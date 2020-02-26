Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  T-Gaia Corporation    3738   JP3893700009

T-GAIA CORPORATION

(3738)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T Gaia : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of the FY ending March 2020

02/26/2020 | 10:41pm EST

Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of the FY ending March 2020

(Nine months ended December 31, 2019)

February 6, 2020

T-Gaia Corporation / TSE

If there is any discrepancy between the English version and the Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

This material contains statements about the future performance of T-Gaia Corporation which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking information currently available into consideration.

Therefore, please be advised that T-Gaia's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in T-Gaia's principal markets as well as other factors detailed from time to time.

Table of Contents

- Outline of the Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of the

FY ending March 2020

4-7

- Financial Results of the 3Q of the FY ending March 2020 and

Strategies by the Business Segments

- Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment

8-11

- Enterprise Solution Business Segment

12-16

- Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment*

17-22

- Appendixes

23-36

*The translation of the name of the business segment has been revised for more clarity as below. Former translation: Settlement Service Business & Other Business

Revised translation: Payment Service Business & Other Business

Outline of the Consolidated

Financial Results

Summary of the Consolidated Financial Results

5

unit: billion yen

3Q

3Q

y/y

FY 19/3

FY 20/3

Change

Net Sales

376.80

354.95

94.2％

Gross Profit

50.70

49.79

98.2％

to Net Sales

（13.5％）

（14.0％）

（＋0.5ｐ）

SG&A Expenses

39.86

40.41

101.4％

Operating Profit

10.83

9.38

86.7％

to Net Sales

（2.9％）

（2.6％）

（▲0.3ｐ）

Non-Operating

4.23

4.40

104.1％

Income

Income from hoarded cards,

etc.

15.06

13.79

91.6％

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit

10.15

9.29

91.5％

Forecasts of

20/3 Full-year

432.00

67.50

(15.6％）

54.40

13.10

（3.0％）

5.40

18.50

12.40

Achievement

Ratio

82.2％

73.8％

74.3％

71.7％

81.6%

74.6％

74.9%

Mobile-phone 2.980

2.747

92.2％

Unit Sales (million units)

* No change to full-year plan for the fiscal year ending March 31 2020, including non-operating profit

Overall results fall in line with

initial forecasts of FY 20/3

* From this fiscal year, UQ WIMAX has been included to the unit sales, and the unit sales for the 3Q of FY 19/3 has been revised.

19/3 3Q +5000 units, full year +7000 units

Financial Results of the 3Q by Business Segment

Mobile Telecommunications

Enterprise Solution

Payment Service Business &

* [ ] = segment ratio

Business

Business

Other Business

6

Net Sales (Billion Yen)

376.8

354.9

35.8

[9.5%]

39.7 [11.2%]

19.4 [5.2%]

Net Profit

Billion Yen

10.15

21.3 [6.0%]

321.5293.8

[85.3%][82.8]

Net sales of mobile telecommunication business decreased affected by the lower unit sales of mobile phone handsets.

3.31

[32.6%]

9.29

2.72

[29.4%]

3Q FY19/3

3Q FY20/3

Operating Profit

(Billion Yen)

10.83

9.38

0.73[6.8%]

The increase in expenses due

1.61 [14.9%]

1.93 [20.6%]

to the planned cost of sales

promotion for the new service,

"QUO Card Pay" by QUO

8.47

7.68

CARD Co., Ltd. the subsidiary

company.

[78.3%]

[81.8%]

0.22 [2.4%]

3Q FY19/3

3Q FY20/3

1.11

[11.0%]

1.34

[14.5%]

5.72 5.21

[56.4%][56.1%]

3Q FY19/3

3Q FY20/3

All have marked low compared to the same time last year however overall results fall in line with the initial forecasts.

Unit Sales of the 3Q on Company-wide Basis

7

Unit Sales of Mobile Phones & Tablets

Unit Sales

(Thousand Units)

2980

2747

From October 2019 onward

Market Trends

October 2019

Revised Telecommunications Business Act put in force Separation of communication fee from handset price. Regulation on reduction of handset sales price.

