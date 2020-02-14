T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019
Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
Assets:
Cash and deposits
324,271
244,731
Cash
138
108
Deposit
324,133
244,623
Monetary claims purchased
61,306
74,184
Securities
5,549,950
5,836,986
Government bonds
1,507,921
1,513,252
Municipal bonds
164,705
206,509
Corporate bonds
1,154,270
1,277,925
Domestic stocks
459,306
457,342
Foreign securities
2,158,645
2,276,800
Other securities
105,101
105,156
Loans
1,145,362
1,118,935
Policy loans
42,975
40,206
Commercial loans
1,102,386
1,078,728
Tangible fixed assets
236,091
231,567
Land
134,388
133,577
Buildings
97,362
93,785
Lease assets
2,951
2,458
Construction in progress
774
1,206
Other tangible fixed assets
615
538
Intangible fixed assets
13,583
12,671
Software
12,438
11,656
Lease assets
693
562
Other intangible fixed assets
451
452
Due from reinsurers
133
25
Other assets
73,608
51,152
Accounts receivable
13,338
3,899
Prepaid expenses
3,920
4,670
Accrued income
33,001
30,748
Deposit for rent
4,591
557
Derivatives
17,459
2,371
Cash collateral paid for financial instruments
-
8,081
Suspense payable
706
213
Other assets
590
610
Deferred tax assets
8,858
-
Reserve for possible loan losses
(1,301)
(1,540)
Total assets
7,411,864
7,568,714
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
Liabilities:
Policy reserves
6,569,075
6,601,499
Reserve for outstanding claims
20,989
20,428
Policy reserve
6,519,586
6,551,590
Reserve for policyholder dividends
28,499
29,480
Due to reinsurers
58
179
Bonds
37,000
37,000
Other liabilities
243,616
336,599
Payables under securities lending transactions
121,374
213,746
Borrowings
63,000
63,000
Income taxes payable
833
122
Accounts payable
6,286
1,273
Accrued expenses
10,533
7,937
Unearned income
810
999
Deposit received
895
1,792
Guarantee deposits
8,366
8,556
Derivatives
6,773
33,521
Cash collateral received for financial
18,765
295
instruments
Lease obligations
3,997
3,330
Suspense receipt
1,977
2,021
Other liabilities
3
3
Provision for bonuses to directors and audit &
93
79
supervisory board members
Provision for employees' retirement benefits
21,522
20,422
Reserve for price fluctuations
120,078
122,877
Deferred tax liabilities
-
691
Deferred tax liabilities on land revaluation
5,106
4,982
Total liabilities
6,996,551
7,124,330
Net assets:
Capital stock
62,500
62,500
Capital surplus
62,500
62,500
Capital reserve
62,500
62,500
Retained earnings
179,203
175,216
Other retained earnings
179,203
175,216
Provision for advanced depreciation on
481
469
real estate
General reserve
60,000
60,000
Unappropriated retained earnings
118,721
114,746
Total shareholders' equity
304,203
300,216
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
149,966
180,965
securities
Deferred gains (losses) on hedging instruments
(2,987)
(2,872)
Land revaluation
(35,869)
(33,925)
Total valuation and translation adjustments
111,109
144,167
Total net assets
415,312
444,383
Total liabilities and net assets
7,411,864
7,568,714
Taiyo Life Unaudited Non-Consolidated Statement of Operation
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Ordinary revenues
698,159
598,636
Income from insurance premiums
539,771
458,740
Insurance premiums
539,394
458,621
Ceded reinsurance recoveries
376
118
Investment income
152,400
132,224
Interest, dividends and income from real estate
106,741
110,778
for rent
Interest income from deposits
2
1
Interest income and dividends from securities
88,782
92,444
Interest income from loans
8,785
8,025
Interest from real estate for rent
6,218
7,752
Other income from interest and dividends
2,952
2,554
Gains on sales of securities
44,754
21,377
Foreign exchange gains, net
863
-
Other investment income
40
57
Gains on separate accounts, net
-
10
Other ordinary income
5,987
7,672
Income related to withheld insurance claims and
177
347
other payments for future annuity payments
Income due to withheld insurance payments
4,191
4,156
Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims
-
560
Reversal of provision for employees' retirement
168
1,100
benefits
Other ordinary income
1,450
1,508
Ordinary expenses
645,550
572,155
Insurance claims and other payments
405,397
420,910
Insurance claims
119,642
141,709
Annuity payments
149,643
148,249
Insurance benefits
53,994
55,363
Surrender payments
50,341
44,924
Other payments
31,341
30,296
Reinsurance premiums
433
366
Provision for policy and other reserves
124,043
32,005
Provision for reserve for outstanding claims
4
-
Provision for policy reserve
124,037
32,004
Interest portion of reserve for policyholder
1
1
dividends
Investment expenses
36,806
41,928
Interest expenses
692
735
Losses on sales of securities
1,805
7,785
Devaluation losses on securities
0
55
Losses from derivatives, net
28,630
27,431
Foreign exchange losses, net
-
578
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
69
238
Depreciation of real estate for rent
2,680
2,632
Other investment expenses
2,921
2,470
Losses on separate accounts, net
6
-
Operating expenses
57,879
56,424
Other ordinary expenses
21,423
20,886
Payments related to withheld insurance claims
9,600
9,066
Taxes
5,364
5,293
Depreciation
4,984
5,133
Other ordinary losses
1,474
1,392
Ordinary profit
52,609
26,481
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
Extraordinary gains
145
3,374
Gains on disposal of fixed assets
145
3,374
Extraordinary losses
3,592
3,320
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
181
165
Impairment loss
685
356
Provision for reserve for price fluctuations
2,649
2,798
Other extraordinary losses
75
-
Provision for reserve for policyholder dividends
10,652
9,754
Income before income taxes
38,509
16,780
Current income taxes
12,273
5,928
Deferred income taxes
(1,379)
(1,735)
Total income taxes
10,894
4,192
Net income (loss)
27,615
12,587
