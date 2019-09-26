OnePlus : Unveils New OnePlus : 7T

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus , a global smartphone company, unveiled today its new and highly anticipated OnePlus 7T. Continuing the partnership with T-Mobile, the OnePlus 7T will be available in the U.S. exclusively at the Un-carrier on October 18.

Following the launch of the company's OnePlus 7 series earlier in the year, OnePlus is extending its flagship excellence by bringing its signature buttery-smooth 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display to all of its flagship devices. Founded in 2014, OnePlus has been making flagship devices only to deliver the best Android flagship experience possible to its users. With the launch of its latest flagship products with a robust performance, bold designs and an ultra-smooth display, OnePlus aims to enrich the digital experience of consumers across the globe by challenging the incumbents in the smartphone sector with a premium flagship experience.

"OnePlus always strives to deliver the best technology and 'fast and smooth' experience possible to its users," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "The OnePlus 7T is a combination of style and substance, with industry-leading technology including the super smooth 90 Hz display, and new triple-camera set-up, and an unmatched user experience."

OnePlus 7T

This is the OnePlus 7T, a new take on flagship excellence. From its stunning design to its robust software and hardware such as the industry-leading 90Hz refresh rate display, the OnePlus 7T is built to impress in every way possible and deliver a fast and smooth flagship experience. Thanks to the partnership with T-Mobile, the OnePlus 7T from T-Mobile is optimized for the Un-carrier's LTE network. It taps into T-Mobile's newest, most powerful signal, 600MHz, giving customers better coverage than before in buildings and rural areas. Plus, it lights up every single speed boosting LTE Advanced technology on the T-Mobile network.

Striking New Design

The OnePlus 7T features a bold approach to house its robust triple-camera setup with superior quality within a well-polished circular ring module, striking an elegant balance between the elongated phone body and the three lenses.

Featured in Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue, the OnePlus 7T radiates a soft gleam as light bounces off its beautifully crafted fourth generation matte-frosted glass material.

Complete Immersion

With a responsive 90 Hz refresh rate and the latest HDR10+ certification, the OnePlus 7T's Fluid Display is not just smooth to touch, but also vivid in its display ability and incredibly immersive.

The incredibly smooth 90 Hz refresh rate is enhanced by over 370 optimizations made in OnePlus' bespoke OxygenOS for seamless visuals and boasts an ultra-responsive touch design. Scrolling through social media or playing the most demanding video game titles on the OnePlus 7T will be more fluid than ever before.

With an astonishing brightness of up to 1,000 nits, content viewed on the OnePlus 7T is more vivid even under direct sunlight. The TÜV Rheinland "Eye Comfort" certified display is safer and more comfortable to view at night for some bedtime reading.

With HDR10+ support, the OnePlus 7T is able to produce deeper blacks and brighter whites for a more true-to-life visuals for watching movies, playing games and browsing through photos.

Fast and Smooth Performance

Faster, smoother, and more efficient. OnePlus 7T is powered by the robust Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 Plus Mobile Platform, empowering users to streamline daily multitasking and play the most graphically intensive games and videos with ease.

With blazing fast UFS 3.0 storage, the OnePlus 7T enables faster file transfers and offers ample room for storing additional files, photos, music and videos. With the further optimized RAM Boost, memory is intelligently allocated the more the flagship is used for an increasingly smoother app performance.

Aside from its robust performance, OnePlus 7T also boasts a set of powerful dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos® for a more immersive and dynamic movie and gaming experience with or without headphones. Dolby Atmos® audio optimizations constructs a crisper, louder and more balanced soundstage for users to stay immersed in the entertainment content.

The OnePlus 7T's fast and smooth performance is further reinforced by the new fast charge technology, Warp Charge 30T. The new charging technology is able to fully charge the phone within one hour, 23% quicker than Warp Charge 30 and simultaneously keep the phone body cool and charging speed constant even while a graphically intensive game is running.

Our bespoke OxygenOS is the backbone of the fast and smooth experience the OnePlus 7T delivers. It enhances stock Android with over 370 rigorous optimizations made and boasts a sophisticated design to provide sleek visuals and useful features for more control.

Moreover, OnePlus' upcoming 7T is the first new device that will come preloaded with Android 10 with Google's apps and services, offering premium features users can personalize to their wants and needs.

Most Versatile Camera Kit

Encased in the polished circular module is our most capable and versatile triple camera setup yet, empowering users to capture the world in stunning detail on the go.

The OnePlus 7T features the 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, a ½-inch large image sensor with a 7P lens, a large aperture of f/1.6 and OIS. This powerful sensor is guaranteed to provide users with quality images regardless of the scene being captured. The primary lens is completed by a 2x zoom lens to provide users with a variety of focal ranges to discover new and interesting photo compositions, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens with an expansive 117-degree field of view for wider viewing angles.

Among the various camera modes, the new Macro Mode featured on the OnePlus 7T encourages users to get up close to a focus distance of 2.5cm and discover the stunning details of life that often go unnoticed such as the delicate and breathtaking beauty of flowers.

The OnePlus 7T empowers its users by enabling them to shoot videos interchangeably between all three lenses while simultaneously stabilizing the footage by leveraging its superior stabilization technology. To further enrich Nightscapes, users are now able to utilize the ultra-wide-angle lens to incorporate a wider field of view into their shot to capture more of the stunning nighttime scenery.

The entire camera kit on the OnePlus 7T is optimized with OnePlus' in-house developed photography engine, UltraShot Engine, to deliver breathtaking photos even in low light settings.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 7T will be available on Friday, October 18 in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver at OnePlus.com for $599 and at T-Mobile stores nationwide and online at www.t-mobile.com.

For more information on the OnePlus 7T, please see the product page: www.oneplus.com/7t.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About T-Mobile

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

