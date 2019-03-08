T-Mobile : Invites You to Fly, Literally, on America's Fastest LTE Network with the Samsung Galaxy S10

Things that fly: the most adorable squirrel you’ve ever seen, the newest and fastest Samsung Galaxy phones on America’s fastest LTE network, and…a bunch of people in the middle of NYC, thanks to T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS). The new Galaxy S10 LTE smartphones are now available at the Un-carrier, and to mark the launch, T-Mobile is opening a massive free-flying wind tunnel to the public in Herald Square, NYC. At the event, you’ll have the chance to take flight, demo the new smartphones, take some epic photos and snag a free pedicab to the T-Mobile Signature Store in Times Square to score a serious deal on your new phone.

“T-Mobile customers soar above the rest on America's fastest LTE network, and these new Samsung Galaxy superphones really fly,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “But you know, we feel bad for anyone stuck with the carriers...everyone deserves to experience the speed and thrill of the Un-carrier, so come hang with us in Herald Square today -- we’ll take you flying. Literally.”

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ light up all the bells and whistles on T-Mobile’s LTE network, including 600 MHz spectrum, giving you better coverage and more capacity than mid-band spectrum in more than 2,700 cities and towns across 43 states and Puerto Rico and in more places like buildings, shopping centers and along rural interstate highways.

Visit T-Mobile's event in Herald Square today from 9:30am to 5:00pm Eastern and you can:

Experience terminal velocity as you fly in a vertical wind tunnel!

Get some seriously 'gram-worthy in-flight photos wearing a T-Mobile jumpsuit and flight goggles…or head to the photo booth for great pics with feet firmly planted on the ground

Demo the new Samsung Galaxy S10 LTE smartphones and get all your Qs answered by T-Mobile Experts

Take in the tunes from noon to 2pm with Nessa and the HOT 97 Street Team

Score sweet swag!

Make sure you get there early as spots are limited!

Don't despair if you're not in NYC – check out T-Mobile's live Galaxy S10 unboxing on Twitter, Facebook Live and YouTube at 8:45 am ET. For flying tricks and flips, join us for a live skydiving demonstration from Herald Square with Liv Abreu, an 82nd Airborne Division United States Army paratrooper veteran and local T-Mobile employee, at 11 am ET on Twitter, Facebook Live and Instagram.

All new and existing Un-carrier customers get awesome deals on the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ online, in stores or by phone:

Four unlimited lines with four new Galaxy S10e phones included for just $40 per line. Just trade in an eligible device per line or add a line with AutoPay, after monthly bill credits.

Half off the Galaxy S10e and up to $390 off the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ with trade in OR a new line

New and single line T-Mobile ONE customers get a third line free with AutoPay after monthly bill credits when you add a second line

T-Mobile for Business customers can also get the latest and fastest Samsung LTE superphones with great deals, such as $300 off when you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy superphone on EIP and activate a new voice line - no matter your business size. Head here for all the deals and more information.

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are available in Prism Black, Prism White, Prism Blue and Flamingo Pink. The Galaxy S10+ is also available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. The Galaxy S10e comes in 128GB and 256GB; Galaxy S10 comes in 128GB and 512GB and the Galaxy S10+ comes in 128GB, 512GB and 1TB.

The Galaxy S10e starts at $20.84/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price (FRP): $749.99) for 128GB, the Galaxy S10 starts at $22.23/month ($99.99 down, FRP: $899.99) for 128GB, and the Galaxy S10+ starts at $22.23/month ($199.99 down, FRP: $999.99) for 128GB – all for 36 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan.

Metro by T-Mobile will carry the Galaxy S10e in Prism Blue and the Galaxy S10+ in Prism White in stores starting today for $749.99 FRP and $999.99 FRP respectively.

Got the need for speed but you're stuck with the carriers? With Carrier Freedom, T-Mobile will pay off your carrier's annual service contract and device payments – up to $650 per line via trade-in credit and prepaid card – when you trade in and get a new phone on a qualifying plan. And when you switch, you’ll join the happiest customers in wireless. T-Mobile ONE customers get taxes and fees included, Netflix on Us with family plans, and the industry’s best travel benefits including a free hour of Gogo Wi-fi when traveling domestically and unlimited texting and data in over 210+ global destinations. That's up to $1,550 in added value every year including weekly free stuff and discounts with T-Mobile Tuesdays, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts and so much more!