Increase in consumption tax

Rakuten Mobile postponed its start of MNO service

  • Spring of 2020

The deployment of 5G network commercial service

Consumer Trends

3Q FY 19/3

3Q FY 20/3

Strong feeling of handsets are overpriced and restrained buying

Wait and see attitude for Rakuten Mobile MNO service, and the launch of 5G services.

  • There was a last-minute demand before the launch of new plans and increase in consumption tax, therefore resulted in less sales for this term.
  • Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets
  • The unit sales of FY 19/3 has been modified as UQ WIMAX has been included into the calculation. (7000 units are added.)

Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment

Financial Results of

9

Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment

Unit Sales of Mobile Phones

Financial Results Comparison

(Thousand Units)

* Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets

Net

Operating

Net Profit

(Billion Yen)

Sales

Profit

2838

2576 321.5 293.8

8.47 7.68

5.72 5.21

3Q FY 19/3

3Q FY 20/3

3Q FY 19/3

3Q FY 20/3

The overall results has fall in line with the y/y forecasts though there has been decrease in sales and profit due to the big drop in unit sales of mobile handsets after October 2019.

Total Number of Retail Outlets of Mobile Phone and Others

10

Change in Number of Retail Outlets

Carrier Shop

Multi-Carrier

Shop-in-shop & GMS

Accessories Shop

Shop

1,906

1,855

18

18

572

550

189

188

1,1271,099

End of Dec 2018

End of Dec 2019

Number of Shops by Each Carrier

*( ) = Directly managed Carrier Shop

Docomo au SB YM UQ Rakuten

1,127331 1,099340

18(18)

32(9)

25(23)

31(8)

34(2)44(3)

348(38)

327(38)

414(91)387(95)

281(173)285(173)

End of Dec 2018

End of Dec 2019

The number of directly managed carrier shops has increased

due to the transfer of the management contracts.

Examples of Investments in Shops

11

Location Transfer

Newly Opened

November 22nd

October 25th

Docomo Shop

Dual shop opened

Across-Plaza

Rakuten Mobile Terrace Mall Matsudo

Minami 22-Jyo

Smart Labo Terrace Mall Matsudo

Enterprise Solution Business Segment

Financial Results of Enterprise Solution Business Segment

13

Unit Sales of Mobile Phones

* Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets

(thousand units

171

Financial Results Comparison

Net Sales

Operating

Net Profit

(Billion Yen)

Profit

141

19.4

21.3

1.93

3Q FY19/3

3Q FY20/3

1.61

1.34

1.11

3Q FY19/3

3Q FY20/3

Operating profit and net profit increased due to strong sales in solution

services and terminals for enterprise customers.

Subscription Services

14

Number of movino star ID

The communication line management thousand IDs service for corporate clients

598

544

End of Dec 2018

End of Dec 2019

Number of Subscription of Help Desk Services

thousand IDs

200

174

End of Dec 2018 End of Dec 2019

Numbers are growing steadily

Subscription Service

15

Cumulative Number of TG Hikari Subscribers (incl. Resale)

increasing

steadily

The optic fiber access service

Support center for sales team

End of April 2015

(Launch)

End of Dec

End of Dec

2018

2019

For improved efficiency for sales department to deal with end customers and resales partners

Registration system for

TG Hikari service

The system for simplified registration, efficient

management of each case, and improved

information sharing.

Improved support and efficiency

In November 2019

16

Investment in Relay2, Inc.

Cloud wifi X Edge Computing

Offers Connection and terminals/handsets,

Offers solutions to customersconstruction of wifi environment

app

Edge Computing

Cloud

Data processing done

インターネット

locally, edge, where it's

Edge

close to users.

app

Relay2

ネットワーク

Advantages

reduces costs

reduced security risks real-time data processing

app

The exclusive sale of Relay2 products in the Japanese market will add edge computing solution to the product range of T-Gaia.

Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment

Financial Results of

18

Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment

Financial Results Comparison

Operating

Net Profit

Net

(Billion Yen)

Profit

Sales

39.7

35.8

3.312.72

0.73

(0.22)

3Q FY 19/3

3Q FY 20/3

Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment

<> Only>

Net

Operating

Net Profit

Sales

Profit

37.2

32.5

1.23

0.94

0.640.73

3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3

Gross Sales of PIN & Gift Card

Increase due to the start of gift card business with a major sales channel from 2Q of FY 2019

3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3

Amount of Issued QUO Card

Issued amount continues to increase

3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3

The promotion of QUO Card Pay launched this FY has been proceeding as planned. Although the increased cost has resulted in drop in profit, the overall results are inline with the initial plan.

In November 201919

Formed Capital Alliance with NETSTARS CO.,LTD.

NETSTARS CO.,LTD.

"StarPay"

Accepting more than 20 brands of

QR code payment services

As of end of Dec 2019

The service of multi QR code payment gateway StarPay

for retailers mainly in Japan and Asia

In November 2019

20

Formed Capital and Business Alliance with BlueStack Systems, Inc.

The first esports tournament platform for mobile games in the world

Organize and play made easy by AI and social media connection.

Our Strengths

Nationwide retail outlets Sales skills of terminals

Sales channels of gift cards and digital codes by Payment Service Business

Organizing offline game tournaments at our retail stores and online tournaments sponsored by our collaborators

Selling gift cards and digital codes on the game platform

And further planning ahead.

Stepping into the eSports business which 5G will be the key factor.

Recent Campaigns

21

The digital gift that can be used in physical retail stores, allowing

enterprise customers to launch various types of promotional campaigns.

Osaka Prefectural Gov.

UQ Communication Inc.

RIZAP

The campaign to encourage

50,000 yen rewarding

wellness of its citizens.

Until End of March 2020

campaign

ended

For updates and news on QUO Card Pay campaigns, please check its official website:

https://www.quocard.com/pay/campaign/

Member Stores: where it can be used

22

Member Stores

Convenience

Stores

(As of Feb 1st 2020)

* Its member store differ from that of QUO Card .

* = QUO Card Pay only

Cafes / Restaurants

（一部店舗を除く）

Book Stores

（一部店舗を除く）

（一部店舗を除く）

（一部店舗を除く）

飲食店 一部店舗を除く

（一部店舗を除く）

（一部店舗を除く）

（一部店舗）

（一部店舗を除く）

Drugstores

（一部店舗を除く）

（一部店舗を除く）

（一部店舗）

（一部店舗を除く）

Lifestyle Stores

（一部店舗）

（一部店舗）

（一部店舗を除く）

（銀座博品館TOYPARK

（一部店舗）

（守口本店のみ）

（一部店舗を除く）

（一部店舗を除く

（プラスゲオ富久山店のみ）

（一部店舗）

（一部店舗）

（都城 妻ヶ丘本店のみ）

Appendixes

T-Gaia Corporate Philosophy

24

TG Vision - Our Vision -

  • We will propose new ways of communication to provide our customers with excitement, delight, and safety

TG Mission - Our Mission -

  • We value our employees, as well as their families, and strive to establish a pleasant work environment for everyone
  • We will develop strong relationships with our business partners, regional communities and shareholders toward our future mutual growth
  • As a leading company in the industry, we will go ahead of changes to develop new businesses

TG Action - Our Code of Conduct -

  • We will provide the highest-quality service exceeding any of someone's expectations
  • We will keep challenging something new aggressively with our passion and a sense of speed
  • We will value communication and establish workplace with a culture of openness
  • We will value our diversity and strive to achieve the best teamwork
  • We will move ourselves higher as professionals
  • We always act on high ethical standards and strengthen our compliance structure

24

25

The Midterm Goals

From November 2015, T-Gaia has set a medium-term goals to realize a sustainable growth and to respond to the expectations of all stakeholders including shareholders and employees by achieving the following objectives based on the corporate philosophy toward the FY 2020 (FY ending March 2021).

  • Firmly maintain the position as the leading company in the core business of mobile phone distribution
  • Grow solution business for corporate clients, settlement service and overseas business as a strong core business
  • Create and explore new business opportunities in the mobile and internet industries
  • Maintain the dividend payout ratio over 30%

In order to realize the objectives noted above, T-Gaia is taking concrete measures every day, setting the following points as the company-wide strategy.

