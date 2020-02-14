Log in
T&D Holdings, Inc.

T&D HOLDINGS, INC.

(8795)
T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

02/14/2020

Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Assets:

Cash and deposits

324,271

244,731

Cash

138

108

Deposit

324,133

244,623

Monetary claims purchased

61,306

74,184

Securities

5,549,950

5,836,986

Government bonds

1,507,921

1,513,252

Municipal bonds

164,705

206,509

Corporate bonds

1,154,270

1,277,925

Domestic stocks

459,306

457,342

Foreign securities

2,158,645

2,276,800

Other securities

105,101

105,156

Loans

1,145,362

1,118,935

Policy loans

42,975

40,206

Commercial loans

1,102,386

1,078,728

Tangible fixed assets

236,091

231,567

Land

134,388

133,577

Buildings

97,362

93,785

Lease assets

2,951

2,458

Construction in progress

774

1,206

Other tangible fixed assets

615

538

Intangible fixed assets

13,583

12,671

Software

12,438

11,656

Lease assets

693

562

Other intangible fixed assets

451

452

Due from reinsurers

133

25

Other assets

73,608

51,152

Accounts receivable

13,338

3,899

Prepaid expenses

3,920

4,670

Accrued income

33,001

30,748

Deposit for rent

4,591

557

Derivatives

17,459

2,371

Cash collateral paid for financial instruments

-

8,081

Suspense payable

706

213

Other assets

590

610

Deferred tax assets

8,858

-

Reserve for possible loan losses

(1,301)

(1,540)

Total assets

7,411,864

7,568,714

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Liabilities:

Policy reserves

6,569,075

6,601,499

Reserve for outstanding claims

20,989

20,428

Policy reserve

6,519,586

6,551,590

Reserve for policyholder dividends

28,499

29,480

Due to reinsurers

58

179

Bonds

37,000

37,000

Other liabilities

243,616

336,599

Payables under securities lending transactions

121,374

213,746

Borrowings

63,000

63,000

Income taxes payable

833

122

Accounts payable

6,286

1,273

Accrued expenses

10,533

7,937

Unearned income

810

999

Deposit received

895

1,792

Guarantee deposits

8,366

8,556

Derivatives

6,773

33,521

Cash collateral received for financial

18,765

295

instruments

Lease obligations

3,997

3,330

Suspense receipt

1,977

2,021

Other liabilities

3

3

Provision for bonuses to directors and audit &

93

79

supervisory board members

Provision for employees' retirement benefits

21,522

20,422

Reserve for price fluctuations

120,078

122,877

Deferred tax liabilities

-

691

Deferred tax liabilities on land revaluation

5,106

4,982

Total liabilities

6,996,551

7,124,330

Net assets:

Capital stock

62,500

62,500

Capital surplus

62,500

62,500

Capital reserve

62,500

62,500

Retained earnings

179,203

175,216

Other retained earnings

179,203

175,216

Provision for advanced depreciation on

481

469

real estate

General reserve

60,000

60,000

Unappropriated retained earnings

118,721

114,746

Total shareholders' equity

304,203

300,216

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

149,966

180,965

securities

Deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments

(2,987)

(2,872)

Land revaluation

(35,869)

(33,925)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

111,109

144,167

Total net assets

415,312

444,383

Total liabilities and net assets

7,411,864

7,568,714

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statement of Operation

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Ordinary revenues

698,159

598,636

Income from insurance premiums

539,771

458,740

Insurance premiums

539,394

458,621

Ceded reinsurance recoveries

376

118

Investment income

152,400

132,224

Interest, dividends and income from real estate

106,741

110,778

for rent

Interest income from deposits

2

1

Interest income and dividends from securities

88,782

92,444

Interest income from loans

8,785

8,025

Interest from real estate for rent

6,218

7,752

Other income from interest and dividends

2,952

2,554

Gains on sales of securities

44,754

21,377

Foreign exchange gains, net

863

-

Other investment income

40

57

Gains on separate accounts, net

-

10

Other ordinary income

5,987

7,672

Income related to withheld insurance claims and

177

347

other payments for future annuity payments

Income due to withheld insurance payments

4,191

4,156

Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims

-

560

Reversal of provision for employees' retirement

168

1,100

benefits

Other ordinary income

1,450

1,508

Ordinary expenses

645,550

572,155

Insurance claims and other payments

405,397

420,910

Insurance claims

119,642

141,709

Annuity payments

149,643

148,249

Insurance benefits

53,994

55,363

Surrender payments

50,341

44,924

Other payments

31,341

30,296

Reinsurance premiums

433

366

Provision for policy and other reserves

124,043

32,005

Provision for reserve for outstanding claims

4

-

Provision for policy reserve

124,037

32,004

Interest portion of reserve for policyholder

1

1

dividends

Investment expenses

36,806

41,928

Interest expenses

692

735

Losses on sales of securities

1,805

7,785

Devaluation losses on securities

0

55

Losses from derivatives, net

28,630

27,431

Foreign exchange losses, net

-

578

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

69

238

Depreciation of real estate for rent

2,680

2,632

Other investment expenses

2,921

2,470

Losses on separate accounts, net

6

-

Operating expenses

57,879

56,424

Other ordinary expenses

21,423

20,886

Payments related to withheld insurance claims

9,600

9,066

Taxes

5,364

5,293

Depreciation

4,984

5,133

Other ordinary losses

1,474

1,392

Ordinary profit

52,609

26,481

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

Extraordinary gains

145

3,374

Gains on disposal of fixed assets

145

3,374

Extraordinary losses

3,592

3,320

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

181

165

Impairment loss

685

356

Provision for reserve for price fluctuations

2,649

2,798

Other extraordinary losses

75

-

Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends

10,652

9,754

Income before income taxes

38,509

16,780

Current income taxes

12,273

5,928

Deferred income taxes

(1,379)

(1,735)

Total income taxes

10,894

4,192

Net income (loss)

27,615

12,587

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 06:23:01 UTC
