

*Medical benefits, living benefits, and others.

(Billions of yen)

Sum of Three Companies

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

Annualized premiums of total

1,542.6

(6.8)

603.4

(10.4)

810.8

(9.5)

128.3

+13.1

policies

(0.4%)

(1.7%)

(1.2%)

+11.4%

Third Sector products

257.0

+5.9

113.2

+2.4

141.0

+3.3

2.7

+0.1

+2.4%

+2.3%

+2.4%

+5.1%

Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

2

MCEV [Preliminary], Cash Dividends

(Billions of yen)

Group MCEV

Cash Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total payout ratio

2,779.9

(Forecast)

35.4%

42.1%

2,605.1

(Forecast)

30.2%

¥42.0

¥44.0

¥37.5

2019/03

2019/12

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

(Billions of yen)

T&D Insurance Group (Group MCEV)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

MCEV

2,779.9

+174.7

974.5

+77.4

1,708.2

+100.1

96.9

(4.8)

Notes: 1. Embedded Value ("EV") is one of the indices for evaluating the corporate value of life insurance companies, which is the sum of the "net asset value of net assets on the balance sheet, internal reserves such as reserve for price fluctuation and contingency reserve," and unrealized gains (losses) etc., of assets not marked to market," and the "present value of future expected profits derived from currently held insurance policies".

2. Group MCEV is the sum of "MCEV of life insurance business: ¥2,750.3 billion" and "net asset value of business other than life insurance business: ¥29.5 billion."

3

Earnings Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020

T&D Holdings (Consolidated)

There has been no change from the announcement on May 15, 2019.

(Billions of yen)

Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Results)

Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Forecasts)

Ordinary revenues

2,140.1

Approx. 2,110

Ordinary profit

146.9

Approx. 122

Profit attributable to owners of parent

72.8

Approx. 64

(Yen)

Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Results)

Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Forecast)

Annual dividends per share

42.0 (including interim dividends: 20.0)

44.0 (including interim dividends: 22.0)

Earnings forecasts of the three life insurance companies (non-consolidated), which are the premise of

the above, are as follows:

(Billions of yen)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

Ordinary revenues

Approx. 840

Approx. 1,010

Approx. 230

Ordinary profit

Approx. 37

Approx. 84

Approx. 0

Net income

Approx. 15

Approx. 49

Approx. (1)

Note: Differences between the consolidated figures and the sum of the figures of the three life insurance companies are mainly due to

the intercompany reconciliation among the consolidated companies including the three life insurance companies.

* Actual results may differ significantly from the earnings forecasts stated above due to various factors going forward.

4

Reference Data (Profit and Loss)

T&D Holdings (Consolidated)

3Q2019

Change

Ordinary revenues

1,643.3

+45.4

+2.8%

Income from insurance premiums

1,320.7

+69.8

and other

+5.6%

Investment income

264.9

(29.0)

(9.9%)

Interest, dividends and income

223.9

+3.0

from real estate for rent

+1.4%

Other ordinary income

57.5

+4.6

+8.8%

Ordinary expenses

1,551.8

+72.0

+4.9%

Insurance claims and other

891.8

+21.8

payments

+2.5%

Provision for policy and other

366.6

+42.3

reserves

+13.1%

Investment expenses

82.2

(2.3)

(2.7%)

Other ordinary expenses

50.4

+0.4

+0.8%

Ordinary profit

91.5

(26.5)

(22.5%)

Extraordinary gains

3.4

+3.2

-

Extraordinary losses

6.6

(6.0)

(47.3%)

Provision for reserve for

18.4

(1.3)

policyholder dividends

(7.1%)

Income before income taxes

69.8

(15.8)

(18.5%)

Total income taxes

19.0

(5.3)

(21.9%)

Profit attributable to owners of

50.8

(10.5)

parent

(17.2%)

(Billions of yen)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

598.6

(99.5)

748.7

(17.5)

275.8

+163.3

(14.3%)

(2.3%)

+145.3%

458.7

(81.0)

601.8

(6.6)

255.8

+157.1

(15.0%)

(1.1%)

+159.2%

132.2

(20.1)

120.4

(15.0)

