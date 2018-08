Three months ended

Income from insurance premiums Insurance premiums Ceded reinsurance recoveries Investment income Interest, dividends and income from real estate for rent Interest income from deposits Interest income and dividends from securities Interest income from loans Interest from real estate for rent Other income from interest and dividends Gains from monetary trusts, net Gains on investments in trading securities, net Gains on sales of securities Gains on redemption of securities Foreign exchange gains, net Reversal of reserve for possible loan losses Other investment income Gains on separate accounts, net Other ordinary income Income related to withheld insurance claims and other payments for future annuity payments Income due to withheld insurance payments Reversal of reserve for outstanding claims Other ordinary income

190,562 190,288 273 38,884 32,645 265 28,393 1,754 1,883 348 - - 4,915 - 32 13 539 737 8,921 3,709 289 3,999 922