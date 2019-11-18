Communications Services Up As Huawei Exemption Extended For Some U.S. Cos -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose slightly after a ceasefire was extended on one front of the trade war.

The Trump administration extended a license allowing rural telecom providers to continue working with Chinese equipment maker Huawei Technologies despite national-security-related restrictions imposed six months ago, The Wall Street Journal reported. Huawei's black-listing by the Commerce Department, which could shut the telecom-equipment maker out of the U.S. market, has been a divisive issue for Chinese and U.S. negotiators.

T-Mobile U.S. said Chief Executive John Legere will step down this spring, handing the top job to current operating chief Mike Sievert.

