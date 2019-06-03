T&D : Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Strategic Investment Subsidiary

June 3, 2019

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

Notice Regarding the Establishment of a Strategic Investment Subsidiary

T&D Holdings, Inc. (the "Company", President: Hirohisa Uehara) of the T&D Insurance Group (the "Group") hereby announces that its Board of Directors has resolved at its meeting held on May 31, 2019, the establishment of a wholly owned investment subsidiary, subject to approval of relevant authorities, as follows:

1. Overview of the investment subsidiary

Company Name T&D United Capital Co., Ltd. Location of 7-1, Nihonbashi 2-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Headquarters Title and name of Representative Director and President Chikahiro Tsuboi the representative 1. Principal investment Type of Business 2. Investment Management (administration) 3. Other businesses associated with the above Capital stock ¥ 50 million Shareholding and 100% owned by T&D Holdings, Inc. Investment ratio Closing date March 31 Scheduled opening date July 1, 2019

2. Purpose of the establishment of the strategic investment subsidiary

The Company positions business portfolio diversification along with strengthening its core businesses as one of pillars of growth in its New Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2019-FY2021) and plans to work on diversifying revenue sources through strategic investments, which are investments into business areas expected to have an affinity with life insurance business.

The Company establishes the subsidiary which will build up an effective and efficient investment process as a strategic initiative of the Group and, through that, pursues sustainable profit growth of the Group.

