T Gaia : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of the FY ending March 2020 0 02/26/2020 | 10:41pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of the FY ending March 2020 (Nine months ended December 31, 2019) February 6, 2020 T-Gaia Corporation / TSE If there is any discrepancy between the English version and the Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. Disclaimer This material contains statements about the future performance of T-Gaia Corporation which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs taking information currently available into consideration. Therefore, please be advised that T-Gaia's actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward looking statements as a result of numerous factors, including general economic conditions in T-Gaia's principal markets as well as other factors detailed from time to time. Table of Contents - Outline of the Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of the FY ending March 2020 4-7 - Financial Results of the 3Q of the FY ending March 2020 and Strategies by the Business Segments - Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment 8-11 - Enterprise Solution Business Segment 12-16 - Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment* 17-22 - Appendixes 23-36 *The translation of the name of the business segment has been revised for more clarity as below. Former translation: Settlement Service Business & Other Business Revised translation: Payment Service Business & Other Business Outline of the Consolidated Financial Results Summary of the Consolidated Financial Results 5 （unit: billion yen） 3Q 3Q y/y FY 19/3 FY 20/3 Change Net Sales 376.80 354.95 94.2％ Gross Profit 50.70 49.79 98.2％ （to Net Sales） （13.5％） （14.0％） （＋0.5ｐ） SG&A Expenses 39.86 40.41 101.4％ Operating Profit 10.83 9.38 86.7％ （to Net Sales） （2.9％） （2.6％） （▲0.3ｐ） Non-Operating 4.23 4.40 104.1％ Income ※１ （Income from hoarded cards, etc.） 15.06 13.79 91.6％ Ordinary Profit Net Profit 10.15 9.29 91.5％ Forecasts of 20/3 Full-year 432.00 67.50 (15.6％） 54.40 13.10 （3.0％） 5.40 18.50 12.40 Achievement Ratio 82.2％ 73.8％ 74.3％ 71.7％ 81.6% 74.6％ 74.9% Mobile-phone※２ 2.980 2.747 92.2％ Unit Sales (million units) *１ No change to full-year plan for the fiscal year ending March 31 2020, including non-operating profit Overall results fall in line with initial forecasts of FY 20/3 *２ From this fiscal year, UQ WIMAX has been included to the unit sales, and the unit sales for the 3Q of FY 19/3 has been revised. （19/3 3Q +5000 units, full year +7000 units） Financial Results of the 3Q by Business Segment Mobile Telecommunications Enterprise Solution Payment Service Business & * [ ] = segment ratio Business Business Other Business 6 Net Sales (Billion Yen) 376.8 354.9 35.8 [9.5%] 39.7 [11.2%] 19.4 [5.2%] Net Profit （Billion Yen） 10.15 21.3 [6.0%] 321.5293.8 [85.3%][82.8％] Net sales of mobile telecommunication business decreased affected by the lower unit sales of mobile phone handsets. 3.31 [32.6%] 9.29 2.72 [29.4%] 3Q FY19/3 3Q FY20/3 Operating Profit (Billion Yen) 10.83 9.38 0.73[6.8%] The increase in expenses due 1.61 [14.9%] 1.93 [20.6%] to the planned cost of sales promotion for the new service, "QUO Card Pay" by QUO 8.47 7.68 CARD Co., Ltd. the subsidiary company. [78.3%] [81.8%] ▲0.22 [▲2.4%] 3Q FY19/3 3Q FY20/3 1.11 [11.0%] 1.34 [14.5%] 5.72 5.21 [56.4%][56.1%] 3Q FY19/3 3Q FY20/3 All have marked low compared to the same time last year however overall results fall in line with the initial forecasts. Unit Sales of the 3Q on Company-wide Basis 7 Unit Sales of Mobile Phones & Tablets Unit Sales (Thousand Units) 2980 2747 From October 2019 onward Market Trends ●October 2019 ・Revised Telecommunications Business Act put in force ・Separation of communication fee from handset price. Regulation on reduction of handset sales price. ・Increase in consumption tax ・Rakuten Mobile postponed its start of MNO service Spring of 2020 The deployment of 5G network commercial service Consumer Trends 3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3 ・Strong feeling of handsets are overpriced and restrained buying ・Wait and see attitude for Rakuten Mobile MNO service, and the launch of 5G services. There was a last-minute demand before the launch of new plans and increase in consumption tax, therefore resulted in less sales for this term. Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets

