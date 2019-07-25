Justice Department in Talks With States to Win Support for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger -- Update

By Drew FitzGerald

The Justice Department is pushing state officials to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

The discussions come in response to some of the state attorneys general who have already filed a federal antitrust suit seeking to block the more than $26 billion merger, the people say. The discussions are ongoing; it couldn't be learned whether any of the states will shift their support.

The talks include attorneys general from states that refrained from joining the lawsuit, according to another person familiar with the matter.

The delay from Washington came as T-Mobile reported another quarter of customer gains and raised its forecast for the year. The company added 710,000 net postpaid phone customers and ended the period with 131,000 more prepaid subscribers.

The company released its quarterly results but canceled a planned conference call with investors. Its executives have argued the combination with Sprint will help the two companies speed the rollout of a 5G network and compete with Verizon Communications Inc. and AT&T Inc.

A group led by the attorneys general of New York and California sued in June to block the merger, saying it would drive up prices for cellphone services. The suit was unusual because it was filed before the Justice Department had completed its review of the deal and was still negotiating with the companies.

Attorneys general from Colorado, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Connecticut, Virginia and Wisconsin initially joined the lawsuit. They were later joined by Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada. The officials are all Democrats.

After the states filed their suit, the Justice Department negotiated an agreement with T-Mobile and Sprint designed to create a new wireless carrier by handing assets to satellite TV provider Dish, which has long planned to enter the wireless market. In addition to customers and airwaves, Dish would get to operate on T-Mobile's network for seven years, the Journal has reported.

A Justice Department spokesman wasn't immediately available for comment.

Overall, T-Mobile reported that its second-quarter earnings jumped to $939 million, from $782 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 3.9% to $11 billion.

T-Mobile raised its annual forecast of postpaid customer gains to between 3.5 million and 4 million, compared with its previous forecast of 3.1 million to 3.7 million. Investors tend to value postpaid subscribers, who are less likely to swap providers, though T-Mobile also boasts a large customer base in its Metro brand, which offers prepaid plans.

The Bellevue, Wash., company ended the quarter with 66 million subscribers, excluding wholesale accounts marketed under other brands. Its planned takeover of Sprint would bring the company within striking distance of rival AT&T in the race for customers.

