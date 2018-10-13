Hurricane Michael: Update for Customers

Hurricane Michael's impact came into full view on Thursday when T-Mobile techs could access and assess areas of impact. It's clear the damage to some of the communities will take some time to repair. Our top priority is doing what we can to get our customers back up and running as soon as possible. We will also continue to evaluate how we can support our customers, employees and these communities in recovery efforts.
Network Updates
North Carolina and Georgia sites are almost fully recovered.
Techs have made swift progress in Virginia and full recovery is expected within 24-48 hours.
The Florida Panhandle, particularly areas such as Panama City, Quincy, Marianna and Mars Hill where power and fiber transport outages are widespread, will likely experience a longer recovery timeline.
Customer and Support Updates
Portable generators, Cell On Wheels (COWs), Cells on Light Trucks (CoLTS), fuel trucks and other vehicles have been deployed.
T-Mobile is offering free calling/texting/data for active postpaid and prepaid customers in Florida who are not already on an unlimited plan. (Pay as you Go and postpaid plans that do not include data will receive free talk/text only). Area codes included are:
Florida: 850, 352, 386, 251, 334
Georgia: 770, 706, 404, 478, 912, 229
T-Mobile is offering 'Text to Give' to help those affected by Hurricane Michael:
To donate $10 to the American Red Cross, text MICHAEL to 90999. The donation will be charged to your next carrier bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions/
To donate $10 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, text DISASTER to 20222. The donation will be charged to your next T-Mobile bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-conditions
To donate $25 to the Volunteer Florida Foundation, text DISASTER25 to 20222. The donation will be charged to your next T-Mobile bill. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: http://www.mobilegiving.org/terms-and-condition
T-Mobile is once again supporting military veteran-led Team Rubicon's hurricane recovery efforts, including those for Hurricane Michael, this MLB Postseason, by pledging $5,000 per home run plus $1 per Twitter or Instagram post using #HR4HR. Everyone - T-Mobile customer or not - can pitch in by posting on Twitter and Instagram.
