Ruling Ushers in New Era of Telecom Giants -- WSJ

By Drew FitzGerald and Sarah Krouse

A judge's approval of T-Mobile US Inc.'s takeover of Sprint Corp. will usher in a new balance of power in the U.S. wireless market and test whether three giants will compete as aggressively for cellphone users as four unequal players once did.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero concluded the deal, worth $26 billion when it was struck two years ago, wasn't likely to substantially lessen competition, and rejected the main arguments by a group of states seeking to block the deal as anticompetitive.

The judge said the cellphone business was more dynamic than other markets, adding that current features and standards "may be considered outmoded and unmarketable in the not-too-distant future, much like brick phones of not too long ago, and the flip phones that replaced them."

Judge Marrero rejected the states' argument that Sprint, without the deal, could continue competing. He also said a deal brokered by federal regulators to set up Dish Network Corp. as a new cellular phone service provider would benefit consumers.

The opinion, if left unchallenged, will leave most of the country's wireless customers with three major network operators: Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc. and the new T-Mobile. Dish plans to use the deal as a springboard for its mobile ambitions, while U.S. cable companies are stuck with existing providers' networks for their fledgling cellular services.

Shares of T-Mobile and Sprint rallied Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal first reported Monday on the expected verdict, a sign that investors expect the consolidation will boost their profits. Sprint shares jumped 78%, recouping roughly $15 billion of market value.

The verdict is a defeat for the group of 13 states and the District of Columbia that challenged the deal, an unusual lawsuit against a combination blessed by federal regulators. The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Communications Commission approved the combination last year after they secured concessions from T-Mobile and Sprint, but a coalition of Democrat-led states remained unconvinced. The case went to trial in December.

"T-Mobile has redefined itself over the past decade as a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes," the judge wrote.

The judge was convinced by testimony from Sprint executives that the struggling carrier was falling behind, despite what he described as "valiant attempts" to remain competitive, and from Dish that it would be able to operate a viable new carrier.

He also acknowledged the effort the FCC and Justice Department put into crafting a fourth nationwide carrier run by Dish. The agreement requires Sprint to sell airwaves and about nine million customer accounts to Dish.

T-Mobile and Sprint have spent more than seven years pursuing a combination in some form. They abandoned previous attempts in 2013 and 2017 before their boards struck an agreement in early 2018 that would allow T-Mobile to take over its smaller rival, creating a company closer in size to Verizon and AT&T.

T-Mobile's hand will be strengthened by a massive stockpile of wireless radio licenses held by Sprint. Those spectrum holdings allow the new company to serve more customers with high-speed internet service on the go, putting pressure on AT&T and Verizon to match them as carriers upgrade to faster fifth-generation, or 5G, standards.

The companies said they would move forward to finalize their long-delayed merger. The deal's current terms offer Sprint shareholders new stock equal to 0.10256 of one T-Mobile share.

The states might decide to appeal the ruling and another U.S. district judge in Washington must approve the existing Justice Department arrangement. The cellphone companies also need clearance from California's Public Utilities Commission and face a private antitrust suit challenging the merger. A judge in the Northern District of California ruled in January that the case could proceed if the carriers overcame the state-led challenge.

Letitia James, New York's attorney general, said the states disagreed with the decision and would review their options. "There is no doubt that reducing the mobile market from four to three will be bad for consumers, bad for workers and bad for innovation," Ms. James said.

Makan Delrahim, the head of the Justice Department's antitrust division, said he was grateful the judge backed the position of federal regulators. He said allowing a minority group of states to undo a federal settlement would have created havoc on the deal-review process and market for future mergers.

The court victory also benefits T-Mobile parent Deutsche Telekom AG and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp., Sprint's majority owner. SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son, a billionaire investor who upended the telecom business in Japan, had been seeking a way to rescue an investment that proved less successful in the U.S.

Tuesday's verdict will test the idea that three big players will compete as effectively as four did. Dish enters the market with fewer customers than Sprint, making it a distant No. 4 in the consumer-cellular business.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen testified during the trial that his Englewood, Colo., company was better equipped to compete than Sprint. His new wireless service will ride over T-Mobile's network at first, though customers will eventually use a new cellphone system Dish is required to build over seven years.

In his decision Tuesday, Judge Marrero gave weight to the commitments from Mr. Ergen, calling Dish "well equipped to enter the market by virtue of its large spectrum portfolio," which rivals Verizon's in size. The judge said Dish, unlike Sprint, "has clearly been financially sound over the past decade."

The verdict is unlikely to satisfy critics who have questioned Washington's competition policy. President Trump appointed the top U.S. officials who cleared the wireless merger, while the state attorneys general who took the merger to trial are all Democrats.

"I think there's a growing view, not a consensus yet, that merger enforcement has been too lax," University of California professor Carl Shapiro, an economist who testified for the states, said during the trial. He cited mergers in the airline, hospital and beer industries as examples.

Federal antitrust enforcers in the Trump administration have challenged several transactions, including an unsuccessful lawsuit to block AT&T's takeover of Time Warner. This week the maker of Schick razors abandoned its planned takeover of upstart Harry's Inc. after federal officials filed an antitrust suit.