The unit sales of FY 19/3 has been modified as UQ WIMAX has been included into the calculation. (7000 units are added.) Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment Financial Results of 9 Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment Unit Sales of Mobile Phones Financial Results Comparison (Thousand Units) * Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets Net Operating Net Profit (Billion Yen) Sales Profit 2838 2576 321.5 293.8 8.47 7.68 5.72 5.21 3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3 3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3 The overall results has fall in line with the y/y forecasts though there has been decrease in sales and profit due to the big drop in unit sales of mobile handsets after October 2019. Total Number of Retail Outlets of Mobile Phone and Others 10 Change in Number of Retail Outlets Carrier Shop Multi-Carrier Shop-in-shop & GMS Accessories Shop Shop 1,906 1,855 18 18 572 550 189 188 1,1271,099 End of Dec 2018 End of Dec 2019 Number of Shops by Each Carrier *( ) = Directly managed Carrier Shop Docomo au SB YM UQ Rakuten 1,127（331） 1,099（340） 18(18) 32(9) 25(23) 31(8) 34(2)44(3) 348(38) 327(38) 414(91)387(95) 281(173)285(173) End of Dec 2018 End of Dec 2019 The number of directly managed carrier shops has increased due to the transfer of the management contracts. Examples of Investments in Shops 11 Location Transfer Newly Opened November 22nd October 25th Docomo Shop Dual shop opened Across-Plaza Rakuten Mobile Terrace Mall Matsudo Minami 22-Jyo Smart Labo Terrace Mall Matsudo Enterprise Solution Business Segment Financial Results of Enterprise Solution Business Segment 13 Unit Sales of Mobile Phones * Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets (thousand units） 171 Financial Results Comparison Net Sales Operating Net Profit (Billion Yen) Profit 141 19.4 21.3 1.93 3Q FY19/3 3Q FY20/3 1.61 1.34 1.11 3Q FY19/3 3Q FY20/3 Operating profit and net profit increased due to strong sales in solution services and terminals for enterprise customers. Subscription Services 14 Number of movino star ID The communication line management （thousand IDs） service for corporate clients 598 544 End of Dec 2018 End of Dec 2019 Number of Subscription of Help Desk Services （thousand IDs） 200 174 End of Dec 2018 End of Dec 2019 Numbers are growing steadily Subscription Service 15 Cumulative Number of TG Hikari Subscribers (incl. Resale) increasing steadily The optic fiber access service Support center for sales team End of April 2015 (Launch) End of Dec End of Dec 2018 2019 For improved efficiency for sales department to deal with end customers and resales partners Registration system for TG Hikari service The system for simplified registration, efficient management of each case, and improved information sharing. Improved support and efficiency In November 2019 16 Investment in Relay2, Inc. Cloud wifi X Edge Computing Offers Connection and terminals/handsets, Offers solutions to customersconstruction of wifi environment app Edge Computing Cloud Data processing done インターネット locally, edge, where it's Edge close to users. app Relay2 ネットワーク Advantages ・reduces costs ・reduced security risks ・real-time data processing app The exclusive sale of Relay2 products in the Japanese market will add edge computing solution to the product range of T-Gaia. Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment Financial Results of 18 Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment Financial Results Comparison Operating Net Profit Net (Billion Yen) Profit Sales 39.7 35.8 3.312.72 0.73 (0.22) 3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3 Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment <> Only> Net Operating Net Profit Sales Profit 37.2 32.5 1.23 0.94 0.640.73 3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3 Gross Sales of PIN & Gift Card Increase due to the start of gift card business with a major sales channel from 2Q of FY 2019 3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3 Amount of Issued QUO Card Issued amount continues to increase 3Q FY 19/3 3Q FY 20/3 The promotion of QUO Card Pay launched this FY has been proceeding as planned. Although the increased cost has resulted in drop in profit, the overall results are inline with the initial plan. In November 201919 Formed Capital Alliance with NETSTARS CO.,LTD. NETSTARS CO.,LTD. "StarPay" Accepting more than 20 brands of QR code payment services （As of end of Dec 2019） The service of multi QR code payment gateway StarPay for retailers mainly in Japan and Asia In November 2019 20 Formed Capital and Business Alliance with BlueStack Systems, Inc. The first esports tournament platform for mobile games in the world Organize and play made easy by AI and social media connection. 【Our Strengths】 ・Nationwide retail outlets ・Sales skills of terminals ・Sales channels of gift cards and digital codes by Payment Service Business ・Organizing offline game tournaments at our retail stores and online tournaments sponsored by our collaborators ・Selling gift cards and digital codes on the game platform And further planning ahead. Stepping into the eSports business which 5G will be the key factor. Recent Campaigns 21 The digital gift that can be used in physical retail stores, allowing enterprise customers to launch various types of promotional campaigns. Osaka Prefectural Gov. UQ Communication Inc. RIZAP The campaign to encourage 50,000 yen rewarding wellness of its citizens. Until End of March 2020 campaign ended For updates and news on QUO Card Pay campaigns, please check its official website: https://www.quocard.com/pay/campaign/ Member Stores: where it can be used 22 Member Stores Convenience Stores (As of Feb 1st 2020) * Its member store differ from that of QUO Card . * ●= QUO Card Pay only Cafes / Restaurants （一部店舗を除く） Book Stores （一部店舗を除く） （一部店舗を除く） （一部店舗を除く） ※飲食店 一部店舗を除く （一部店舗を除く） （一部店舗を除く） （一部店舗） （一部店舗を除く） Drugstores （一部店舗を除く） （一部店舗を除く） （一部店舗） （一部店舗を除く） Lifestyle Stores （一部店舗） （一部店舗） （一部店舗を除く） （銀座博品館TOYPARK） （一部店舗） （守口本店のみ） （一部店舗を除く） （一部店舗を除く） （プラスゲオ富久山店のみ） （一部店舗） （一部店舗） （都城 妻ヶ丘本店のみ） Appendixes 【T-Gaia Corporate Philosophy】 24 TG Vision - Our Vision - We will propose new ways of communication to provide our customers with excitement, delight, and safety TG Mission - Our Mission - We value our employees, as well as their families, and strive to establish a pleasant work environment for everyone

