T&D : Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms and Conditions of the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds

September 13, 2018

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

Notice Regarding Determination of the Terms and Conditions of the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds

T&D Holdings, Inc. (President: Hirohisa Uehara, the "Company") of the T&D Life Group has today, determined the terms and conditions of the issuance of domestic subordinated unsecured bonds announced on August 20, 2018, and hereby notifies as follows:

1. Issuer T&D Holdings, Inc. 2. Name of bond T&D Holdings, Inc., First Series of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds with Interest Deferral Option and Early Redemption Option 3. Principal amount ¥50 billion 4. Denomination ¥100 million 5. Interest rate From the day immediately following September 20, 2018 until September 20, 2028: 1.12% From the day immediately following September 20, 2028: 6-month Japanese yen LIBOR plus 1.74% 6. Issue price ¥100 per amount of ¥100 of each bond 7. Redemption price ¥100 per amount of ¥100 of each bond 8. Maturity date September 23, 2048 (30 year-bonds) The Company may, at its discretion, redeem the bond (i) on any interest payment date on and after September 20, 2028 or (ii) upon the occurrence and continuation of a capital event, a tax event or a rating agency event on and after September 20, 2018, subject to a prior approval of the regulatory authority. 9. Interest payment dates March 20 and September 20 of each year 10. Subscription period September 13, 2018 11. Payment date September 20, 2018 12. Subordination As to the payment of debt in the Company's liquidation proceedings, the bonds shall be subordinated to its senior indebtedness, rank substantially pari passu with its liquidation parity securities and preferred stock, and be senior to its common stock. 13. Credit rating A (Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.) 14. Use of funds Loans to consolidated subsidiaries 15. Method of offering Public offering in Japan. The bonds will be offered mainly to institutional investors in the domestic securities market. 16. Joint lead underwriters Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 17. Underwriters SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Shinkin Securities Co., Ltd. 18. Fiscal agent MUFG Bank, Ltd. 19. Securities depository Japan Securities Depository Center, Incorporated

This disclosure has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the information regarding the issuance of bonds by the Company, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.