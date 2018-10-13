Hurricane Michael: Update for Customers

Hurricane Michael's impact came into full view on Thursday when T-Mobile techs could access and assess areas of impact. It's clear the damage to some of the communities will take some time to repair. Our top priority is doing what we can to get our customers back up and running as soon as possible. We will also continue to evaluate how we can support our customers, employees and these communities in recovery efforts.

Network Updates

North Carolina and Georgia sites are almost fully recovered.

Techs have made swift progress in Virginia and full recovery is expected within 24-48 hours.

The Florida Panhandle, particularly areas such as Panama City, Quincy, Marianna and Mars Hill where power and fiber transport outages are widespread, will likely experience a longer recovery timeline.

Customer and Support Updates