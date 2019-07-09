It's Your Party and You'll Save If You Want To: Meet T-Mobile's New REVVL Smartphones

The next generation REVVL family is here: REVVLRY and REVVLRY+. Get a FREE REVVLRY when you add a line. Or take home the REVVLRY+ for zero down & zero interest

Let the revelry begin! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled the next generation of its wallet-friendly, feature-packed REVVL smartphones, REVVLRY and REVVLRY+, hitting shelves on July 19th. The new REVVL smartphones deliver flagship features without the flagship price, up-leveling all the goodness of the REVVL line with bigger screens and better cameras. And you can get the REVVLRY for free after bill credits when you add a line or the REVVLRY+ for zero down on JUMP! On Demand.

“Smartphone prices keep climbing, but the Un-carrier is all about giving customers better options…including an amazing phone with features you want from a high-end phone without the high-end cost,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “’One size fits all’ works for blankets with sleeves – not for wireless – and our ever growing smartphone lineup reflects that. Get what you want, spend what you want!”

The new REVVL smartphones are packed with all the things – even a Magenta power button. Both new REVVL smartphones are equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery and for added security, face unlock and fingerprint sensors. Not to mention, they both tap into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz capable network, delivering better coverage than before in buildings and rural areas. And as always, the new REVVL lineup comes with an industry leading two-year warranty.

The REVVLRY+ features a 6.24” FHD+ Max Vision display with dual 16 + 5MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization – giving you crisp image quality for your next group pic. With the REVVLRY+, you’ll also get all-day battery life with a full charge, and if you’re ever running low, you can use its TurboPower charging capabilities that gives you up to 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Here’s a look at the full specs:

REVVLRY+

Camera: 16MP + 5 MP dual RFC with LED flash/12MP FFC + screen flash

16MP + 5 MP dual RFC with LED flash/12MP FFC + screen flash Battery: 3000 mAh with 27W TurboPower charging

3000 mAh with 27W TurboPower charging Color: Black

Black OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Screen: 6.24” FHD+ Max Vision (2270x1080) 19:9 display

6.24” FHD+ Max Vision (2270x1080) 19:9 display RAM: 4GB

4GB ROM: 64GB

64GB Bands: LTE CAT 12, LTE Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 20, 66, 71

LTE CAT 12, LTE Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 20, 66, 71 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Water/Dust Resistance: IP54

IP54 Dimensions: 6.24” X 2.96” X 0.34”

6.24” X 2.96” X 0.34” Chipset: Qualcomm SD636

Qualcomm SD636 Processor: 1.8GHz Octa Core

REVVLRY

Camera: 13MP RFC with LED flash/8MP FFC

13MP RFC with LED flash/8MP FFC Battery: 3000 mAh with 10W charging

3000 mAh with 10W charging Color: Black

Black OS: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Screen: 5.7” HD+ Max Vision (1520X720) 19:9 display

5.7” HD+ Max Vision (1520X720) 19:9 display RAM: 3 GB

3 GB ROM: 32 GB

32 GB Bands: LTE CAT 6, LTE Bands 2,4,5,7,12,38,66,71

LTE CAT 6, LTE Bands 2,4,5,7,12,38,66,71 Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor

Face unlock and fingerprint sensor Water/Dust Resistance: Water repellent

Water repellent Dimensions: 5.85” X 2.81” X 0.32”

5.85” X 2.81” X 0.32” Chipset: Qualcomm SD632

Qualcomm SD632 Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa Core

To get the party started, the Un-carrier is hosting launch events on July 19th at every T-Mobile Signature Store across the nation. There will be an interactive booth where you’ll get 15 seconds to grab Magenta paper that you can redeem for some suhweet prizes - even one of the new REVVL smartphones for free.

Swing by any of the following T-Mobile Signature Stores on July 19th:

Chicago (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 700 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60611

T-Mobile Signature Store: 700 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60611 Las Vegas (3-9pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 3791 S Las Vegas Blvd S. Ste 1300, Las Vegas, NV 89109

T-Mobile Signature Store: 3791 S Las Vegas Blvd S. Ste 1300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Miami (4-10pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 738 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139

T-Mobile Signature Store: 738 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139 NYC (3-9pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1535 Broadway St. Ste 161A New York, NY, 10036

T-Mobile Signature Store: 1535 Broadway St. Ste 161A New York, NY, 10036 San Francisco (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1 Stockton St. San Francisco, CA 94108

T-Mobile Signature Store: 1 Stockton St. San Francisco, CA 94108 Santa Monica (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1410 3rd St Promenade. Santa Monica, CA 90401

Pick up your new REVVL online on at t-mobile.com or in any T-Mobile store. The REVVLRY can be yours for just $0 down and $8.34/month (Full Retail Price: $200) and the REVVLRY+ for $14/down and $14/month (Full Retail Price: $350) – all for 24 months for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan (EIP).

For more information on the REVVL line, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/best-value-smartphones. To check-out the T-Mobile unboxing video, go here.