14.8

+5.7

(13.2%)

(11.1%)

+63.4%

110.7

+4.0

108.0

(1.1)

6.3

+0.0

+3.8%

(1.0%)

+1.4%

7.6

+1.6

26.4

+4.1

5.1

+0.4

+28.1%

+18.8%

+10.6%

572.1

(73.3)

683.7

(20.7)

276.4

+166.8

(11.4%)

(3.0%)

+152.2%

420.9

+15.5

388.2

+5.6

80.2

+0.2

+3.8%

+1.5%

+0.3%

32.0

(92.0)

157.8

(26.2)

177.7

+161.6

(74.2%)

(14.3%)

-

41.9

+5.1

40.3

(5.6)

1.4

(2.1)

+13.9%

(12.2%)

(59.7%)

20.8

(0.5)

15.5

+0.7

2.5

+1.2

(2.5%)

+4.8%

+105.9%

26.4

(26.1)

64.9

+3.2

(0.6)

(3.4)

(49.7%)

+5.3%

-

3.3

+3.2

0.0

+0.0

-

-

-

+555.6%

-

3.3

(0.2)

2.7

(5.9)

0.5

+0.1

(7.6%)

(68.1%)

+32.3%

9.7

(0.8)

8.6

(0.4)

(0.0)

+0.0

(8.4%)

(5.4%)

-

16.7

(21.7)

53.5

+9.6

(1.1)

(3.5)

(56.4%)

+22.0%

-

4.1

(6.7)

14.6

+2.3

(0.3)

(1.0)

(61.5%)

+19.5%

-

12.5

(15.0)

38.9

+7.2

(0.8)

(2.5)

(54.4%)

+23.0%

-

Notes: 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of

the previous fiscal year.

2.

T&D Holdings' consolidated figures do not always correspond to the sum of the three life insurance companies' figures.

3.

Simple sum of three companies' income from insurance premiums was ¥ 1,316.4 billion (up 5.6% year on year).

4.

Extraordinary losses of ¥6.6 billion include provision for reserve for price fluctuations of ¥5.9 billion (Taiyo Life: ¥2.7 billion, Daido Life: ¥2.6 billion,

5.

T&D Financial Life: ¥0.5 billion).

5

The amount of net income is stated in the column of profit attributable to owners of parent for the three life insurance companies.

Reference Data (Other Indices, etc.)

Core Profit

(Billions of yen)

Sum of Three Companies

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

3Q2019

Change

Core Profit

125.2

+10.5

40.2

+2.3

88.3

+10.3

(3.3)

(2.1)

+9.2%

+6.2%

+13.3%

-

Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Securities (General Account)

(Billions of yen)

Sum of Three Companies

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

Unrealized gains (losses) on securities

1,396.9

+132.4

610.4

+35.1

627.9

+83.0

158.5

+14.2

Domestic bonds

840.0

(7.9)

397.5

(5.4)

370.5

(1.2)

72.0

(1.2)

Domestic stocks

268.8

+33.6

107.2

+12.8

161.5

+20.7

-

-

Foreign securities

163.6

+77.9

83.6

+27.0

75.8

+49.7

4.1

+1.1

Unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc.

118.1

+0.4

56.9

(1.4)

61.2

+1.8

-

-

Notes: 1. "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

  1. Figures of net unrealized gains (losses) on securities are those of securities with fair value.
  2. Net unrealized gains (losses) on land, etc., are basically calculated based on the appraisal price. Less important properties are calculated based on the posted price.

Solvency Margin Ratio and Adjusted Net Assets

T&D Holdings (Consolidated)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

Solvency margin ratio

1,071.1%

(22.0 points)

840.0%

(9.7 points)

1,271.1%

(0.8 points)

1,017.4%

(84.3 points)

(Billions of yen)

T&D Holdings (Consolidated)

Taiyo Life

Daido Life

T&D Financial Life

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

2019/12

Change

Adjusted net assets

3,045.9

+149.5

1,145.0

+33.5

1,632.8

+99.5

246.3

+13.3

Note: "Change" is presented in comparison with the previous fiscal year-end.

6

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 06:23:02 UTC
