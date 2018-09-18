Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  T&D Holdings Inc    8795   JP3539220008

T&D HOLDINGS INC (8795)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

T&D : Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms and Conditions of the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 04:48am CEST

September 13, 2018

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms and Conditions of the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds

T&D Holdings, Inc. (President: Hirohisa Uehara, the "Company") of the T&D Life Group has today, determined the terms and conditions of the issuance of domestic subordinated unsecured bonds announced on August 20, 2018, and hereby notifies as follows:

1. Issuer

T&D Holdings, Inc.

2. Name of bond

T&D Holdings, Inc., First Series of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds with Interest Deferral Option and Early Redemption Option

3. Principal amount

¥50 billion

4. Denomination

¥100 million

5. Interest rate

From the day immediately following September 20, 2018 until September 20, 2028: 1.12%

From the day immediately following September 20, 2028: 6-month Japanese yen LIBOR plus 1.74%

6. Issue price

¥100 per amount of ¥100 of each bond

7. Redemption price

¥100 per amount of ¥100 of each bond

8. Maturity date

September 23, 2048 (30 year-bonds)

The Company may, at its discretion, redeem the bond (i) on any interest payment date on and after September 20, 2028 or (ii) upon the occurrence and continuation of a capital event, a tax event or a rating agency event on and after September 20, 2018, subject to a prior approval of the regulatory authority.

9. Interest payment dates

March 20 and September 20 of each year

10. Subscription period

September 13, 2018

11. Payment date

September 20, 2018

12. Subordination

As to the payment of debt in the Company's liquidation proceedings, the bonds shall be subordinated to its senior indebtedness, rank substantially pari passu with its liquidation parity securities and preferred stock, and be senior to its common stock.

13. Credit rating

A (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.)

14. Use of funds

Loans to consolidated subsidiaries

15. Method of offering

Public offering in Japan. The bonds will be offered mainly to institutional investors in the domestic securities market.

16. Joint lead underwriters

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

17. Underwriters

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd.

18. Fiscal agent

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

19. Securities depository

Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated

This disclosure has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the information regarding the issuance of bonds by the Company, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.

[Contact Information]

T&D Holdings, Inc., Group Planning Department, Investor Relations Division Tel: +81-3-3272-6103

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 02:47:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T&D HOLDINGS INC
04:48aT&D : Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms and Conditions of the Issuance..
PU
09/13T&D : Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms and Conditions of the Issuance..
PU
08/20T&D : Notice Regarding the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds
PU
08/09T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, ..
PU
08/09T&D : Notice Including the Timing of Launch of New Stock-Based Incentive System ..
PU
06/27T&D : Notice Regarding the Adjustment of the Conversion Price of ￥30,000,..
PU
06/01T&D : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
05/15T&D : Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, ..
PU
05/15T&D : Preliminary Market Consistent Embedded Value as of March 31, 2018
PU
05/15T&D : Press Conference Materials for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017T&D Holdings, Inc. ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2016T&D Holdings (TDHOY) Host Analyst Day - Slideshow 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 089 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 80 813 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,44%
P/E ratio 2019 12,65
P/E ratio 2020 11,94
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,52x
Capitalization 1 079 B
Chart T&D HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
T&D Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T&D HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 133  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tetsuhiro Kida President & Representative Director
Terunori Yokoyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sounosuke Usui Director & Executive Vice President
Katsuhide Tanaka Director
Kazuyoshi Shimada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T&D HOLDINGS INC-16.16%9 625
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY-9.55%170 895
AIA GROUP LTD-4.04%98 476
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY-30.77%79 922
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD2.62%53 340
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.-22.43%39 207
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.