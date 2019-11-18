Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Communications Services Up As Huawei Exemption Extended For Some U.S. Cos -- Communications Services Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 05:23pm EST

Communications services companies rose slightly after a ceasefire was extended on one front of the trade war.

The Trump administration extended a license allowing rural telecom providers to continue working with Chinese equipment maker Huawei Technologies despite national-security-related restrictions imposed six months ago, The Wall Street Journal reported. Huawei's black-listing by the Commerce Department, which could shut the telecom-equipment maker out of the U.S. market, has been a divisive issue for Chinese and U.S. negotiators.

T-Mobile U.S. said Chief Executive John Legere will step down this spring, handing the top job to current operating chief Mike Sievert.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
05:39pT MOBILE US : Mobile CEO John Legere Is a Prominen Face of he Brand
DJ
05:23pCommunications Services Up As Huawei Exemption Extended For Some U.S. Cos -- ..
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:35pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:11pT-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
RE
01:49pBoost founder says willing to pay up to $2 billion to buy brand from Sprint
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:31aT-Mobile Executive Mike Sievert to Take Top Job in May--2nd Update
DJ
10:07aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Mobile names new CEO amid pending merger with Sprint
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 941 M
EBIT 2019 5 754 M
Net income 2019 3 446 M
Debt 2019 23 741 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,01x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 66 795 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 90,98  $
Last Close Price 78,19  $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US22.73%66 795
AT&T38.40%288 548
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED-17.06%160 114
NTT DOCOMO, INC.24.05%89 629
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-38.19%81 072
KDDI CORPORATION23.78%67 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group