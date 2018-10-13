Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hurricane Michael: Update for Customers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/13/2018 | 12:23am CEST

Hurricane Michael's impact came into full view on Thursday when T-Mobile techs could access and assess areas of impact. It's clear the damage to some of the communities will take some time to repair. Our top priority is doing what we can to get our customers back up and running as soon as possible. We will also continue to evaluate how we can support our customers, employees and these communities in recovery efforts.

Network Updates

  • North Carolina and Georgia sites are almost fully recovered.
  • Techs have made swift progress in Virginia and full recovery is expected within 24-48 hours.
  • The Florida Panhandle, particularly areas such as Panama City, Quincy, Marianna and Mars Hill where power and fiber transport outages are widespread, will likely experience a longer recovery timeline.

Customer and Support Updates

  • Portable generators, Cell On Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (CoLTS), fuel trucks and other vehicles have been deployed.
  • T-Mobile is offering free calling/texting/data for active postpaid and prepaid customers in Florida who are not already on an unlimited plan. (Pay as you Go and postpaid plans that do not include data will receive free talk/text only). Area codes included are:
    • Florida: 850, 352, 386, 251, 334
    • Georgia: 770, 706, 404, 478, 912, 229
  • T-Mobile is offering 'Text to Give' to help those affected by Hurricane Michael:
    • To donate $10 to the American Red Cross, text MICHAEL to 90999. The donation will be charged to your next carrier bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/
    • To donate $10 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, text DISASTER to 20222. The donation will be charged to your next T-Mobile bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions
    • To donate $25 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, text DISASTER25 to 20222. The donation will be charged to your next T-Mobile bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-condition
  • T-Mobile is once again supporting military veteran-led Team Rubicon's hurricane recovery efforts, including those for Hurricane Michael, this MLB Postseason, by pledging $5,000 per home run plus $1 per Twitter or Instagram post using #HR4HR. Everyone - T-Mobile customer or not - can pitch in by posting on Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 22:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
12:23aHURRICANE MICHAEL : Update for Customers
PU
10/11T MOBILE US : Mobile Sweeps J.D. Power Wireless Saisfacion Sudy for Businesses o..
BU
10/09T MOBILE US : Mobile Responds o Hurricane Michael
PU
10/08POP QUIZ, HOT SHOT : Who’s Got the Fastest Network for the New Pixel? (Hin..
BU
10/08T MOBILE US : Metro™ by T-Mobile Goes Live, Commits to 5G
BU
10/08T MOBILE US : First-ever 600 MHz Capable Tablet Arrives Exclusively at T-Mobile
PU
10/03T MOBILE US : It’s Lit! The LG V40 ThinQ™ Flies Into T-Mobile Oct. 1..
BU
10/03THE PROOF IS IN THE DATA : T-Mobile LTE Fastest for Nearly 5 Years in A Row
BU
10/02T MOBILE US : Following Florence, T-Mobile Brings Back #HR4HR, Home Runs for Hur..
BU
09/28T MOBILE US : TMUS) Stake Lifted by Paulson & CO. Inc.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/12Top 7 5G Stocks To Play The 5G Boom Starting In 2019 
10/10Wireless players file to bid in first millimeter wave auctions 
10/10High-Yielding Telecom Could Provide Double-Digit Returns 
10/09Wireless big four deny being the telecom in Super Micro hack story 
10/09BLOOMBERG : Verizon CEO looks to shake up top ranks in 5G push 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 014 M
EBIT 2018 5 275 M
Net income 2018 2 703 M
Debt 2018 27 131 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 20,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,71
EV / Sales 2018 1,93x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capitalization 56 095 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 77,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US4.25%56 095
AT&T-18.34%230 569
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-1.70%205 997
NTT DOCOMO INC7.85%99 052
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP8.20%93 341
KDDI CORP3.28%66 095
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.