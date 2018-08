August 9, 2018

T&D Holdings, Inc.

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section) Taiyo Life Insurance Company

Daido Life Insurance Company

T&D Financial Life Insurance Company

Notice Including the Timing of Launch of New Stock-Based

Incentive System for Directors and Executive Officers

T&D Holdings, Inc. (President: Hirohisa Uehara, the "Company") of the T&D Life Group, has resolved the changes including the contract date of the trust contract and the method of acquisition of shares and so forth, regarding the introduction of the new stock compensation system (the "System") for directors (excluding those who are part-time, including outside directors, and non-residents in Japan) and executive officers (excluding those who are non-residents in Japan. Together with directors, hereinafter referred to as "Applicable Directors") of the Company and its three subsidiary companies (Taiyo Life Insurance Company, Daido Life Insurance Company and T&D Financial Life Insurance Company. Hereinafter, the Company and the three subsidiary companies together are referred to as "Applicable Companies") at the Board of Directors' Meeting held today, which was announced on May 15, 2018, and approved at the 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2018, as follows. Please note that there have been no changes in other details of the System from the announcement on May 15, 2018.

1. Contract date of trust contract, etc.

Regarding the System, the contract date and the trust period of the trust contract (the trust established based on the contract is hereinafter referred to as the "Trust") signed between the Company and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation which serves as a trustee (Co-trustee: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.) are changed as follows:

Before the change After the change Trust contract date August 27, 2018 (planned) August 14, 2018 Trust period From August 27, 2018 (planned) to August 31, 2021 (planned) From August 14, 2018 to August 31, 2021 (planned)

2.

Method of acquisition, etc., of the Company shares by the Trust

The method and the timing of the acquisition of the Company shares by the Trust has been determined as follows:

Details of the decision Method of acquisition of shares Acquire from the stock market Period of acquisition of shares From August 15, 2018 to August 31, 2021 (planned)

Additional information: Trust contract details (1) Type of trust:Money trust other than a specified individually operated money trust (third party-benefit trust)

(2) Purpose of trust: Granting of incentives to Applicable Directors (3) Assignor: The Company (4) Trustee: Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Co-trustee: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.) (5) Beneficiaries: Individuals who have resigned from Applicable Directors posts and satisfy the specified beneficiary requirements (6) Trust administrator: An independent professional who has no interest in none of the Applicable Companies (7) Trust contract date: August 14, 2018 (8) Trust period: From August 14, 2018 to August 31, 2021 (planned) (9) System launch date: September 1, 2018 (10) Exercise of voting rights: Not to be exercised (11) Class of shares to be acquired: Common shares of the Company (12) Upper limit on funds in trust: 1,840 million yen (including trust management fees and expenses) (13) Method of acquisition of shares: Acquire from the stock market (14) Period of acquisition of shares: From August 15, 2018 to August 31, 2018 (planned) (15) Rights holder: The Company (16) Residual assets: Residual assets that may belong to the Company as the rights holder will be less than the reserve for trust expenses, obtained by deducting costs to purchase shares from the funds in trust.

Management of trust and shares

(1) Administrative tasks related to trust:

(2)

Administrative tasks related to shares:Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. will serve as trustees of the Trust and perform trust-related tasks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will perform Delivery of the Company's shares to beneficiaries in accordance with a service agreement.