We will develop strong relationships with our business partners, regional communities and shareholders toward our future mutual growth

As a leading company in the industry, we will go ahead of changes to develop new businesses TG Action - Our Code of Conduct - We will provide the highest-quality service exceeding any of someone's expectations

highest-quality service exceeding any of someone's expectations We will keep challenging something new aggressively with our passion and a sense of speed

We will value communication and establish workplace with a culture of openness

We will value our diversity and strive to achieve the best teamwork

We will move ourselves higher as professionals

We always act on high ethical standards and strengthen our compliance structure 24 25 The Midterm Goals From November 2015, T-Gaia has set a medium-term goals to realize a sustainable growth and to respond to the expectations of all stakeholders including shareholders and employees by achieving the following objectives based on the corporate philosophy toward the FY 2020 (FY ending March 2021). Firmly maintain the position as the leading company in the core business of mobile phone distribution

Grow solution business for corporate clients, settlement service and overseas business as a strong core business

Create and explore new business opportunities in the mobile and internet industries

Maintain the dividend payout ratio over 30% In order to realize the objectives noted above, T-Gaia is taking concrete measures every day, setting the following points as the company-wide strategy. Cultivate, recruit, utilize and retain human resources to realize maximization and optimization of achievement of respective employees

Conduct strategic and continuous cost managements to transform the cost structure into one that can response to the change of the market environment

