T&G Global Ltd

T&G GLOBAL LTD

(TGG)
News 
News

T&G Global : 6 September 2019 – Appointment of Director

09/05/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

6 September 2019

Notification of Appointment of Director

The Board of T&G Global Limited (T&G) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Director, Mr Benedikt Mangold.

Benedikt Mangold studied at the Universities of Muenster and Passau, where he graduated with a degree in business administration and economics. He first joined BayWa in 2011, working initially in the Agricultural Equipment Business Unit. In 2016, Benedikt moved to New Zealand, working for T&G Global Ltd as an export trader before moving into the role as Head of Strategic Planning and Transformation for T&G's International Business Unit.

Since returning to BayWa in early 2019, Benedikt has been recently appointed Head of Global Produce at BayWa AG, overseeing BayWa's international fruit business in Germany, Netherlands and Middle East.

The Board has determined that Benedikt Mangold is not an independent director for the purposes of Listing Rule 2.6.2.

Contact details regarding this announcement:

Doug Bygrave

Company Secretary

T&G Global Limited

Telephone: (09) 573 8899

Disclaimer

T&G Global Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:41:04 UTC