  • Cultivate, recruit, utilize and retain human resources to realize maximization and optimization of achievement of respective employees
  • Conduct strategic and continuous cost managements to transform the cost structure into one that can response to the change of the market environment
  • Maximize the corporate-wide achievements by optimizing the organization as well as the corporate system

Based on the above medium-term goals and company-wide strategies, T-Gaia will develop the business strategies for each business lines and make every effort to realize them through the concrete action plans in each business departments.

Business Environment and The Strategies

26

Evaluations on the Business Environment

The wide spread of smartphones allows people to connect to the world regardless of time. It has brought huge changes to the way people communicate, gather information and purchase.

New types of businesses and services that were unimaginable in the past are now available. The market became more competitive and so as the chance of forming a new partnership.

Strategies of T-Gaia

T-Gaia will accelerate the speed to become "a Comprehensive Provider of ICT- Related Domains".

The company will accelerate its investments in its digital services while making full use of its analog strengths, such as shops and sales bases across the nation, the diverse range of business models and well-established trades.

It will strive to develop new businesses and services while maintaining the existing partnership within the group.

Vision of Becoming "A Comprehensive Provider

27

of ICT-Related Domains"

Digitalization

Mobile Phone

Distribution

Business for

Solution

Payment

Consumers

Business

Business

B to C

B to B to C

B to B

Corporate

Group

Cooperation

Cooperation

Nationwide sales

Wide variety

Wide range of

High flexibility

Financial

channels

and neutrality

of business

business

condition kept in

(for mobile distribution

(low in in-house

models

relationship

good valance

business)

products)

The Strengths of the Corporate Group

Unit Sales of FY2020 (Quarterly)

28

Quarterly Unit Sales

October 2019

Revised Telecommunications

(Thousand Unit)

Business Act are in put in force

1,030

1,147

943

1,006

913

983

850

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

FY 19/3

FY 20/3

  • Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets
  • The unit sales of FY 19/3 has been modified as UQ WIMAX has been included into the calculation. (7000 units are added.)

Financial Results in Quarterly Comparison

29

3QOctober to December

Net Sales

Operating

Net Profit (Billion Yen)

Profit

137.0

110.4

3.96

3.27

2.42 2.29

FY 19/3

FY 20/3

3Q

3Q

Consolidated Forecasts for FY Ending March 2020

30

Unit: billion yen

Full Year Results

Full Year Forecast

Year-on-year

for 2019/3

for 2020/3

Net Sales

526.92

432.00

94.92 18.0

Gross Profit

70.94

67.50

3.44

4.9

SG&A Expense

55.56

54.40

1.16

2.1

Operating Profit

15.38

13.10

14.8

2.28

Non-Operating Income

5.21

5.40

0.19

3.6

(Income from Hoarded Cards , etc..)

Ordinary Profit

20.59

18.50

2.09

10.2

Attributable to Shareholders of

13.84

12.40

1.44

10.4

the Parent Company

Net Profit

Forecasts for Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment 31

The Business Environment

Forecasts of Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment

Net

Operating

Net Profit

(Billion yen)

Sales

Profit

The large swells that drive the industry are the law amendments regarding the sales of terminals in force from October and the foreseen establishment of a new carrier.

The preparation for 5G has started.

452.6

351.0

13.10

11.56

8.867.76

FY 19/3

FY 20/3 (Forecasts)

Our Strategies

  • Reinforcing our "values in proposals" in response to the drop in sales volume due to the complete separation of charges of mobile phone handset and communication charges (Smartphone instructional classes and IoT showrooms within shops, etc.)
  • Improving the ratio of revenue generated by subscription services
  • Active investments in staff education and recruitment of personnel for enhancement of sales ability and improvement of customer satisfaction
  • Continue to make strategic investments such as store relocation and renovation

Forecasts for Enterprise Solution Business Segment

32

The Business Environment

  • Workstyle reform and shortage of labor are both

Forecasts for Enterprise Solution

tailwind.

Business Segment

- Installing smart devices are popular to enterprise

customers.

Net

Operating

Net Profit

(billion yen)

- Information security issue are becoming more serious.