Maximize the corporate-wide achievements by optimizing the organization as well as the corporate system Based on the above medium-term goals and company-wide strategies, T-Gaia will develop the business strategies for each business lines and make every effort to realize them through the concrete action plans in each business departments. Business Environment and The Strategies 26 Evaluations on the Business Environment The wide spread of smartphones allows people to connect to the world regardless of time. It has brought huge changes to the way people communicate, gather information and purchase. New types of businesses and services that were unimaginable in the past are now available. The market became more competitive and so as the chance of forming a new partnership. Strategies of T-Gaia T-Gaia will accelerate the speed to become "a Comprehensive Provider of ICT- Related Domains". The company will accelerate its investments in its digital services while making full use of its analog strengths, such as shops and sales bases across the nation, the diverse range of business models and well-established trades. It will strive to develop new businesses and services while maintaining the existing partnership within the group. Vision of Becoming "A Comprehensive Provider 27 of ICT-Related Domains" Digitalization Mobile Phone Distribution Business for Solution Payment Consumers Business Business B to C B to B to C B to B Corporate Group Cooperation Cooperation Nationwide sales Wide variety Wide range of High flexibility Financial channels and neutrality of business business condition kept in (for mobile distribution (low in in-house models relationship good valance business) products) The Strengths of the Corporate Group Unit Sales of FY2020 (Quarterly) 28 Quarterly Unit Sales October 2019 Revised Telecommunications (Thousand Unit) Business Act are in put in force 1,030 1,147 943 1,006 913 983 850 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q FY 19/3 FY 20/3 Including WiFi terminals and MVNO handsets

The unit sales of FY 19/3 has been modified as UQ WIMAX has been included into the calculation. (7000 units are added.) Financial Results in Quarterly Comparison 29 3Q（October to December） Net Sales Operating Net Profit (Billion Yen) Profit 137.0 110.4 3.96 3.27 2.42 2.29 FY 19/3 FY 20/3 3Q 3Q Consolidated Forecasts for FY Ending March 2020 30 （Unit: billion yen） Full Year Results Full Year Forecast Year-on-year for 2019/3 for 2020/3 Net Sales 526.92 432.00 ▲94.92 ▲18.0％ Gross Profit 70.94 67.50 ▲3.44 ▲4.9％ SG&A Expense 55.56 54.40 ▲1.16 ▲2.1％ Operating Profit 15.38 13.10 ▲ ▲14.8％ 2.28 Non-Operating Income 5.21 5.40 ＋0.19 ＋3.6％ (Income from Hoarded Cards , etc..) Ordinary Profit 20.59 18.50 ▲2.09 ▲10.2％ Attributable to Shareholders of 13.84 12.40 ▲1.44 ▲10.4％ the Parent Company Net Profit Forecasts for Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment 31 The Business Environment Forecasts of Mobile Telecommunications Business Segment Net Operating Net Profit (Billion yen) Sales Profit The large swells that drive the industry are the law amendments regarding the sales of terminals in force from October and the foreseen establishment of a new carrier. The preparation for 5G has started. 452.6 351.0 13.10 11.56 8.867.76 FY 19/3 FY 20/3 (Forecasts) Our Strategies Reinforcing our "values in proposals" in response to the drop in sales volume due to the complete separation of charges of mobile phone handset and communication charges (Smartphone instructional classes and IoT showrooms within shops, etc.)

Improving the ratio of revenue generated by subscription services

Active investments in staff education and recruitment of personnel for enhancement of sales ability and improvement of customer satisfaction

