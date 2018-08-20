Log in
T&D : Notice Regarding the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds

08/20/2018 | 08:41am CEST

August 20, 2018

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

Notice Regarding the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds

T&D Holdings, Inc. (President: Hirohisa Uehara, the "Company") of the T&D Life Group (the "Group") has decided the issuance of domestic subordinated unsecured bonds for the aim to further strengthen the financial foundation of the Group. The summary is as follows:

1. Issuer

T&D Holdings, Inc.

2. Type of bond

Domestic subordinated unsecured bonds with interest deferral option and early redemption option

3. Principal amount

¥50 billion

4. Denomination

¥100 million

5. Interest rate

Initial 10-year period: (pending) %

After 10th year: 6-month yen LIBOR plus (pending) % or less

6. Issue price

¥100 per amount of ¥100 of each bond

7. Maturity date

30 years

8. Redemption method

The Bonds will be redeemed in full at maturity.

However, the Bonds may be redeemed by purchase and the advanced redemption provisions is attached.

9. Method of interest payment

Semi-annually, deferred payment

10. Collateral and guarantees

No collateral or guarantee will be provided.

11. Application of Law Concerning Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Stocks, etc.

The provisions of the Law Concerning Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Stocks, etc. (Law No. 75, 2001) shall apply to all of the bonds issued based on this resolution.

12. Issuance period

September 3, 2018 to September 28, 2018

13. Use of funds

Loans to consolidated subsidiaries

This disclosure has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the information regarding the issuance of bonds by the Company, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.

[Contact Information]

T&D Holdings, Inc., Group Planning Department, Investor Relations Division

Tel: +81-3-3272-6103

Disclaimer

T&D Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 06:40:07 UTC