Sales

Profit

31.0

- Re-wholesale of "Hikari" fiber-optic connection

service has started.

26.5

2.43

1.68

FY 19/3 Results

Our Strategies

Mobile Enterprise Solution Business

2.48

Mobile version of LCM business are promoted

1.71

IoT business put forward through capital alliance

with venture companies

Building up of subscription business such as "movino

star"

FY 20/3 (Forecasts)

Network Business

Expansion of revenue base of "TG Hikari"

Productivity improvements by effective use of sales

support system

Forecasts for Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment

33

Forecast for Payment Service Business and

Other Business Segment (Consolidated)

The Business Environment

Net

(billion yen)

Operating

Net Profit

Sales

Profit

Gift card business and PIN business are steady.

47.7

50.0

Cashless payment services using smartphone

3.28

2.93

are expanding.

0.16

0.94

FY 19/3 Results

FY 20/3 Forecasts

Reference: The Forecast for Payment Service Business

and Other Business Segment (T-Gaia Alone)

Net

Operating

Net Profit

(billion yen)

Sales

Profit

43.646.5

1.241.30

0.760.90

Our Strategies

Payment Service Business

  • Increase in gross sales due to expansion of products and sales channels

Implementing large-scale sales promotion of "QUO Card Pay" (the planned cost: approximately 1 billion yen)

Overseas Business

  • Gross sales of gift card increased due to the expanded sales channels at the luxury supermarket chain in Singapore
  • Preparing to launch a business in Vietnam

FY 19/3 Results

FY 20/3 Forecasts

Financial Information of T-Gaia: Part 1

  • Transition of ROE & Operating Profit

34

Operating Profit

ROE (Return on Equity)

(billion yen)

15.6

15.3

14.3

14.2

14.4

12.7

13.1

26.4%

33.3%

29.4%

29.3%

29.7%

30.9%

24.5%

*

FY 14/3

FY 15/3

FY 16/3

FY 17/3

FY 18/3

FY 19/3

FY 20/3

Forecast

It has been selected to "JPX Nikkei Index 400"

for consecutive years by maintaining high level of ROE

*The ROE of the FY 20/3Forecast is calculated based on the forecast of the net profit for FY 20/3 attributable to shareholders of the parent company and the prediction of the net worth of the period.

Financial Information of T-Gaia: Part 2

35

  • The Past Trends and the Forecasts of the Key Financial Index

Year End (in billion)

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

Net Profit

6.83

7.74

9.49

9.69

10.16

13.84

Net Worth

23.59

29.10

35.81

29.36

36.44

46.73

Equity Ratio of Net

29.7

30.9

33.3

Profit

26.4%

29.4%

29.3%

ROE)

Return on Investment

10.0%

13.5%

17.3%

17.6%

20.3%

22.0%

(ROIC)

Operating Profit on

1.8%

2.2%

2.5

2.6

2.6%

2.9%

sales

Dividend on Equity

10.0%

9.8%

9.1

9.9

9.3

10.0

ratio (DOE)

Financial Information of T-Gaia: Part 3

  • Return to Shareholders: Dividend Policy

Return to Shareholders in FY ending March 2020

  • Annual dividend: 75 yen/share (Interim: 37.5 yen/share, Yearend: 37.5 yen/share)

36

Basic Dividend Policy

Targeting & maintaining dividend payout ratio of more than 30%

  • Net Profit per share yen

242.24

222.51

172.62182.34

138.11

112.68

86.74

  • Dividend per share & Payout Ratioyen

Dividend per share

Payout ratio

75.00

75.00

52.00 55.00

43.00

35.00 37.50

40.3%

33.3% 31.1% 30.1% 30.2% 30.1%

33.7%

FY14/3 FY15/3 FY16/3 FY17/3 FY 18/3 FY 19/3 FY 20/3

FY14/3 FY15/3 FY16/3 FY17/3 FY 18/3 FY 19/3 FY 20/3

Forecast

Forecast

* The net profit per share and dividend per share at the end of FY 20/3 are calculated based on the predicted average number of the share of the period at the end of FY 20/3.

Disclaimer

T-Gaia Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 03:40:02 UTC