Continue to make strategic investments such as store relocation and renovation Forecasts for Enterprise Solution Business Segment 32 The Business Environment Workstyle reform and shortage of labor are both Forecasts for Enterprise Solution tailwind. Business Segment - Installing smart devices are popular to enterprise customers. Net Operating Net Profit (billion yen) - Information security issue are becoming more serious. Sales Profit 31.0 - Re-wholesale of "Hikari" fiber-optic connection service has started. 26.5 2.43 1.68 FY 19/3 Results Our Strategies Mobile Enterprise Solution Business 2.48 ● Mobile version of LCM business are promoted 1.71 ●IoT business put forward through capital alliance with venture companies ● Building up of subscription business such as "movino star" FY 20/3 (Forecasts) Network Business ● Expansion of revenue base of "TG Hikari" ● Productivity improvements by effective use of sales support system Forecasts for Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment 33 Forecast for Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment (Consolidated) The Business Environment Net (billion yen) Operating Net Profit Sales Profit Gift card business and PIN business are steady. 47.7 50.0 Cashless payment services using smartphone 3.28 2.93 are expanding. ▲0.16 ▲0.94 FY 19/3 Results FY 20/3 Forecasts Reference: The Forecast for Payment Service Business and Other Business Segment (T-Gaia Alone) Net Operating Net Profit (billion yen) Sales Profit 43.646.5 1.241.30 0.760.90 Our Strategies Payment Service Business Increase in gross sales due to expansion of products and sales channels ●Implementing large-scale sales promotion of "QUO Card Pay" (the planned cost: approximately 1 billion yen) Overseas Business Gross sales of gift card increased due to the expanded sales channels at the luxury supermarket chain in Singapore

Preparing to launch a business in Vietnam FY 19/3 Results FY 20/3 Forecasts Financial Information of T-Gaia: Part 1 Transition of ROE & Operating Profit 34 Operating Profit ROE (Return on Equity) (billion yen) 15.6 15.3 14.3 14.2 14.4 12.7 13.1 26.4% 33.3% 29.4% 29.3% 29.7% 30.9% 24.5% * FY 14/3 FY 15/3 FY 16/3 FY 17/3 FY 18/3 FY 19/3 FY 20/3 （Forecast） It has been selected to "JPX Nikkei Index 400" for consecutive years by maintaining high level of ROE *The ROE of the FY 20/3（Forecast） is calculated based on the forecast of the net profit for FY 20/3 attributable to shareholders of the parent company and the prediction of the net worth of the period. Financial Information of T-Gaia: Part 2 35 The Past Trends and the Forecasts of the Key Financial Index Year End (in billion) 2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 Net Profit 6.83 7.74 9.49 9.69 10.16 13.84 Net Worth 23.59 29.10 35.81 29.36 36.44 46.73 Equity Ratio of Net 29.7％ 30.9％ 33.3％ Profit 26.4% 29.4% 29.3% （ROE) Return on Investment 10.0% 13.5% 17.3% 17.6% 20.3% 22.0% (ROIC) Operating Profit on 1.8% 2.2% 2.5％ 2.6％ 2.6% 2.9% sales Dividend on Equity 10.0% 9.8% 9.1％ 9.9％ 9.3％ 10.0％ ratio (DOE) Financial Information of T-Gaia: Part 3 Return to Shareholders: Dividend Policy Return to Shareholders in FY ending March 2020 Annual dividend: 75 yen /share (Interim: 37.5 yen/share, Yearend: 37.5 yen/share) 36 Basic Dividend Policy Targeting & maintaining dividend payout ratio of more than 30% Net Profit per share （ yen ） 242.24 222.51 172.62182.34 138.11 112.68 86.74 Dividend per share & Payout Ratio （ yen ） Dividend per share Payout ratio 75.00 75.00 52.00 55.00 43.00 35.00 37.50 40.3% 33.3% 31.1% 30.1% 30.2% 30.1% 33.7% FY14/3 FY15/3 FY16/3 FY17/3 FY 18/3 FY 19/3 FY 20/3 FY14/3 FY15/3 FY16/3 FY17/3 FY 18/3 FY 19/3 FY 20/3 （Forecast） （Forecast） * The net profit per share and dividend per share at the end of FY 20/3 are calculated based on the predicted average number of the share of the period at the end of FY 20/3. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer T-Gaia Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 03:40:02 UTC 0 Latest news on T-GAIA CORPORATION 10:41p T GAIA : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the 3Q of .. PU 02/06 T GAIA : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter.. PU 2019 T GAIA : Presentation Materials on Consolidated Financial Results for the First .. PU 2019 T GAIA : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Half of.. PU 2019 T GAIA : Pledges Donations to Assist Relief Efforts in Areas Affected by Typhoon.. PU 2019 T-GAIA CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2019 T-GAIA CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2018 T-GAIA CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2018 T-GAIA CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2017 T-GAIA CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA