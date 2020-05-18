Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US

(TMUS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/15 04:00:00 pm
97.32 USD   +2.54%
02:48aSoftBank in Talks on T-Mobile Stake Sale -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:35aSOFTBANK IN TALKS TO SELL DOWN T-MOBILE U.S. STAKE TO DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Wsj
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile U.S. stake to Deutsche Telekom: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 02:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo

SoftBank Group Corp is in talks to sell "a significant portion" of its T-Mobile US stake to controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.

A deal would see Deutsche Telekom's stake in the carrier, which merged with SoftBank's wireless unit Sprint last month, rise above 50%, the newspaper reported.

It did not say how much of SoftBank's 24% stake in T-Mobile US the Japanese conglomerate was planning to sell down, nor how much it would raise for it.

SoftBank and Deutsche Telekom were not immediately available for comment.

SoftBank is widely expected to try and monetise its T-Mobile stake as it looks to raise $41 billion through asset sales to prop up its floundering tech investing empire and fund a record share buyback.

Lock-up provisions agreed to as part of the merger would likely be altered to permit the transaction, the WSJ said.

SoftBank's shares were up 1.8% in early afternoon trading, largely unchanged from earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
02:48aSoftBank in Talks on T-Mobile Stake Sale -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:35aSOFTBANK IN TALKS TO SELL DOWN T-MOB : Wsj
RE
01:16aSoftBank in talks to sell down T-Mobile U.S. stake to Deutsche Telekom - WSJ
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:30aSoftBank in Talks to Sell T-Mobile Shares to Deutsche Telekom
DJ
05/15Emptying Offices Prompt Adoption of Low-Code to Build Work Apps
DJ
05/14Deutsche Telekom, resilient against coronavirus, confirms outlook, dividend
RE
05/14DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO : Business is strong, we stand by our dividend
RE
05/14T MOBILE US : Mobile's Un-carrier Jobs Iniiaive o Add 5,000 New Jobs
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 424 M
EBIT 2020 4 817 M
Net income 2020 2 716 M
Debt 2020 57 246 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
P/E ratio 2021 41,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,67x
EV / Sales2021 2,30x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 103,87 $
Last Close Price 97,32 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray President-Technology Department
Cody Sanford Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US24.10%120 265
AT&T INC.-27.56%201 709
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.27%149 513
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.07%91 839
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-0.57%85 776
KDDI CORPORATION-1.09%67 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group