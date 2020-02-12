Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merger to Pay Off for CEO With $111 Million Bonus -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 02:48am EST

By Drew FitzGerald

T-Mobile US Inc.'s John Legere is close to collecting more than $100 million this spring after spending years guiding the cellphone carrier's merger with Sprint Corp. through regulatory obstacles.

While the merger was pending, the departing chief executive secured a bonus that would vest in 2020 if the company's planned takeover of smaller rival Sprint was consummated. A federal court ruling Tuesday put that milestone within sight, though T-Mobile must still win approval from another U.S. district court in Washington conducting a routine review of the deal.

The outspoken executive plans to hand over the top job at T-Mobile to deputy Mike Sievert on May 1, though Mr. Legere will keep a seat on the company's board.

Mr. Legere's severance, including cash payments and performance-based stock awards, was worth about $111 million based on recent T-Mobile share prices, according to an analysis by compensation-data firm Equilar Inc. That is separate from Mr. Legere's regular compensation for 2019, the details of which the company hasn't yet disclosed.

The compensation package "is on the higher side" compared with other corporate CEOs, said Equilar analyst Courtney Yu, though on "mergers with a long lead time until completion, it's not uncommon to see executives receive special transaction grants to incentivize them to stick around and provide stability in a period of uncertainty."

The union of the country's No. 3 and No. 4 largest cellphone carriers has sat in limbo for nearly two years, held back by lengthy reviews by federal telecom and antitrust regulators. Those federal officials eventually signed off on the merger with conditions, but a coalition of state attorneys general said the transaction would still push up wireless plan prices and sued to block it.

T-Mobile said in a 2019 securities filing that its awards to executives reflected "the immense regulatory and advocacy work associated with a merger of this size and in this industry and related business planning activities."

T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom AG hired Mr. Legere in 2012 after the company abandoned a planned merger with AT&T Inc. Federal antitrust enforcers at the time said adding T-Mobile, then the country's fourth-largest cellphone carrier, to AT&T would lead to higher wireless prices.

Armed with a multibillion-dollar breakup fee and valuable wireless spectrum licenses, the Bellevue, Wash., company closed a reverse merger with prepaid service provider MetroPCS and went public in 2013. T-Mobile's integration of the business now known as Metro allowed both brands to quickly steal customers from rivals like Sprint and AT&T.

Mr. Legere's total realized pay from 2013 through 2018 topped $182 million, according to Equilar. That excludes his first year with the German-owned company and his still-undisclosed 2019 pay package.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 3.75% 15.422 Delayed Quote.5.85%
SPRINT CORPORATION 77.50% 8.52 Delayed Quote.-7.87%
T-MOBILE US 11.78% 94.49 Delayed Quote.20.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
02:50aSoftBank Group quarterly profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses
RE
02:48aT MOBILE US : Trump's Antitrust Officials Score Win
DJ
02:48aMerger to Pay Off for CEO With $111 Million Bonus -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aRuling Ushers in New Era of Telecom Giants -- WSJ
DJ
02:32aSoftBank Group quarterly profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11SoftBank stock surges to seven-month high after judge OKs Sprint-T-Mobile mer..
RE
02/11SoftBank stock surges to seven-month high after judge OKs Sprint-T-Mobile mer..
RE
02/11SoftBank stock surges to seven-month high after judge OKs Sprint-T-Mobile mer..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47 367 M
EBIT 2020 6 461 M
Net income 2020 3 911 M
Debt 2020 23 726 M
Yield 2020 0,32%
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,21x
EV / Sales2021 2,05x
Capitalization 80 972 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 93,13  $
Last Close Price 94,49  $
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US20.49%80 972
AT&T-2.33%271 555
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED1.14%170 298
NTT DOCOMO, INC.2.96%92 854
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.69%86 649
KDDI CORPORATION5.75%69 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group