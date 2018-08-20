T&D : Notice Regarding the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds

August 20, 2018
T&D Holdings, Inc.
Hirohisa Uehara, President
(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)
Notice Regarding the Issuance of Domestic Subordinated Unsecured Bonds
T&D Holdings, Inc. (President: Hirohisa Uehara, the "Company") of the T&D Life Group (the "Group") has decided the issuance of domestic subordinated unsecured bonds for the aim to further strengthen the financial foundation of the Group. The summary is as follows:
1. Issuer
T&D Holdings, Inc.
2. Type of bond
Domestic subordinated unsecured bonds with interest deferral option and early redemption option
3. Principal amount
¥50 billion
4. Denomination
¥100 million
5. Interest rate
Initial 10-year period: (pending) %
After 10th year: 6-month yen LIBOR plus (pending) % or less
6. Issue price
¥100 per amount of ¥100 of each bond
7. Maturity date
30 years
8. Redemption method
The Bonds will be redeemed in full at maturity.
However, the Bonds may be redeemed by purchase and the advanced redemption provisions is attached.
9. Method of interest payment
Semi-annually, deferred payment
10. Collateral and guarantees
No collateral or guarantee will be provided.
11. Application of Law Concerning Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Stocks, etc.
The provisions of the Law Concerning Book-Entry Transfer of Corporate Bonds, Stocks, etc. (Law No. 75, 2001) shall apply to all of the bonds issued based on this resolution.
12. Issuance period
September 3, 2018 to September 28, 2018
13. Use of funds
Loans to consolidated subsidiaries
This disclosure has been prepared for the sole purpose of publicly announcing the information regarding the issuance of bonds by the Company, and not for the purpose of soliciting investment or engaging in any other similar activities within or outside Japan.
[Contact Information]
T&D Holdings, Inc., Group Planning Department, Investor Relations Division
Tel: +81-3-3272-6103
