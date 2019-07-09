Log in
T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
It's Your Party and You'll Save If You Want To: Meet T-Mobile's New REVVL Smartphones

07/09/2019

The next generation REVVL family is here: REVVLRY and REVVLRY+. Get a FREE REVVLRY when you add a line. Or take home the REVVLRY+ for zero down & zero interest

  • What’s the news: T-Mobile welcomes the 3rd generation REVVL family – the new REVVLRY and REVVLRY+ – to its lineup for customers who don’t want to compromise on features or price. And to kick things off, you can even take home the REVVLRY for FREE!
  • Why it matters: Smartphones are getting more and more expensive. The REVVL smartphones are here for those who want all those flagship specs BUT don’t have to pay top dollar to get it.
  • Who it’s for: Anyone looking for unbeatable value AND a smartphone packed with all the features you care about.

 

Let the revelry begin! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled the next generation of its wallet-friendly, feature-packed REVVL smartphones, REVVLRY and REVVLRY+, hitting shelves on July 19th. The new REVVL smartphones deliver flagship features without the flagship price, up-leveling all the goodness of the REVVL line with bigger screens and better cameras. And you can get the REVVLRY for free after bill credits when you add a line or the REVVLRY+ for zero down on JUMP! On Demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005833/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Smartphone prices keep climbing, but the Un-carrier is all about giving customers better options…including an amazing phone with features you want from a high-end phone without the high-end cost,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “’One size fits all’ works for blankets with sleeves – not for wireless – and our ever growing smartphone lineup reflects that. Get what you want, spend what you want!”

The new REVVL smartphones are packed with all the things – even a Magenta power button. Both new REVVL smartphones are equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery and for added security, face unlock and fingerprint sensors. Not to mention, they both tap into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz capable network, delivering better coverage than before in buildings and rural areas. And as always, the new REVVL lineup comes with an industry leading two-year warranty.

The REVVLRY+ features a 6.24” FHD+ Max Vision display with dual 16 + 5MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization – giving you crisp image quality for your next group pic. With the REVVLRY+, you’ll also get all-day battery life with a full charge, and if you’re ever running low, you can use its TurboPower charging capabilities that gives you up to 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Here’s a look at the full specs:

REVVLRY+

  • Camera: 16MP + 5 MP dual RFC with LED flash/12MP FFC + screen flash
  • Battery: 3000 mAh with 27W TurboPower charging
  • Color: Black
  • OS: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Screen: 6.24” FHD+ Max Vision (2270x1080) 19:9 display
  • RAM: 4GB
  • ROM: 64GB
  • Bands: LTE CAT 12, LTE Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 20, 66, 71
  • Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • Water/Dust Resistance: IP54
  • Dimensions: 6.24” X 2.96” X 0.34”
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SD636
  • Processor: 1.8GHz Octa Core

REVVLRY

  • Camera: 13MP RFC with LED flash/8MP FFC
  • Battery: 3000 mAh with 10W charging
  • Color: Black
  • OS: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Screen: 5.7” HD+ Max Vision (1520X720) 19:9 display
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • ROM: 32 GB
  • Bands: LTE CAT 6, LTE Bands 2,4,5,7,12,38,66,71
  • Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
  • Water/Dust Resistance: Water repellent
  • Dimensions: 5.85” X 2.81” X 0.32”
  • Chipset: Qualcomm SD632
  • Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa Core

To get the party started, the Un-carrier is hosting launch events on July 19th at every T-Mobile Signature Store across the nation. There will be an interactive booth where you’ll get 15 seconds to grab Magenta paper that you can redeem for some suhweet prizes - even one of the new REVVL smartphones for free.

Swing by any of the following T-Mobile Signature Stores on July 19th:

  • Chicago (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 700 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60611
  • Las Vegas (3-9pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 3791 S Las Vegas Blvd S. Ste 1300, Las Vegas, NV 89109
  • Miami (4-10pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 738 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
  • NYC (3-9pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1535 Broadway St. Ste 161A New York, NY, 10036
  • San Francisco (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1 Stockton St. San Francisco, CA 94108
  • Santa Monica (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1410 3rd St Promenade. Santa Monica, CA 90401

Pick up your new REVVL online on at t-mobile.com or in any T-Mobile store. The REVVLRY can be yours for just $0 down and $8.34/month (Full Retail Price: $200) and the REVVLRY+ for $14/down and $14/month (Full Retail Price: $350) – all for 24 months for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan (EIP).

For more information on the REVVL line, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/best-value-smartphones. To check-out the T-Mobile unboxing video, go here.

Limited time offer; subject to change. Contact us before cancelling wireless service to continue device payments, or credits stop & remaining balance on finance agreement or lease is due. REVVLRY On Us: Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Qualifying credit, plan, new line & finance agreement required. Example pricing for well-qualified customers. SIM starter kit may be required. Max 12/account. Up to $200 via monthly bill credits; must be active and in good standing to receive credits, allow 2 bill cycles. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts (e.g., Carrier Freedom). JUMP! On Demand: Qualifying credit & service required. REVVLRY+: $0 down + $16/mo for 18 mo. lease. REVVLRY & REVVLRY+ 2 year warranty for manufacturing defects for details contact T-Mobile.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 81.3 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2019
