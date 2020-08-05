T Gaia : Summary version of Consolidated Financial Results for 1Q of the FY Ending March 31,2021

(Summery Translation)

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2020) (Based on J-GAAP)

August 5, 2020 Company name: T-Gaia Corp. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section Stock code: 3738 URL: https://www.t-gaia.co.jp/ Representative: Nobutaka Kanaji, President & CEO Contact: Kaoru Hayashi, Managing Officer & General Manager of Corporate Planning & Strategy Dept. Tel: +81-3-6409-1010 Scheduled date of filing Securities Report: August 6, 2020 Scheduled commencement date of dividend payout: - Financial results supplementary explanatory documents: Yes Financial results presentation: Yes (for institutional investors & analysts)

(All amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (April 1, 2020 -June 30, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (three months) (Percentages represent year-over-year changes) Net income attributable Net sales Operating income Ordinary income to shareholders of the parent company Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 1Q FY 2021 82,957 (29.7) 2,299 (20.4) 5,036 (8.7) 3,399 (8.3) 1Q FY 2020 117,980 2.0 2,886 (7.4) 5,518 (3.6) 3,708 (4.1)

(Note) Comprehensive income (million yen): 1Q FY 2021: 3,490 (5.3%) 1Q FY 2020: 3,685 (4.7%) Net income per Diluted net income share per share Yen Yen 1Q FY 2021 60.99 - 1Q FY 2020 66.54 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % 1Q FY 2021 200,353 56,402 28.1 FY 2020 181,378 55,102 30.4 Reference: Shareholders' equity (million yen): 1Q FY 2021: 56,386 FY 2020: 55,076 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1Q-end Interim 3Q-end Yearend Annual Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY 2020 - 37.50 - 3750 75.00 FY 2021 - FY 2021 37.50 - 37.50 75.00 (forecasts) Note: Revisions to the dividend forecast in the current quarter: Yes 3. Consolidated forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021(April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (Percentages represent year-over-year changes) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income Net income per share Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 451,000 (4.9) 12,700 (7.5) 18,600 (3.1) 12,500 (1.0) 224.27

Note: Revisions to the financial forecast in the current quarter: Yes