It's Your Party and You'll Save If You Want To: Meet T-Mobile's New REVVL Smartphones

Let the revelry begin! Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) unveiled the next generation of its wallet-friendly, feature-packed REVVL smartphones, REVVLRY and REVVLRY+, hitting shelves on July 19th. The new REVVL smartphones deliver flagship features without the flagship price, up-leveling all the goodness of the REVVL line with bigger screens and better cameras. And you can get the REVVLRY for free after bill credits when you add a line or the REVVLRY+ for zero down on JUMP! On Demand.
“Smartphone prices keep climbing, but the Un-carrier is all about giving customers better options…including an amazing phone with features you want from a high-end phone without the high-end cost,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “’One size fits all’ works for blankets with sleeves – not for wireless – and our ever growing smartphone lineup reflects that. Get what you want, spend what you want!”
The new REVVL smartphones are packed with all the things – even a Magenta power button. Both new REVVL smartphones are equipped with a 3,000 mAh battery and for added security, face unlock and fingerprint sensors. Not to mention, they both tap into T-Mobile’s 600 MHz capable network, delivering better coverage than before in buildings and rural areas. And as always, the new REVVL lineup comes with an industry leading two-year warranty.
The REVVLRY+ features a 6.24” FHD+ Max Vision display with dual 16 + 5MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization – giving you crisp image quality for your next group pic. With the REVVLRY+, you’ll also get all-day battery life with a full charge, and if you’re ever running low, you can use its TurboPower charging capabilities that gives you up to 12 hours of power in just 15 minutes.
Here’s a look at the full specs:
REVVLRY+
-
Camera: 16MP + 5 MP dual RFC with LED flash/12MP FFC + screen flash
-
Battery: 3000 mAh with 27W TurboPower charging
-
Color: Black
-
OS: Android 9.0 Pie
-
Screen: 6.24” FHD+ Max Vision (2270x1080) 19:9 display
-
RAM: 4GB
-
ROM: 64GB
-
Bands: LTE CAT 12, LTE Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 20, 66, 71
-
Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
-
Water/Dust Resistance: IP54
-
Dimensions: 6.24” X 2.96” X 0.34”
-
Chipset: Qualcomm SD636
-
Processor: 1.8GHz Octa Core
REVVLRY
-
Camera: 13MP RFC with LED flash/8MP FFC
-
Battery: 3000 mAh with 10W charging
-
Color: Black
-
OS: Android 9.0 Pie
-
Screen: 5.7” HD+ Max Vision (1520X720) 19:9 display
-
RAM: 3 GB
-
ROM: 32 GB
-
Bands: LTE CAT 6, LTE Bands 2,4,5,7,12,38,66,71
-
Security: Face unlock and fingerprint sensor
-
Water/Dust Resistance: Water repellent
-
Dimensions: 5.85” X 2.81” X 0.32”
-
Chipset: Qualcomm SD632
-
Processor: 1.8 GHz Octa Core
To get the party started, the Un-carrier is hosting launch events on July 19th at every T-Mobile Signature Store across the nation. There will be an interactive booth where you’ll get 15 seconds to grab Magenta paper that you can redeem for some suhweet prizes - even one of the new REVVL smartphones for free.
Swing by any of the following T-Mobile Signature Stores on July 19th:
-
Chicago (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 700 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60611
-
Las Vegas (3-9pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 3791 S Las Vegas Blvd S. Ste 1300, Las Vegas, NV 89109
-
Miami (4-10pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 738 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
-
NYC (3-9pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1535 Broadway St. Ste 161A New York, NY, 10036
-
San Francisco (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1 Stockton St. San Francisco, CA 94108
-
Santa Monica (12-6pm) - T-Mobile Signature Store: 1410 3rd St Promenade. Santa Monica, CA 90401
Pick up your new REVVL online on at t-mobile.com or in any T-Mobile store. The REVVLRY can be yours for just $0 down and $8.34/month (Full Retail Price: $200) and the REVVLRY+ for $14/down and $14/month (Full Retail Price: $350) – all for 24 months for well-qualified customers on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan (EIP).
For more information on the REVVL line, visit www.t-mobile.com/offers/best-value-smartphones. To check-out the T-Mobile unboxing video, go here.
