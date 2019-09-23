Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Advice from Nadya Okamoto to Youth Changemakers: “Go for it!”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:57pm EDT

Recognize what you don't know, or what you're not good at, and be hungry to learn. When I started PERIOD, I was a control freak about things - that kid in class who would rather do the entire group project, than wait to collaborate with others. That was an attitude and habit I had to eradicate pretty much immediately when I started PERIOD. Now, I try to walk into every room and onto every stage with a drive to learn from others. If I don't know an answer, I don't sit there feeling stuck - I start with Google and do some of my own research, and if I still have questions, I reach out to role models (usually starting with my mom) to learn more. I have also learned to assess what my strengths are, and what would be better delegated to someone else. Building a start-up is a lot of work, and you will be more productive and have more joy if you're spending your time doing things that you are good at - and find teammates who complement your skills!

The launch pad for PERIOD was a 4-day leadership conference I took part in when I was 16. I applied with an idea to distribute period products to people in need, but felt insecure about how I shared my story and pitched the concept. I felt alone because at school it felt unusual to try and start something on top of being a student, and even more unusual to talk openly about menstruation. At that conference, I found mentors and workshops that made me more confident in myself and my abilities, and I incubated my idea to build a plan for growth. That week changed my life. It launched me into growing PERIOD to now be the largest youth-run NGO in women's health in the world. It inspired me to recognize my power as a young female leader, eventually leading to my run for public office, publishing my debut book and going to Harvard.

This is why I am so excited to be partnering with T-Mobile on the Changemaker Challenge, to give young leaders with bold ideas the same opportunity that I had to get their ideas off the ground. So, if you are aged 13-23 with an idea to better your community, I highly encourage you to apply. If you are a top 30 winning team, you'll be flown out to the T-Mobile Headquarters in December for a 3-day Changemaker Lab, where myself, Ashoka and an awesome team from T-Mobile will help you build skills, create community, develop plans to bring your projects to life, and receive seed funding from the T-Mobile Foundation. The team from Ashoka are experts in the world of youth changemaking, and will arm you with what you need to make your idea a reality. All you need to apply is that attitude of feeling ready to learn and take action, along with an idea that you passionate about bringing to life. Join the #TMoChangemaker challenge and #MobilizeForGood!

Nadya

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:56:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
03:57pADVICE FROM NADYA OKAMOTO TO YOUTH C : “Go for it!”
PU
09/20T-MOBILE US, INC. : to Present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference..
BU
09/19TROPICAL STORM IMELDA : Information for T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers
PU
09/19HEADS-UP WORLD-CHANGING YOUTH : There's Only ONE WEEK Left to Enter the 2019 T-M..
BU
09/19T MOBILE US : Mobile is he Only Wireless Provider o Offer 3% Daily Cash on Apple..
BU
09/19AT&T Examines Split With Its DirecTV Unit -- WSJ
DJ
09/18T MOBILE US : Stop Hiding! A Wake-Up Call for Big Red
PU
09/17Top U.S. antitrust regulators admit to infighting on big tech probe
RE
09/17T MOBILE US : Mobile Goes Big for Hispanic Heriage Monh 2019!
PU
09/14AT&T Chief's Exit Plan Sets Off an Activist Challenge -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 316 M
EBIT 2019 5 801 M
Net income 2019 3 443 M
Debt 2019 23 139 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 68 861 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 89,03  $
Last Close Price 80,59  $
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chief Executive Officer & Director
President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Chairman
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US26.69%68 861
AT&T32.83%277 008
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-13.23%168 735
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-33.99%88 707
NTT DOCOMO INC15.34%85 831
KDDI CORP10.35%62 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group