T Gaia : Summary version of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of the FY Ending March 31,2021

Note: Revisions to the dividend forecast in the current quarter: Yes
3. Consolidated forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(Percentages represent year-over-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income per
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
451,000
(4.9)
12,700
(7.5)
18,600
(3.1)
12,500
(1.0)
224.27
Note: Revisions to the financial forecast in the current quarter: Yes
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the consolidated period (three months) under review (changes in subsidiaries accompanying change in the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting procedures specific to creation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting principles, estimates and restatement
Changes in accounting principles caused by revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting principles other than those mentioned above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (shares of common stock)
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) at end of period
Number of treasury stock at end of period
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (three months)
1Q FY 2021
56,074,000 shares
FY 2020
56,074,000 shares
1Q FY 2021
341,827 shares
FY 2020
341,827 shares
1Q FY 2021
55,732,173 shares
1Q FY 2020
55,728,172 shares
The summary of business results is not subject to audit.
Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
(Disclaimer on forward-looking statements)
These materials contain forward-looking information including earnings projections based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions considered reasonable in the judgment of the Company. Nothing contained in these materials is meant to suggest that the Company promises to attain the said projections. Moreover, due to various factors, actual results may materially differ from projections.
(Concerning financial results supplementary explanatory documents and financial results presentation) Financial results supplementary explanatory documents will be posted in Japanese on August 5, 2020.
The financial results on-line presentation for investment institute and analysists is scheduled on August 5, 2020.
English version of Financial results supplementary explanatory documents will be posted on the English site for Investors of T-Gaia Corporation within days.
