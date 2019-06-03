T&D : Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares

June 3, 2019
T&D Holdings, Inc.
Hirohisa Uehara, President
(Security Code: 8795, TSE First Section)
Notice Regarding the Status of Acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Under the Provision of its Articles of Incorporation
pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
T&D Holdings, Inc. (President: Hirohisa Uehara) of the T&D Insurance Group hereby announces that it acquired treasury shares under the provision in Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same, as follows.
|
1.
|
Type of shares to be acquired
|
: Shares of common stock
|
2.
|
Total number of acquired shares
|
: 10,323,300 shares
|
3.
|
Total amount of acquisition
|
: 11,724,730,700 yen
|
4.
|
Period of acquisition
|
: From May 16, 2019, to May 31, 2019,
|
|
|
on the basis of execution date
|
5.
|
Method of acquisition
|
: Open-market repurchase by the trust method
(Reference)
Details of the resolution regarding the acquisition of treasury shares at the board of directors meeting held on May 15, 2019
|
1.
|
Type of shares to be acquired
|
: Shares of common stock
|
2.
|
Number of shares to be acquired
|
: Up to 16,000,000 shares
|
|
|
(2.61% of total shares outstanding (excluding
|
|
|
treasury shares))
|
3.
|
Total amount of acquisition
|
: Up to 13 billion yen
|
4.
|
Period of acquisition
|
: From May 16, 2019, to August 30, 2019
|
5.
|
Method of acquisition
|
: Open-market repurchase by the trust method
[Contact Information]
T&D Holdings, Inc., Group Planning Department, Investor Relations Division Tel: +81-3-3272-6103