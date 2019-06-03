T&D : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares

June 3, 2019

T&D Holdings, Inc.

Hirohisa Uehara, President

(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)

Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Under the Provision of its Articles of Incorporation

pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

T&D Holdings, Inc. (President: Hirohisa Uehara) of the T&D Insurance Group hereby announces that it acquired treasury shares under the provision in Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same, as follows.

1. Type of shares to be acquired : Shares of common stock 2. Total number of acquired shares : 10,323,300 shares 3. Total amount of acquisition : 11,724,730,700 yen 4. Period of acquisition : From May 16, 2019, to May 31, 2019, on the basis of execution date 5. Method of acquisition : Open-market repurchase by the trust method

(Reference)

Details of the resolution regarding the acquisition of treasury shares at the board of directors meeting held on May 15, 2019

1. Type of shares to be acquired : Shares of common stock 2. Number of shares to be acquired : Up to 16,000,000 shares (2.61% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares)) 3. Total amount of acquisition : Up to 13 billion yen 4. Period of acquisition : From May 16, 2019, to August 30, 2019 5. Method of acquisition : Open-market repurchase by the trust method

[Contact Information]

T&D Holdings, Inc., Group Planning Department, Investor Relations Division Tel: +81-3-3272-6103