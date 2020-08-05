Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  T&G Global Limited    TGG   NZTURE0002S5

T&G GLOBAL LIMITED

(TGG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T&G Global : 6 August 2020 – NZX Statement – 2020 Half-Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 05:32pm EDT

6 August 2020

T&G reports its 2020 Interim Results

At a glance

  • Revenue: $671.3 million, up from $560.8 million
  • Operating profit: $19.5 million, up from $6.2 million
  • Net profit before tax: $13.7 million, up from $3.0 million
  • Net profit after tax: $9.5 million, up from $4.0 million
  • Net assets: $479.8 million, up from $414.9 million

T&G Global today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months to 30 June 2020, which show the Group's performance has improved, compared to the same period last year, with increased revenue and operating profit.

T&G Global Chief Executive Gareth Edgecombe says despite unprecedented COVID-19 challenges, the Group's results demonstrate that its ongoing transformation is shifting the business forward.

"Two years ago, we began our transformation from a commodity exporter to a customer-led premium fresh produce business. It's pleasing to see the results of this hard work - and our strong focus on cost reduction - lift our financial performance and improve the fundamentals of the business," says Gareth.

"Without a doubt, it's a tough environment and its been a very challenging start to the year. However, our vertically integrated supply chain, combined with our people's expertise, determination and in-market presence, positioned us well to not only respond quickly to COVID-19, but maintain our focus on delivering our financial targets."

In the first half of 2020, T&G increased its revenue by 20% to $671.3 million, and its operating profit lifted to $19.5 million, from $6.2 million in 2019. Its net profit before tax was up $10.7 million on last year, to $13.7 million.

A key driver of these results has been the performance of the Group's Apples division which increased its revenue to $440.5 million, from $315.4 million in 2019. Additionally, its New Zealand domestic business, T&G Fresh, increased its revenue to $153.8 million, from $135.4 million in 2019, assisted by the 30 April acquisition of Freshmax New Zealand.

"It was a privilege to operate as an essential service during New Zealand's lockdown, and across all of our global markets we've maintained continuous operations. While this resulted in increased costs and some productivity losses, our top priority has been the safety of our people and our communities," says Gareth.

"Our decision to charter a ship early in the season, to move apples to Europe and the United Kingdom, meant we got ahead of any potential logistical challenges and could support our customers in maximising retail sales. We were able to get fruit to our markets early, and this was a key factor behind our significant uplift in apple sales for the period.

"Here in New Zealand, we worked incredibly hard to keep fresh produce flowing to Kiwis. While some of our customers were impacted by not being able to physically open during lockdown, increased sales through retail channels helped lift revenue for T&G Fresh.

"We strengthened our position as the backbone of the country's fresh produce sector, with the acquisition of Freshmax New Zealand, which was merged with our local business to create T&G Fresh. We are already realising synergies from this transaction and expect significant benefits over the coming years as we work through the integration of these two businesses."

In talking about the second half of 2020, Mr Edgecombe says T&G is by no means out of the woods.

"Across all markets, we're witnessing incredible volatility and uncertainty. This is particularly the case in Asia, where sales continue to be impacted by the full or partial closure of wholesale markets, and large quantities of commodity apples remain unsold. This situation continues to unfold globally and we're managing our costs tightly as we navigate through it.

"While it's too early to see the full effects of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact it has on the sale of apples in the second half of the year, I'm very positive about the long- term future of T&G.

"More so than ever, consumers are seeking out safe, trusted, healthy food, and this puts T&G and New Zealand in a very unique position. With an increasingly strong financial position, T&G is positioned well to maximise this opportunity and deliver increased value to our shareholders."

For further information, please contact:

Adrienne Sharp

Head of Corporate Affairs Ph +64 (0)27 801 5534 adrienne.sharp@tandg.global

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 21:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on T&G GLOBAL LIMITED
05:57pT&G GLOBAL : reports its 2020 Interim Results
PU
05:32pT&G GLOBAL : 6 August 2020 – NZX Statement – 2020 Half-Year Results
PU
08/04T&G GLOBAL : New Zealand's first food waste-to-bioenergy facility gets underway
PU
07/27T&G GLOBAL : Partnership with the New Zealand Food Network
PU
2019TURNERS & GROWERS : T&G Wins Sustainability Award
PU
2019TURNERS & GROWERS : Gisborne leads the way in Envy™ apple planting
PU
2019TURNERS & GROWERS : 12 September 2019 – Sale and Lease Back of Mt Wellingt..
PU
2019TURNERS & GROWERS : Welcome to JAZZ Juniors
PU
2019TURNERS & GROWERS : A heart-warming initiative tackling food waste has been laun..
PU
2019TURNERS & GROWERS : 29 May 2019 – T&G Global Notice of Annual Meeting 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1 216 M 808 M 808 M
Net income 2019 0,90 M 0,60 M 0,60 M
Net Debt 2019 122 M 80,9 M 80,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 396x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 319 M 213 M 212 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,40x
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 500
Free-Float 4,14%
Chart T&G GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
T&G Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Gareth Edgecombe Chief Executive Officer
Klaus Josef Lutz Chairman
Craig Betty Operational Director
Bastian Von Streit Chief Financial Officer
Peter Landon-Lane Director-Technical & Innovation
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T&G GLOBAL LIMITED-10.65%209
KWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA21.66%2 727
BAYWA AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT2.03%1 127
NORWAY ROYAL SALMON AS-6.94%1 052
CALAVO GROWERS, INC.-34.96%1 039
THE ANDERSONS, INC.-42.25%492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group