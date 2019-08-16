Log in
T-Mobile US

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Going Mobile: 7 Ways to Make the Most of a Driverless Commute

08/16/2019

According to a recent Gallup survey, there's been a steep decline over the past decade in the number of daily commuters driving themselves to work. With more people turning to alternatives like ride shares and ever-increasing mass transit options, your smartphone has gone from merely dependable to totally indispensable. Here's how your devices can help make the most of your commute, from learning a new language to simply taking in the world around you

1. Stay updated on current events

News happens every day, at every moment - and your commute is the perfect time to get informed. Want to scroll your way down the rail line? Get news highlights on social media or furiously attack a feed. Rather rest your eyes? Pop on a newsy podcast or dial up your favorite radio station app.

2. Catch up with a friend

Haven't been great about keeping up with certain pals? Use your commute to place a catch-up call, chat with them through text, or even send them a quick email to just let them know you're thinking about them - research shows it will make you both happier.

3.Binge a book

So many of us complain that we can never find time to read, neglecting the fact that we have a veritable library in the palm of our hands - and even a literal one: Many local libraries these days offer e-books for lending, and of course there are a million and one ways to purchase a book for download, including tons of titles available as audiobooks. (Need somewhere to start? Check these next-level executive 'Summer Binge' lists.)

4.Create a to-do list

Organize your day (and night) as you commute. What are your priorities? What can wait? This will help you evaluate your daily goals, putting you in the right mindset to tackle your tasks with more efficiency. Use your smartphone's voice memo or notes apps, or one of the many specific to-list apps available for download.

5. Learn a new language

The benefits to learning a new language are many: an improved memory, stronger networking skills, enhanced multi-tasking abilities and more. Download a language app and teach yourself French, Spanish, Japanese, or whatever language sparks joy during your commute. Besides improving your cognitive skills, you'll be ordering foods flawlessly in a new foreign tongue on your next vacation.

6. Do simple exercises

Sorry, lazybones, but not having the time is no longer a valid excuse for not working out. Whether it be tightening your abs or doing seated twists, take advantage of your commute time and incorporate easy exercises into your daily routine - YouTube has lots of inspo. You'll get the blood flowing, relieve muscle tension and feel more energized.

7. Take a breather

Simply take more time for yourself. Destress, let your mind wander and self-reflect. Take advantage of the Zen-inducing resources available on your smartphone … or take time to do nothing but gaze out the window. The world is a beautiful place, and you're right in the middle of it. If inspiration strikes you, maybe even snap a FOMO-inducing photo!

Want to see how other professionals make the most of their devices? Check out Mobile Diaries: My Phone Is All I Need To Do My Job

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 15:16:06 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 316 M
EBIT 2019 5 818 M
Net income 2019 3 519 M
Debt 2019 23 108 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,97x
EV / Sales2020 1,85x
Capitalization 66 024 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 89,28  $
Last Close Price 77,27  $
Spread / Highest target 47,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US21.47%66 024
AT&T20.32%250 922
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.22%172 601
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP-29.31%96 574
NTT DOCOMO INC7.00%80 945
KDDI CORP2.10%58 463
