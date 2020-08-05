T&G Global : 6 August 2020 – NZX Statement – 2020 Half-Year Results

6 August 2020

T&G reports its 2020 Interim Results

At a glance

Revenue: $671.3 million, up from $560.8 million

Operating profit: $19.5 million, up from $6.2 million

Net profit before tax: $13.7 million, up from $3.0 million

Net profit after tax: $9.5 million, up from $4.0 million

Net assets: $479.8 million, up from $414.9 million

T&G Global today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months to 30 June 2020, which show the Group's performance has improved, compared to the same period last year, with increased revenue and operating profit.

T&G Global Chief Executive Gareth Edgecombe says despite unprecedented COVID-19 challenges, the Group's results demonstrate that its ongoing transformation is shifting the business forward.

"Two years ago, we began our transformation from a commodity exporter to a customer-led premium fresh produce business. It's pleasing to see the results of this hard work - and our strong focus on cost reduction - lift our financial performance and improve the fundamentals of the business," says Gareth.

"Without a doubt, it's a tough environment and its been a very challenging start to the year. However, our vertically integrated supply chain, combined with our people's expertise, determination and in-market presence, positioned us well to not only respond quickly to COVID-19, but maintain our focus on delivering our financial targets."

In the first half of 2020, T&G increased its revenue by 20% to $671.3 million, and its operating profit lifted to $19.5 million, from $6.2 million in 2019. Its net profit before tax was up $10.7 million on last year, to $13.7 million.

A key driver of these results has been the performance of the Group's Apples division which increased its revenue to $440.5 million, from $315.4 million in 2019. Additionally, its New Zealand domestic business, T&G Fresh, increased its revenue to $153.8 million, from $135.4 million in 2019, assisted by the 30 April acquisition of Freshmax New Zealand.

"It was a privilege to operate as an essential service during New Zealand's lockdown, and across all of our global markets we've maintained continuous operations. While this resulted in increased costs and some productivity losses, our top priority has been the safety of our people and our communities," says Gareth.

"Our decision to charter a ship early in the season, to move apples to Europe and the United Kingdom, meant we got ahead of any potential logistical challenges and could support our customers in maximising retail sales. We were able to get fruit to our markets early, and this was a key factor behind our significant uplift in apple sales for the period.