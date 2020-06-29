Log in
T Gaia : Notice of the Resolution of the 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

This is an unofficial translation of the Japanese language original version, and is provided for your convenience only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version is the sole official version.

June 29, 2020

To Our Shareholders

Nobutaka Kanaji

President & Chief Executive Officer

T-Gaia Corporation

(Securities code: 3738)

4-1-18, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Notice of the Resolutions of the 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to your continued support and patronage.

We hereby inform you that the following matters were reported and resolved at the 29th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of T-Gaia Corporation (the "Company") held today.

Matters reported

1. The Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 29th Fiscal Year (from

April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) and the Results of Audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit and Supervisory Board

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 29th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

The above contents were reported.

Matters resolved

Proposal 1: Appropriation of Retained Earnings

This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed. The year-end dividend was set at ¥37.50 per share.

Proposal 2: Appointment of Nine (9) Directors

This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Nine (9) persons, namely, Mr. Nobutaka Kanaji, Mr. Soichiro Tada, Mr. Tsuyoshi Konda, Mr. Masato Ishida, Mr. Katsuya Kashiki, Mr. Toshiya Asaba, Ms. Kyoko Deguchi, Mr. Junichi Kamata and Mr. Toshio Morohoshi, were appointed as Directors and each of them assumed office.

Four (4) persons, namely, Mr. Toshiya Asaba, Ms. Kyoko Deguchi, Mr. Junichi Kamata and Mr. Toshio Morohoshi are Outside Directors.

Proposal 3: Appointment of One (1) Corporate Auditor

This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Mr. Naoya Okutani was appointed as a Corporate Auditor and assumed office.

Proposal 4: Appointment of One (1) Alternate Corporate Auditor

This proposal was approved and adopted as originally proposed. Mr. Tamotsu Ueno was appointed as Alternate Corporate Auditor.

Mr. Tamotsu Ueno satisfies the requirements for Outside Auditor.

-1-

Notice

1. Officer personnel

Directors and Corporate Auditors of the Company as of June 29, 2020 are as follows.

President and Representative Director (Chief Executive Officer)

Nobutaka Kanaji

Director (Executive Vice President)

Soichiro Tada

Director (Executive Vice President)

Tsuyoshi Konda

Director (Executive Vice President)

Masato Ishida (New appointment)

Director

Katsuya Kashiki (New appointment)

Director (Outside Director)

Toshiya Asaba

Director (Outside Director)

Kyoko Deguchi

Director (Outside Director)

Junichi Kamata

Director (Outside Director)

Toshio Morohoshi (New appointment)

Statutory Auditor

Naoya Okutani

Statutory Auditor

Ryo Hashimoto

Corporate Auditor (Outside Auditor)

Toshiro Kaba

Corporate Auditor (Outside Auditor)

Tetsuo Kitagawa

2. Payment of the year-end dividends

The year-end dividends for the 29th fiscal year will be paid by the enclosed "29th Year-End Dividend Warrant." Please take this Warrant to a nearby domestic branch office or sub-branch office of Japan Post Bank, or a post office (banking agency) within the specified payment period (from June 30, 2020 to July 31, 2020) to receive your dividends.

We have enclosed for confirmation forms of "Statement of Dividend" and "Where to Transfer" for those who have designated a transfer account, and "Statement of Dividend" and "How to Receive Dividends" for those who have chosen the method of share number pro-rata distribution in plural securities company accounts.

(Contact information)

Stock Transfer Agency Business Planning Department, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 0120-782-031 (Toll-free within Japan)

-2-

Disclaimer

T-Gaia Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:03 UTC
