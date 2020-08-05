Log in
T-Gaia Corporation    3738   JP3893700009

T-GAIA CORPORATION

(3738)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

T Gaia : Summary version of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of the FY Ending March 31,2021

08/05/2020 | 02:12am EDT

(Summery Translation)

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2020) (Based on J-GAAP)

August 5, 2020

Company name:

T-Gaia Corp.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

3738

URL:

https://www.t-gaia.co.jp/

Representative:

Nobutaka Kanaji, President & CEO

Contact:

Kaoru Hayashi, Managing Officer & General Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy Dept.

Tel: +81-3-6409-1010

Scheduled date of filing Securities Report: August 6, 2020

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout: -

Financial results supplementary explanatory documents: Yes

Financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors & analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2020 -June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (three months)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net income attributable

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

to shareholders of the

parent company

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

1Q FY 2021

82,957

(29.7)

2,299

(20.4)

5,036

(8.7)

3,399

(8.3)

1Q FY 2020

117,980

2.0

2,886

(7.4)

5,518

(3.6)

3,708

(4.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income (million yen):

1Q FY 2021: 3,490 (5.3%)

1Q FY 2020: 3,685 (4.7%)

Net income per

Diluted net income

share

per share

Yen

Yen

1Q FY 2021

60.99

-

1Q FY 2020

66.54

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

1Q FY 2021

200,353

56,402

28.1

FY 2020

181,378

55,102

30.4

Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen): 1Q FY 2021: 56,386

FY 2020: 55,076

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1Q-end

Interim

3Q-end

Yearend

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2020

-

37.50

-

3750

75.00

FY 2021

-

FY 2021

37.50

-

37.50

75.00

(forecasts)

Note: Revisions to the dividend forecast in the current quarter: Yes

3. Consolidated forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income per

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

451,000

(4.9)

12,700

(7.5)

18,600

(3.1)

12,500

(1.0)

224.27

Note: Revisions to the financial forecast in the current quarter: Yes

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated period (three months) under review (changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting procedures specific to creation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting principles, estimates and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting principles caused by revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting principles other than those mentioned above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of shares issued and outstanding (shares of common stock)
  1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) at end of period
  2. Number of treasury stock at end of period
  3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (three months)

1Q FY 2021

56,074,000 shares

FY 2020

56,074,000 shares

1Q FY 2021

341,827 shares

FY 2020

341,827 shares

1Q FY 2021

55,732,173 shares

1Q FY 2020

55,728,172 shares

  • The summary of business results is not subject to audit.
  • Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
    (Disclaimer on forward-looking statements)
    These materials contain forward-looking information including earnings projections based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable in the judgment of the Company. Nothing contained in these materials is meant to suggest that the Company promises to attain the said projections. Moreover, due to various factors, actual results may materially differ from projections.

(Concerning financial results supplementary explanatory documents and financial results presentation) Financial results supplementary explanatory documents will be posted in Japanese on August 5, 2020.

The financial results on-line presentation for investment institute and analysists is scheduled on August 5, 2020.

  • English version of Financial results supplementary explanatory documents will be posted on the English site for Investors of T-Gaia Corporation within days.

Disclaimer

T-Gaia Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 06:11:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 488 B 4 616 M 4 616 M
Net income 2020 12 383 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,56x
Yield 2020 3,94%
Capitalization 106 B 1 003 M 1 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,22x
EV / Sales 2021 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 884
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart T-GAIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
T-Gaia Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-GAIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 170,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 905,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobutaka Kanaji President & Representative Director
Soichiro Tada CFO, Director, EVP, Head-Accounting & Logistics
Tsuyoshi Chikada Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshiya Asaba Independent Director
Kyoko Deguchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-GAIA CORPORATION-28.22%1 003
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-13.56%10 148
COM742.45%1 519
CONEXIO CORPORATION-19.21%550
PT ERAJAYA SWASEMBADA TBK-16.99%322
CELLULARLINE S.P.A.-27.14%120
Categories
